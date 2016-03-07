With the use of floating heads in glass jars, the creators of Futurama came up with a clever way to make 2000-era celebrities relevant in the year 3000. Futurama opened the door for the cast of Star Trek, a Lucy Liu android and even a megalomaniacal Richard Nixon to entertain the masses.

Plenty of other familiar people got the honor of voicing their own characters and left us with some memorable performances. That’s why we went and ranked the best guest stars to voice themselves on Futurama. [So, sadly, no Robot Santa, who’s the best guest character ever.]