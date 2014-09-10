FXX Will Run A Music-Themed ‘Simpsons’ Marathon Leading Into This Weekend’s Live Hollywood Bowl Show

Good news for people who didn’t get marathoned-out during FXX’s Simpsons marathon proper, or the musically-inclined among you who may have missed one of your favorites: As part of the lead-up to this weekend’s fancy “The Simpsons Take the Bowl!” live show at the Hollywood Bowl, FXX will run a four-hour block of music-themed episodes on Thursday night, September 11, from 8:00-12:00 p.m.

Here’s the rundown:

8:00 pm – “Marge vs. The Monorail” (Season 4) – An unscrupulous profiteer sells the people of Springfield on a defective monorail system, with Homer as the conductor. Song highlighted at Bowl event: “Monorail Song.”

8:30 pm – “Homer’s Barbershop Quartet” (Season 5) – Homer recounts his phenomenal rise to superstardom as a member of the barbershop quartet, The Be Sharps. Song: “Baby on Board.”

9:00 pm – “Homer the Great” (Season 6) – Homer’s popularity skyrockets when he is chosen as the leader of a secret organization. Song: “We Do – The Stonecutters Song.”

9:30 pm – “Two Dozen and One Greyhounds” (Season 6) – Bart and Lisa attempt to rescue 25 greyhound puppies from Mr. Burns, who wants to use their hides for a new tuxedo. Song: “See My Vest.”

10:00 pm – “Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part 2” (Season 7) – Lisa aids police with the investigation of the Burns shooting. Song: “Señor Burns.”

10:30 pm – “A Fish Called Selma” (Season 7) – Troy McClure stages a Hollywood comeback when he begins dating Selma. Songs: “Dr. Zaius” and “Chimpan A to Chimpan Z.”

11:00 pm – “Bart After Dark” (Season 8) – While Marge is out of town, Homer allows Bart to work at a burlesque house. Song: “We Put the Spring in Springfield.”

11:30 pm – “Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiala(Annoyed Grunt)cious” (Season 8) – The Simpsons hire a Mary Poppins-like nanny when Marge becomes overwhelmed by the demands of being a housewife. Song: “Minimum Wage Nanny.”