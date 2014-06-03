Miss The Viper-Mountain Battle On ‘Game Of Thrones’? This Dad And His Adorable Baby Have You Covered

Sunday night’s battle between the Red Viper and the Mountain on Game of Thrones was spectacularly gut-wrenching, and the internet has reacted accordingly: analyzing the phsyics of the final death blow, compiling fan reaction supercuts, and even picking apart the Instagram accounts of cast members to find spoilers and make sure there are no hard feelings.
Now for maybe the best use of the source material yet. A father and his tiny toddler reenacting the epic battle by rolling around on the floor. Adorable spoilers ahead…
this is the best.
the. best.
THAT’S NOT HOW IT LOOKED IN THE BOOKS!!!
So…did the baby confess?
Damn rapist babies.
It’s a draw?
Future therapy evidence.
You killed your father, prepare to die.
That is adorably perfect.
dawwwwwwww
Reading these articles I can’t help but wonder if the author ever witnessed the gut wrenching over the top violence that was present in the Spartacus series? Rewatching Spartacus currently, game of thrones is tame in a relative sense. A guy getting his head loosed from his torso in slow mo on an upwards facing sword was just a bit more wrenching. Just a bit. #spartacusdiditbetter
(am I doing the nonsensical new wave Internet thing right?)