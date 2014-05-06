Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

05.06.14

Even though they were working with a Jaime Lannister shortage this week the internet still managed to bring its A game in pursuit of Game of Thrones LOLs, thanks primarily to Arrested Development references and multiple moments simply begging for further exposition. Ships/Chips is the new Beads/Bees & Brienne Face is officially a thing.

Enjoy. And let us never speak of how it wasn’t in the books ever again.

Context

