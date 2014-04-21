‘Game Of Thrones’ Book Readers Discussion: ‘Breaker Of Chains’

(Note: to help clear up the discussion thread congestion, we’re publishing two Game of Thrones recaps this season, one for book readers and one for non-book readers. Doing it this way means those who have read A Storm of Swords and A Feast for Crows don’t have to begin every conversation with “SPOILER,” or those who haven’t won’t need to worry about learning something they shouldn’t.)
In a busy episode of Game of Thrones, full of Stannis yelling and Davos reading and Jon Snow scheming and Gilly hiding and the Hound and Arya playing daddy/daughter, there are three scenes I keep coming back to, all involving death. In the first, Littlefinger makes his grand season debut aboard a misty boat, looking less like Mayor Carcetti and more flamboyant pirate who speaks in a snake-like hiss. He reveals to Sansa that he was the mastermind behind Joffrey’s death, though not before killing Ser Dontos. Why? “Money buys a man silence for a time. A bolt in the heart buys it forever.”
Later on, the action heads back to King’s Landing, where Tywin is taking Tommen on a tour of the sept and, oh look, there’s Joffrey’s corpse. The world’s most intense grandfather is speaking to the new king, but with the way the scene is filmed, with the camera lingering on Cersei, it’s clear he’s ACTUALLY talking to his daughter, taunting her with all of Joffrey’s plentiful f*ck-ups. After playing “Let’s Make a King,” Tywin explains the difference between a good ruler and a great one: “A wise man knows what he knows and what he doesn’t. You’re young. A wise, young man listens to his council. He heeds their advice until he comes of age. And the wisest kings continue to listen to them long after.”
Finally, at the end of the episode, because it’s apparently in the Game of Thrones bylaws that she shows up last, Daenerys arrives outside Meereen. Thing is, she wants to be inside Meereen, but those mean old slavers won’t let her in. So she does what she does best, beside wear blue dresses: convince the slaves to revolt against their masters, using the time-honored tradition of symbolically hurling chains at rocks. Her plan works, though if I were Dany, I’d just say, “Join me, you can ride a DRAGON for free.”
Littlefinger, Tywin, and Daenerys accomplished a lot in “Breaker of Chains” by using three different tried and true methods of obtaining power. One got all sneaky and, to coin a phrase, poisoned the petulant puke; another used his influence on his family to make sure the new king is his puppet; and the last threatened physical force but instead played the “you deserve better” card, and now her army is that much stronger for it. They’re all power plays, with a Joffrey’s googly-eye toward the long-term (Lord Baelish didn’t save Sansa because he’s a good guy; he’s doing it because he’s a master manipulator). Tywin preaches wisdom as the breakfast of attributes a king must possess. That’s true, but paying attention to what’s coming, and not just what’s already here, also ensures you won’t end up a concrete slab at the age of 19. You need to be three moves ahead to win the Game of Thrones.
-TWIST: Sansa grows up to be Melisandre.
-Margaery is the Spinal Tap drummer/Boyd’s bartenders of queens.
-Jack Gleeson’s finest performance yet.
-OK, fine, one last time:
-Arya and the Hound at dinner: more or less awkward than Sally and Don in the car?
-Never trust a man who slurps his stew.
-I like to think the Hound hit the nice father on the head with an acoustic guitar.
-“Dead men don’t need silver.” But they should listen to “Silver” before they die.
-Giiilllllyyyyyy…
-It’s actually impressive that Stannis HASN’T killed Davos yet.
-“Breaker of Chains” was a good episode for close-ups of butts.
-Oberyn Martell must constantly reek of sex sweat with a hint of potpourri.
-“Categorically.” Charles Dance is an amazing actor.
-“I don’t know…they, they! The ominous they!” Peter Dinklage might be even better.
-Pod has a really good sad puppy face.
