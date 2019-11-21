‘Game Of Thrones’ Has An Alternate Ending That We’ll Probably Never See

Do we really need to go over everything about the Game of Thrones series finale? No? Good, because there’s a lot of “everything.” But the bullet points are: some people loved “The Iron Throne,” arguably the most anticipated series finale in television history, while others hated it; and ever since it aired, the cast has been constantly asked what they thought of it. Most were fans, including Pedro Pascal and Emilia Clarke, but when Kristofer Hivju, the majestically-bearded actor who played Tormund on the HBO series, was recently asked for his reaction to the finale, he brought up an alternate ending.

“We shot an alternative ending,” Hivju told Metro while promoting Game of Thrones: The Complete Series. “That was mostly for fun, but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.” When pushed to reveal more, he replied, “I won’t tell you! But it was fun.”

If the alternate ending was made “mostly for fun,” then it was probably never in consideration to be the actual ending. Which is a shame, because I would have liked to see Tormund ruling the Six (formerly Seven) Kingdoms, too (I assume that’s what happens). His first decree: kissed-by-fire gingers are now considered gods among us.

For more from Hivju, as well as Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), including the hardest Game of Thrones secrets to keep safe, check out our interview.

