FXX Is Pretty Much Going To Be ‘The Simpsons’ Channel From Now On

Are you sitting there, struggling to breathe, while watching the highly-rated Simpsons marathon? Well, get used to it, because once FXX has made it through all 552 episodes (they’re currently up to season 18 — be on the lookout for “That ’90s Show” at 1 a.m.), they’re going to start over again. Sort of.
FXX announced its post-marathon Simpsons schedule, and it doesn’t look as different as you might think. The Simpsons will air: Mondays from 6 p.m.-midnight, Tuesdays from 8 p.m.-midnight, Thursdays from 8 p.m.-midnight, Fridays from 6 p.m.-midnight; and Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m. (Via)
That’s 24 hours of Simpsons a week. Time to stock up on the essentials.
1 a.m. seems too early to air “That 90’s Show.” 4, maybe 5 a.m., that seems like a more appropriate time.
Up until now, FXX has pretty much been the Parks and Rec channel,
It’s great background noise when you just want to tune out and do whatever.
Unless you’re Canadian. We get Two and a Half Men reruns. FX and FXX Canada suck.
Ugh, “that 90s show” Second worst episode next to the Lady Gaga one.
Woah woah woah, the Lady Gaga episode is a special breed of awful. I actually like “That ’90s Show,” even if it makes NO sense. It gave us the classic line, “He who is tired of Weird Al is tired of life.”
+1
“That 90’s Show” is the perfect amalgamation of everything wrong with the last ten years of The Simpsons.
To me the saving grace of “That ’90s Show” is this line: “Run away, townie! Run back to your town!”
I watched a few minutes of the Gaga episode when it aired and didn’t watch Simpsons for a few years in disgust.
I kind of wanted AM Simpsons… I’ve been loving catching an episode or so with my morning coffee…
Honestly that’s a bit overkill to me. FXX is basically the only place to catch Parks reruns. Esquire rarely airs them. So this is just gonna cut down even more on that.
Not sure where you live but I see Parks and Rec on at least 2 other channels regularly.
But, but, but what about the Mike & Molly Marathon they’ve been promoting.
Thank you FXX! Best birthday gift ever!!!
@tmf Global has Simpsons reruns every weekend (at least where I am). I think either Much of Comedy does too.
Wait a minute! What about Saturdays?
This works for me. I’m ready to trade my evening Adult Swim routine for a while.
So the 256 episodes on my DVR right now are probably unnecessarily taking up space?
Not really the marathon episodes are the original’s without cuts for more comercials and some pc bs such as the tower scene from the New York episode. Once the marathon is over they bring back the cut up crap with more commercials, except for special events, like a future marathon.
I’ve also noticed that in reruns they tend to cut the “I stepped on one of your peacocks” line from “Burns’ Son”
FXX should do King Of The Hill next.
Now all they need to get is the King of the Hill marathon, then some of the other great Fox primetime cartoons of the Past. Throw them all into rotation, would be the best channel on TV!
King of the Hill has aired non-stop on Adult Swim since 2007.
@Prax Yeah, they do, but not like what FXX is offering.
Good it doesn’t affect Parks & Rec or Arrested Development. Now if they can just get rid of How I Met Your Mother the network would be perfect.
Does this mean the shows from FX that migrated over to FXX (like Always Sunny and The League) are moving back to FX?
Also, way to plagiarize that title there, Kurp.
Still not enough Simpsons.
Half the time Global’s weekend Simpsons broadcasts are preempted by golf, we need a reliable source for the show
@TmF So. What’d you guys do? Come on. You can admit it. An entire channel doesn’t get that vindictive without a reason.
We’ll, I Enjoy, “The Simpson’s”!!!
