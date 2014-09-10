FXX Will Run A Music-Themed ‘Simpsons’ Marathon Leading Into This Weekend’s Live Hollywood Bowl Show

Good news for people who didn’t get marathoned-out during FXX’s Simpsons marathon proper, or the musically-inclined among you who may have missed one of your favorites: As part of the lead-up to this weekend’s fancy “The Simpsons Take the Bowl!” live show at the Hollywood Bowl, FXX will run a four-hour block of music-themed episodes on Thursday night, September 11, from 8:00-12:00 p.m.

Here’s the rundown:

8:00 pm – “Marge vs. The Monorail” (Season 4) – An unscrupulous profiteer sells the people of Springfield on a defective monorail system, with Homer as the conductor. Song highlighted at Bowl event: “Monorail Song.”

8:30 pm – “Homer’s Barbershop Quartet” (Season 5) – Homer recounts his phenomenal rise to superstardom as a member of the barbershop quartet, The Be Sharps. Song: “Baby on Board.”

9:00 pm – “Homer the Great” (Season 6) – Homer’s popularity skyrockets when he is chosen as the leader of a secret organization. Song: “We Do – The Stonecutters Song.”

9:30 pm – “Two Dozen and One Greyhounds” (Season 6) – Bart and Lisa attempt to rescue 25 greyhound puppies from Mr. Burns, who wants to use their hides for a new tuxedo. Song: “See My Vest.”

10:00 pm – “Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part 2” (Season 7) – Lisa aids police with the investigation of the Burns shooting. Song: “Señor Burns.”

10:30 pm – “A Fish Called Selma” (Season 7) – Troy McClure stages a Hollywood comeback when he begins dating Selma. Songs: “Dr. Zaius” and “Chimpan A to Chimpan Z.”

11:00 pm – “Bart After Dark” (Season 8) – While Marge is out of town, Homer allows Bart to work at a burlesque house. Song: “We Put the Spring in Springfield.”

11:30 pm – “Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiala(Annoyed Grunt)cious” (Season 8) – The Simpsons hire a Mary Poppins-like nanny when Marge becomes overwhelmed by the demands of being a housewife. Song: “Minimum Wage Nanny.”

The live show will run this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, and “will showcase classic Simpsons clips synchronized with live accompaniment by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.” There will also be performances by some of the cast, as well as guest appearances by Beverly D’Angelo (LURLEEN LUMPKIN IN THE HOUSE), Jon Lovitz, Weird Al, “and more.” No word if one of these “and mores” is Conan O’Brien performing the Monorail song live on stage, but based on the details he spilled last month, it’s something to keep an eye on.

tl;dr this looks awesome.