-This isn’t a spoiler, but in the books, Daenerys’ champion isn’t Daario, but an amazing character named Strong Belwas. Just how amazing is he? Here’s how:
When Daenerys besieges Meereen, Oznak zo Pahl rides out of the city on a white charger with a fourteen foot lance, challenging the besiegers to send forth a champion. Daenerys decides that Belwas is perfect since she can easily spare him, his death as an ex-slave would not give Oznak prestige, and a defeat to an ex-slave would be an insult. Belwas wounds Oznak’s horse in the duel, leading to a sword fight. Belwas allows himself to be wounded in the stomach before he kills Oznak, severs his head, and holds it up high for those in Meereen to see. The defenders of the city fire arrows, but Belwas is too far away. He squats to defecate towards the city, wipes himself on Oznak’s cloak, loots the corpse and kills the horse. (Via)
The lack of Strong Belwas is the worst thing about the TV show.
-I could listen to Dany give grand proclamations all day.
Book Readers Spoiler Section: Jaime and Cersei’s sept sex, and how it was framed as something consensual in the books, is obviously the big difference in this episode. Though I am curious about how long Tyrion will locked in a cell before Prince Oberyn volunteers to be his champion. If we assume the fight with the Mountain won’t happen until much later in the season, it could be awhile, which means it’ll be even longer before we get to the adventures of Brienne and Podrick, though perhaps Tyrion’s banishment of his faithful squire could speed that story up.
Five Other Items for Tyrion Podrick Hid From the Guards
1. Piece of pie that Tyrion never got around to eating at the wedding.
3. Novelty “I Am the God of Tits and Wine” t-shirt.
4. VHS copy of Tiptoes.
5. His love (awwwww). And also a copy of Westeros Girls Gone Wild (yayyyyy).
Truly appalling. How could the showrunners think that was a good idea?Just ridiculous. Littlefinger’s/Aiden Gillen’s accent is so bizarre it’s almost transcendental.
Like many on here I’m disappointed with the lack of Strong Belwas but I really missed the lack of Garlan Tyrell in last week’s wedding episode as he’s the only character with the balls and decency to rebuke the king for his humiliation of Tyrion.
Regarding the Meereenese Knot; even though it’s a slog in the books that Dany is still no closer to Westeros by the end of book five I’m now wondering why she even needs to go to Westeros at all. She has said herself that she needs to learn how to rule so can’t abandon Meereen; she’s witnessed the chaos created by the vacuum left when she’s freed the slaves from one city then moved on; unleashing the dragons on Westeros is only going to cause further carnage and chaos on an already battle-ravaged land. Then again, the Meereenese are a pain in the ass and the plague-ridden freed slaves suck. Fuck ’em. Take the dragons, the Unsullied, Ser Barristan, Tyrion and his sellsword army(?), Victorian and his navy(?) and let’s go fuck some shit up.
GRRM on what the small folk are calling “rapegate”
[grrm.livejournal.com]
Spoiler Alert: He doesn’t seem to care at all.
It’s important to note that in the book, the funeral rape/sex scene is a Jamie chapter not a Cersei one. As are most of the parts that make him likeable. I’m wondering if the show guys have some inside info that he’s an unreliable narrator. He would not be the first guy to convince himself that “it wasn’t rape, she wanted it”. Either that or the show completely missed the tone of the scene. I’m not sure which is harder to believe given how hands on Martin is with the production.
I don’t get why GRRM has been building up Dany as the protagonist (although I wouldn’t rule out Jon Snow, or Aegon, even if he’s not actually Aegon, even all three if he sticks with the “There must always be 3 dragons” theme). The only reason she’s alive and successful is because people keep wanting to have sex with her. Even with the dragons, there’s multiple instances where she should’ve died but didn’t because someone wanted to bone her.
Her hatred of slavery is pretty much her only redeeming quality.
Nice writeup, Josh. Totally agree GOT, for all its virtues, could use 100% more Strong Belwas. He was such an entertaining character, like Dany’s personal Sumo wrestler.
I honestly think that they’re going to cut out the parts with prince Aegon and have Dany launch the invasion at Griffin’s Roost. I don’t think Dany will spend nearly as much time in Meereen in the show than she did in the books.
Also cutting out Aegon cuts off a bit of Varys’ playing cards in the game of thrones. It just doesn’t make sense to cut him out.
They could just cut out Aegon and leave Griff.
I thought they were gearing up to slot Gendry into that plotline. Somehow.
That would cut out a lot of Tyrion’s upcoming plot so I doubt they cut out Aegon and Griff.
Anyone else notice the actor they cast as Hizdar Zo Loraq on the walls of Mereen last night?
I thought was him since they cut to the actor like 5 times.
Oh yeah. this show is excellent about planting soon-to-be-important actors in small, barely noticeable roles before they blow the fuck up. (See: Bolton, Roose.) Really interested to see how they’re gonna handle all those crazy Greyjoys once the Ironborn storyline ramps up.
So long, Sir Dontas. May the God of cowards and drunks spare you from the Seven Hells.
Homer Simpson?
Did anyone else feel that Oberyn made a really great case for bisexuality? He was fantastic in that episode and the scene with Tywin was really really good. Danny’s scenes were pretty weak, and I agree that Strong Belwas is a key character that should be on the show. There’s no comic relief in the east and that’s a bummer.
I’m terribly excited at the possibility of Arya making it to Braavos before the season ends. They keep showing the Titan in the season previews and her and the hound made mention of traveling across the narrow sea.
Jaime and Cersei’s scene was screwed because of the change of Jaime arriving before the wedding. Cersei very well could blame Jaime for Joffrey’s death because it was his job to protect the king, but in the books he doesn’t wrong her until the end. The scene that the show gave us will give Jaime all the more motivation to release Tyrion.
@Alcoholics Gratuitous No disrespect to Pedro Pascal, who is positively nailing it (phrasing!)–but whenever I see Oberyn, this clip from Blue Velvet runs in my head: [www.youtube.com]
Tywinn and Cersie have both manipulated Jaime in the past. I think they might move up Jaime’s confession to Tyrion and the two will part on gentler terms than in the book.
Belwas is a fun character and would’ve been great to see on the show. But he is an unnecessary character as well. With a show that has to cut out so much already, it’d be hard to just keep piling on. Book readers would love it, but the average tv show fan may become overwhelmed. There have been a few scenes between Barristan and Jorah that were a bit comedic, then that scene with Daario and Grey Worm. Not to mention, Essos is about to get a lot more comedy heading its way before too long.
I’m curious at what they plan to do with the Hound. I like the route that the books take, but I wonder how well it’ll transfer to the screen. Having the Hound off screen for the most part.
As far as the show demonizing Jaime more than the books, I think they needed to show Jaime’s bad side again. The show was making him seem too noble. He was becoming the ultimate good-guy (with a dark past). They wanted more depth with his character, I think. I like that turn.
Anyone else think that Pod’s farwell was substituted for Bronn’s farewell in the Book? I definitely felt that way and based on the brief glimpse we got of Bronn in the previews I’m very curious about what they’re going to do with that character. By the book, (heh), he should be off banging lollys at this point.
Wow, I hadn’t thought of that but that is right-on re: Pod’s exit subbing for Bronn’s adieu.
At least we don’t have to worry about any more “Pod the Rod” jokes, though i’d watch a show about Pod coming of age as he beds various women on adventures across Westeros. Seriously, between that and the Arya/Hound odd-couple sitcom, this show is littered with spin-off potential.
Since Ser Ilyn isn’t getting re-cast and Bronn is a fan favorite this is probably what’s going to happen and I heartily approve of the change.
@Duchess Good call. Makes sense. I thought he might wind up going overseas with Tyrion but I like your idea better.
@Horatio Cornblower I think Bronn is going to Riverrun with Jaime instead of Ser Ilyn Payne
@everybody Agreed that they can’t use Bronn to fight The Mountain. Hell we’ve seen previews of Oberyn doing it. I’m just curious as to how of if they’re going to get rid of Bronn. Pod’s scene with Tyrion was very similar to the last time Tyrion speaks to Bronn in the books.
I wouldn’t mind seeing Bronn stick around because the character is great, I’m just not sure what role he’d fill.
@KNEEL BEFORE SCHIANO!! Agreed times a million.
Bronn: “I sell my sword. I don’t give it away.”
I hope not, I thought Tyrion trying to enlist Bronn to be his champion was a nice little tease. I thought, “Oh man, I thought it woulda been awesome to see Bronn fight the Mountain.” And when I lost hope for Tyrion, then BOOM…Red Viper steps up. I hope we still get that in the series.
The lack of Strong Belwas is very disappointing (even more so than Daario’s lack of blue beard and toned down personality) but I think if anything they are saving him as a new character waiting to be introduced when Dany takes over Meereen. I mean he was a pit fighter so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to show him as one of Meereens pit fighters who idk joins Dany’s gang at some point.
Jaime raping Cercei was really lame though- it completely alters both characters and worse of all it gives the audience (/non-book readers) a reason to sympathize with Cercei, which is a crime, and erods a good portion of the good will Jaime was starting to regain. I would have much prefered it to follow the books path and make it be a moment of passion between the two. It really was their last moment of passion really in the book because after they start fighting/hating each other (to a certain extent), which I think would have been very fitting for the series (as it was in the books). They really didn’t accomplish much with that scene. At least in the short run- the season isn’t over yet.
That Tywin/Tommen scene was amazing. Especially because it was his way of telling Cercei how much of a fuck up Joffrey was and showed how little he cared for Joffrey/Cercei’s grieving. I did also find it funny that they aired the Margaery/Queen of Thorns scene before which ended with them talking about how now isn’t the time to bring up such matters as another royal engagement. Hahaha Tywin on the other hand thought it was perfect timing.
I also really liked the scene where Tyrion was going down the list of potential poisoners while he was talking to Pod. Mainly because he mentions Tywin as one suspect and goes down the motives for why he would do such a thing. Even though we know it was the Queen of Thorns and Littlefinger, I have read numerous theories on reddit/westoros.org based around the idea that Tywin had a hand in Joffreys murder so it was nice to see the writers having abit of fun with that fan theory/the audience.
They’re really playing up the “Murder on the Orient Express” everyone’s a suspect angle.
I think the biggest influence the show will have on the books will be Osha and how she is portrayed/written in the upcoming books (assuming she appears, which I hope she does. Especially if shes made a POV). Besides that I see the show having more of an influence on the way he gets his thoughts/ideas on paper as opposed to directly influencing what is occurring in the writing. I actually think this is one of the reasons why he has so much ASOIAF material being released that isn’t Book 6/7. I think a good portion of this was really done just so he could get it off his chest and focus on the actual books. I also think that the World History of Westoros (or whatever its called) and the Princess and the Queen were written for that reason but also to help any nonbook readers/newer fans get caught up with the history of the ASOIAF world while giving the book readers a historic retelling of past events from the ASOIAF world that aren’t random select passages in previous texts about various kings/wars or unofficial reddit/westoros.org essays retellings on said histories.
Hahaha yea 95% of everyone will die except of course Hodor.
@chewie the wook I joke about GRRW not wanting to finish the books, but at the same time the TV show has helped him edit and redo his books which will help direct his writing and we will reach a point where the shows canon will influence the books.
With that said he may up and kill 95% of the fan favorites just because he is a sadist.
Yea I agree with that. I doubt season 4 will just be book 4 and season 5 just 5. They do have a whole bunch of new characters that they need to introduce. Besides all the Dorne stuff there is the entire Kingsmoot/Victarion story lines. Not to mention Sam/Aemon/Gilly going to Oldtown and Arya in Braavos. Oh yea and Jon Connington/Aegon & Tyrion in Essos. They got plenty they got to cover.
