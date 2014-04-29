Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

#.LOL #Game of Thrones
04.29.14 4 years ago 32 Comments

For a place-setting episode of Game of Thrones the internet found quite a lot inspiration this week, mainly thanks to Jaime, who continues to be the runaway frontrunner for Season 4 Lulz MVP. It’s not even close. I mean, a Sunny duster comparison? Are GOT fans just lobbying to get listed here at this point? It’s so much more than a jacket.

My apologies in advance for the lack of Ser Pounce and Tommen boner jokes to follow. Since those pretty much make themselves there’s not a lot to expand on.

Around The Web

TOPICS#.LOL#Game of Thrones
TAGS.lolgame of thrones

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP