FXX Is Pretty Much Going To Be ‘The Simpsons’ Channel From Now On

#The Simpsons
08.29.14

Are you sitting there, struggling to breathe, while watching the highly-rated Simpsons marathon? Well, get used to it, because once FXX has made it through all 552 episodes (they’re currently up to season 18 — be on the lookout for “That ’90s Show” at 1 a.m.), they’re going to start over again. Sort of.

FXX announced its post-marathon Simpsons schedule, and it doesn’t look as different as you might think. The Simpsons will air: Mondays from 6 p.m.-midnight, Tuesdays from 8 p.m.-midnight, Thursdays from 8 p.m.-midnight, Fridays from 6 p.m.-midnight; and Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m. (Via)

That’s 24 hours of Simpsons a week. Time to stock up on the essentials.

Via Vulture