I think Book 6 will be released before season 6 though. GRRM seems to be getting towards the end of that and just released/plans on releasing a lot of new books and content that I think will help take a load of creative weight off his shoulders, allowing him to focus entirely on the final two books. Definitely don’t think he will have the writers block/need to restructure the story like he needed to with books 4/5.
That being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Cubs with the World Series before GRRM finishes book 7..
@yeah right not as far as we all think. I bet 4 and 5 get edited together and spread out between two season since they are both happening at the same time.
Haha yep, I figure he’ll be introduced next season once Dany takes over Meereen and they start setting up the fighting pits/dany riding drogon. Don’t see it happening this season but it would make more sense for him to be introduced for the next one. Hopefully it isn’t too far away, I can’t imagine it being season 6 though. There is enough content in Book 4/5 to cover 3 seasons though I don’t think there is enough Dany story points to make it through 3 whole seasons. I imagine the fighting pits scene being at the end of the fifth or maybe at somepoint in the sixth but there isn’t too much to work with really to stretch it out.
Haha hopefully by than Daario gets the blue hair.
Agree with the disturbing lack of Strong Belwas. He may still become a character because he has a pretty significant part in Book 5 where he inadvertently intervenes on a poisoning attempt against Dany.
Christ, that’s going to be broadcast years from now isn’t it?
I disagree with your friend. I think the scene really strayed from the book passage and butchered one of the key scenes in the series. I also think that book Cercei is a far colder & worse individual than tv Cercei (though to be fair you spend waaaaaay more time with book Cercei being a piece of shit than with tv Cercei).
A friend who has read the books (I haven’t but come here for more context, and spoilers don’t freak me out), felt the scene was in keeping with the book but different because the tv Cercei is harder, colder than the book Cercei.
Nope it was a Jaime chapter (Jaime VII, A Storm of Swords- unless I’m mistaken), Cercei doesn’t become a POV character until book 4. I disagree with the idea that it was a “your mouth says no but your eyes say yes” moment.
Heres the text:
She kissed him. A light kiss, the merest brush of her lips on his, but he could feel her tremble as he slid his arms around her. “I am not whole without you.”
There was no tenderness in the kiss he returned to her, only hunger. Her mouth opened for his tongue. “No,” she said weakly when his lips moved down her neck, “not here. The septons…”
“The Others can take the septons.” He kissed her again, kissed her silent, kissed her until she moaned. Then he knocked the candles aside and lifted her up onto the Mother’s altar, pushing up her skirts and the silken shift beneath. She pounded on his chest with feeble fists, murmuring about the risk, the danger, about their father, about the septons, about the wrath of gods. He never heard her. He undid his breeches and climbed up and pushed her bare white legs apart. One hand slid up her thigh and underneath her smallclothes. When he tore them away, he saw that her moon’s blood was on her, but it made no difference.
“Hurry,” she was whispering now, “quickly, quickly, now, do it now, do me now. Jaime Jaime Jaime.” Her hands helped guide him. “Yes,” Cersei said as he thrust, “my brother, sweet brother, yes, like that, yes, I have you, you’re home now, you’re home now, you’re home.” She kissed his ear and stroked his short bristly hair. Jaime lost himself in her flesh. He could feel Cersei’s heart beating in time with his own, and the wetness of blood and seed where they were joined.
(End of passage)
I don’t think Cercei saying “no” in this passage is a “no I don’t want to have sex” type no, but more a no this isn’t the appropriate place. I think the follow up line of “not here. The septons…” helps confirm this. Obviously Jaime is the one instigating them having sex but I hardly get the idea from the text that Cercei was raped. In the later books when Cercei/Jaime think back upon that scene, it isn’t thought off as rape or even forceful by either of them- if I remember correctly. It’s more thought of as the last moment intimate moment the two of them share.
