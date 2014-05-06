Game Of Lulz: The Internet’s Best Reactions To This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

Even though they were working with a Jaime Lannister shortage this week the internet still managed to bring its A game in pursuit of Game of Thrones LOLs, thanks primarily to Arrested Development references and multiple moments simply begging for further exposition. Ships/Chips is the new Beads/Bees & Brienne Face is officially a thing.
Enjoy. And let us never speak of how it wasn’t in the books ever again.
If only Natalie Dormer would smile at me in such a way
The way she said “So…tell me a secret.” to Tommen was the greatest / hottest / bestest look + slight voice lowering in the history of Westeros or any-os.
My secret would have been “my sheets are wet”
…and sticky.
Where was that cockblocker Ser Pounce this week?!
Tommen musta had him killed.
I caught the end of Hot Fuzz last night, and for the first time, I realized that the giant bald henchman of Timothy Dalton’s character is the guy who plays the Hound.
Mind. Blown.
This should really be talked about more.
You just broke my brain
He needs more work just for the way he growls “cunt” every week
I need some help translating some words in Yarp to Hodor.
Yarp > Hodor
Did you tell him to “cool off”?
Uh…narp?
I would see Hodor unchained in the theater. Twice.
With Bronn in the Chrisophe Waltz role…
Bronn and The Hound kill EVERYONE. That needs to be it’s own flick.
Summer Glau in a supporting role, because reasons.
Oh those are good. Yay internet, you get a cookie!
I posted this before, but it’s too perfect for number 4 to not post again. [imgur.com]
That GIF is so perfect, it’s worth posting multiple times.
I couldn’t think of anything else when that scene happened.
LMAO!
Is #4 a reaction or just a gif? It’s been a few days, but I don’t see anything added.
GRRM wins.
Death always wins.
Awkward moment Sans—err, Alayne.
I will never get tired of Arrested Development/GOT crossover.
This might be the best combo I’ve seen of the two:
So many great ones on Arrested Westeros.
From last week;
#9 – Clubfoot Karl is in the books.
I’m sure I’m not the only one who thought of Encino Man.
Glad to see book nerds stopped being so butthurt over the show’s deviation.
You’re not in the books so your comment doesn’t matter.
@Hef …Shows what you know – I am in the books!!!
Ser BurnsyFan debuts in Winds of Winter as a wayward knight loyal to the Starks. George RR Martin describes him as having Jamie’s dashing good looks, Tyrion’s impressive wit, and Pod’s big ol’ horse cock. He has spent the greater part of the first books bedding all the women in the kingdom creating more bastards than even the former King Robert. Once Ser BurnsyFan finally learns of Robb and Cat’s demise, he springs into action to save the Stark family, instinctively knowing that Littlefinger was ultimately the one who arranged all the chaos for his own gain. Followed by his undefeatable “Hundred Bastards of Stormlands”, he marches towards Kings Landing to claim the Iron Throne and eventually marry Sansa, eat lemon cakes, and live happily ever after. The end.
Never thought there was that much outrage to begin with honestly
Am I the only one who just busted out on the chips one? Holy shit that got me.
9 and 12 are the best
The thing that GRRM ,and everyone that makes the argument about characters being killed off, doesn’t get is the impact isn’t the same. Killing off a character that you, and your readers, have gotten to know over the course of several books, and killing one off that was just introduced 3 chapters ago are two vastly different things. It’s like comparing the death of someone that you’ve known for years and is one of your closest friends and the death of someone you just met ten minutes ago. Sure, they’re both going to bother you, but close friend will affect you much more deeply than the new acquaintance.
/pointless rant
So like if Arya dies in his next book.
Counter-point: (and spoilers?) Martin killed off a character at the end of his first book that was easily the protagonist of that book, and looked to be of the series up until he was no longer able to be. That’s a bigger hit than some long-known, but, let’s be honest, tertiary characters dying in the climactic battle of the series, and largely “off stage.” I bet 90% of the readers couldn’t even tell you which twin bit it. I’d also say that the Red Wedding death’s, at least that of the POV character, qualify as a character we had gotten to know over several books.
Rowling’s closest “Martin” death was the one that has become a meme.
@Phrasing Let’s not pretend that Martin invented killing major characters though. People just too often compare his work to that outside of the tragedy style. Shakespeare offs people left and right during his tragedies. And have you read world literature beyond American/English? No one believes in happy endings outside of America and England.
@irishda I’m not sure anyone is suggesting that. The comparison was between two authors specifically, and how they have killed their characters. Whether or not those approaches are unique, innovative, etc., is really beyond the scope, as is a general discussion of all non-American/English literature.
You’re probably right to suggest that Martin’s work compares most seamlessly with tragedy, but it’s also epic fantasy, and that is where he is playing with a lot of conventions. Saying Martin and Shakespeare both killed off characters and ending the conversation is more than a little disingenuous. It’s even stranger to bring it up in a discussion that was about the effect duration of engagement with the work has on those deaths, since one would be a handful of hours at best, and the other is pushing days.
@Aunt Jemima DON’T EVEN JOKE ABOUT THAT.
I’m waiting to see the game poster for “Hodor simulator 300AL”