FX Develops Illegal Immigrant Private Eye Show, Internet Explodes

This week, FX announced plans to develop a new private eye drama centered around an illegal immigrant main character. Deadline described the project thusly:

It is a premise that would no doubt spark controversy. FX has put in development the first major series project centered on an illegal alien character, a drama from Changing Lanes writer Chap Taylor about an illegal Mexican immigrant working as a private investigator. TV and film director Rodrigo Garcia, born in Colombia, has come on board to direct and executive produce the project, described as “Traffic meets Chinatown.” (Ed. – Traffic meets Chinatown, eh? Well, maybe if they were better drivers…)

Then, news of the project was picked up by the conservative blog Drudge Report. AND STUFF GOT REAL. People compared a show centering on an illegal immigrant main character to one focusing on a pedophile or a rapist, and threatened to stage protests and boycotts of the show. A show that has not been written or fleshed out yet. Besides, of course, the part where they set the bar skyish high by comparing it to two critically acclaimed movies. Sensible. (Note: I’m not trying to start a political flame war here, I’m just trying to point out the idiocy of threatening to boycott a show that hasn’t even been written yet.)

Anyway, after the Internet went all torch and pitchfork, the show’s writer stepped up to defend himself and his show, playing the military card in the process. (*removes monocle*) I say, well played, sir.

1.) I am a middle-aged white guy, a practicing Roman Catholic, and a former Army paratrooper (peacetime). I am about as American as American gets. I would appreciate it if you would not pre-judge my character and intentions before you actually see the show. […] 3.) As several people on this comments thread have pointed out, some of the most beloved films and television programs of the last fifty years have featured characters who are gangsters, thieves and/or murderers. Aside from CITIZEN KANE, THE GODFATHER is pretty regularly named the greatest American movie ever made. The protagonist of that movie orders dozens of murders, presides over a nationwide criminal network, and ultimately murders both his brother and his brother-in-law. […] 6.) If we’re lucky enough to get on the air, I would respectfully request you watch the first episode before you decide one way or the other. If you then decide that you want to express your disapproval by boycotting the show, that is your right. I know, because I spent three years of my life defending it.