So, i think that chapter in the book was from Cercei’s point of view and i think she ‘said’ no stop and whatever but the lines between the speech said she did want it.
sort of the old “your mouth says no but your eyes say yes” adage.
the show did not illustrate that very well at all.
That Tywin/Oberyn scene was fantastic as well and def was one of the best parts of the episode.
This look was for Tyrion.
I gotta hand it to Sophie Turner, she just gets better and better as Sansa And I am now really looking forward to her scenes with Littlefinger.
I have no problem saying she’s grown into a comely lass, and is turning into a good actress, in addition to being fair to look upon.
Don’t even care. Been lustin’ for a while. It’s dumb to pretend you don’t think someone is attractive when they are 17 years, 360 days old, but then it’s OK the week after it. The law’s against boning down, not recognizing that someone is about to be a keeper.
But real talk, she has really grown as an actress. She was pretty bad early on. And she hasn’t even got into her good stuff yet. When she’s at the Eyrie and Littlefinger kind of takes her under his wing a bit and explains the way things are, and she starts to catch on the the plan and plays her role.. that’s probably her best material. Looking forward to it.
Classy comment: She is really growing up as an actress in this role. Since it’s her first major role, hopefully she can translate it into a solid career.
Far less classy observation: She turned 18 two months ago (Born: February 21, 1996) so everyone can stop being a veiled perv and straight-up lust after her now.
And you cultured motherfuckers might notice the Vermeer/Girl with the pearl earring reference.
So Sam’s line of thinking is:
“I’m afraid that if you stay here, at this military outpost, someone might try to rape you. So I pulled some strings and got you a job at the grossest, dirtiest brothel in Westeros, frequented by the same soldiers from the outpost, only away from their commanding officers, with no one to restrain their behaviour.”
@begbie3 “Probably”?
To quote Vince’s AVN piece, “There’s probably semen on that.”
“Oh, and don’t touch anything or you’re going to get herpes.”
I don’t think George RR Martin knows how slavery works, and what it does to people.
@TediousBoar the way they did her freeing the Unsullied has left such a bitter taste in my mouth that I don’t think anything realistic could ever wash it out.
Hey you know these fucking robots that have been trained since birth, which you can totally mutilate without any sort of reaction? Turns out all they need is someone to say, “You’re free” and they totally will be.
@TediousBoar (great name, btw) they hint at a bloody slave uprising in the preview for Ep. 4, so it looks like we’ll get a taste for that. I also expect some of that former-slave-cities go to war storyline to come up since [SPOOOOOOOIIIIILLLLLERRRR] Dany really has fuck all to do for a while once Mereen falls.
@TediousBoar
“Ladies and Gentlemen of Mareen I have mother fucking dragons! You know those things that people ONLY know about from stories well they are real, they are here, and they are HUNGRY! Bow knee to me or these bitches will fry you up and eat your children… That is all”
Also, why even bother with the whole “broken chains” thing? Her most effective propaganda tool should be “I have flying, fire breathing dinosaurs in my army.”
Martin goes over the slave/master dynamic later on with Yezzan zo Qaggaz’s ‘grotesques’ and the Fighting Pits of Meereen.
To be fair, he portrays it more realistically in the rest of the series. When Dany helps slaves revolt in other cities, it generally results in a bloodbath and they get a series of highly unqualified dictators and thugs like “the Butcher King” filling the resulting power vacuum (sort of a medieval Haiti). Her own army is made up of “slave soldiers” who never once thought of rebelling on their own.
Also, many of the former slaves under her rule have absolutely no idea how to live their lives as freemen, and generally end up doing exactly the same types of dangerous or demeaning jobs they did before, because it’s all they know. In a lot of ways they are literally her “children,” completely unable to take care of themselves outside the bonds of slavery.
