Miss The Viper-Mountain Battle On ‘Game Of Thrones’? This Dad And His Adorable Baby Have You Covered

Sunday night’s battle between the Red Viper and the Mountain on Game of Thrones was spectacularly gut-wrenching, and the internet has reacted accordingly: analyzing the phsyics of the final death blow, compiling fan reaction supercuts, and even picking apart the Instagram accounts of cast members to find spoilers and make sure there are no hard feelings.

Now for maybe the best use of the source material yet. A father and his tiny toddler reenacting the epic battle by rolling around on the floor. Adorable spoilers ahead…

IMGUR H/T 50/50