This is even true of the commoners in Westeros, most of them are depicted as having very little control over their own lives, and being largely at the mercy of whatever lord is in charge. The situation with Arya and the Hound in this episode shows that nicely. A peasant farmer can’t just pack up and start a new life whenever he wants, when people with swords show up, the only option is to run for the hills and hope they don’t burn your house down.
“That pretty blond lady said I don’t have to be a Student Athlete if I don’t want to, so there. ”
::stabs owner::
“Holy shit, we can fight back?”
My take was “Why should we fight for this blonde chick who’s just giving us new collars?”
Dragon woman: “You should not be slaves anymore. It is dumb.”
Slaves: “Holy shit. She’s right. Guys, this hella sucks.”
Spoiler warning:
The title of the eighth episode is “The Mountain and The Red Viper” so it’s safe to say that we’ve got a bit of a wait for that badass fight.
@dummypants nice catch. If that’s the case then I agree they’ll end with Arya exiting. Cannot. Wait. The minute the credits roll on ep 10, I am turning around and rewatching the whole series again for a week.
@Horatio Cornblower I couldn’t agree more. If they’re really going to end this thing in 7 seasons, the show runners are gonna have to start relying more and more on GRRM’s Winds of Winter & Dream of Spring outlines & their own ideas, which is going to make for some angry readers. Personally I can’t wait to see what happens–I am digging being surprised more and more.
Here’s the link to the pic of them at the Iron Bank with TN: [fuckyeahkingstannis.tumblr.com]
@begbie3 It’s Davos and Stannis that go to Braavos first. There’s a glimpse of them meeting with Tycho Nestoris in one of the pre-season trailers.That’s why we’ve had all those non-subtle references to the Iron Bank in the last 2 eps. They have to go in one of the next few eps, in order to get them back to the wall with an army in Ep 9. I would imagine the last we see of Arya this season is handing over her coin to the Braavosi captain and saying Valar Morghulis.
@begbie3 True we’ll lose several characters coming up but if they decide to follow the Greyjoy story line and go overseas with Tyrion then they’re going to introduce even more characters, (and gods help us, fuck around in Mereen for 8 seasons), so I don’t see that ending. Initially I thought they’d pare some of these stories out, (I was convinced we’d lose the Greyjoys and Aegon), but with GoT making HBO tons of money they may just ride this thing out all the way.
We’ll have to get used to too many characters and too many stories. Overall it’s a risk I’m willing to take, occasional rants aside.
@Horatio Cornblower Good point. However, by the end of this season there will be a considerable reduction in the character roster (see: bloodbath) so maybe that problem will take care of itself. However, that’s exactly when all the problems from books 4 & 5 will kick in, so it’s gonna be interesting to see how D&D handle it.
@begbie3 Just reading your outline brings to mind something I’m increasingly bothered by as I watch the show. There are so many characters and so many plot lines that this season we’re getting about 10 minutes at a time per story line, if that, and then we have to switch to a different one. Last night in particular drove me nuts and I don’t see it getting any better as things go on, unless they make a real commitment to trimming a number of Martin’s upcoming stories.
[SPOILERS SPOILERS SPOILERS SPOILERS]
They’re spreading so much stuff out over this season, but those titles & the latest trailer [ [www.youtube.com] ] help us book readers peg certain events:
4 “Oathkeeper”
–Brienne hits the road w/ new armor & sword (confirmed in ep. 4 trailer)
–White walkers return (indicated by Ep. 4 trailer)
–More Ramsay
5 “First of His Name”
–Tommen coronation/Royal Wedding III/KITTENS! KITTENS! KITTENS!
6 “The Laws of Gods and Men”
–Tyrion trial/trial by combat setup
7 “Mockingbird”
–LF & Sansa arrive at the Eyrie
8 “The Mountain and the Viper”
–The Mountain & Oberyn get it on. (No, not like that! Sheesh.)
9 “The Watchers of the Wall”
–Battle of Castle Black/Neil Marshall-directed mass slaughter/fucking epicness
10 “Children of the Forest” (rumored)
–Bran gets unlimited minutes on his heart tree nationwide calling plan.
Still up in the air is the timing of:
–Introduction of Mountain 3.0 (??? Teaser trailer showed him bare-chested executing someone)
–Yara’s attempt to rescue Theon (???)
–Balon Greyjoy’s rope-bridge trip (They might save that for Season 5 to help intro his wacky relations)
–Tywin on the privvy/Tyrion’s ugly surprise (10 I’m guessing)
–Lysa’s swan dive/LF’s unmasking (10?)
–Lady Stoneheart (if she even shows up) (10?)
–Coldhands (if he even shows up) (Also 10 methinks)
–The hound laying down (7 I think since I heard rumors the Hound bites it w/in site of the Eyrie).
–Arya’s Braavos arrival: Also Ep. 10. I really hope D&D composite the kindly man w/ Jaquen H’ghar and bring back Thomas Waschila (sp?). Loved that guy. They showed the Titan in front of Braavos in a teaser trailer (& it looks really CGI) so we know _somone_ goes there this season.
That’s a very good point. I think Jamie is going to send her on the quest for Sansa on the next episode so that would fit nicely. That would also work with bringing Podrick back into the story after last night’s good-bye.
Maybe they’ll combine SoS’s epilogue with Brienne’s last scene from Feast.
@dummypants If that’s the case, then I’m really disappointed that it’s not named “Wherever Whores Go”.
Either way, the Stoneheart reveal is the thing I’m second most eager to see (after the Viper/Mountain duel). I hope they don’t dissappoint me.
I do remember it was the epilogue of SOS, but the showrunners have put things out of order before, and the episode titles often refer to multiple themes. But you’re probably right…it would be of greater dramatic value to have it in the last 10 minutes of the season (like the White Walkers showing up at the end of Season 2).
I don’t think so. I don’t think that’s enough time after the Red Wedding for dramatic shock value. It’s the epilogue of a Storm of Swords which is seasons 3 and 4 so being at the very end would make sense.
I think “Laws of Gods and Men” refers to Tyrion’s trial and the act of Kinslaying.
@LT: My guess was that Stoneheart was going to be introduced in episode 6, since I assumed “Laws of Gods and Men” referred to the Guest’s Right.
I bet the last 5 minutes of the season finale are going to be the arrival of Stoneheart. The non-book readers are going to collectively lose their shit when that happens.
@Sharpness It is not just Tyrion in jail time, they have the trial, which in the book took multiple days. It is not until the end of the trial that Tyrion asks for combat, which can lead to another delay of days as they prepare for that battle. At least one of those episodes can skip entirely over that part of the story, given how much they have to do in Essos and up north.
@Baltimore Dan With the Viper/Mountain fight, Tyrion escape, Vale door scene and Wall battle (and wherever they leave Danny’s story), the last few episodes of this season should be especially crazy.
and episode 10 is supposed to be titled Children of the Forest, from what I read. So that will move Bran’s story along nicely.
Ahhh yeah ok I needed that step to make the connect I guess.
@jon_k Yep, and he gives it to Brienne, right?
Isn’t Oathkeeper the name of Jamie’s sword?
That seems like an excessive amount of “Tyrion in jail” time. Anyway, here are the next few episode titles, per Wiki, if people want to guess at what goes on in each:
4 “Oathkeeper”
5 “First of His Name”
6 “The Laws of Gods and Men”
7 “Mockingbird”
8 “The Mountain and the Viper”
9 “The Watchers of the Wall”
Oathkeeper is probably in relation to Brienne looking for Sansa, right? First of his Name is Tommen coronoation. Is Laws of Gods and Men Bran-related?
1st Night’s Watch Officer: ‘Rapist, rapist, thief, knight’s son, rapist, thief, thief AND a rapist…” 2nd Night’s Watch Officer: “You said ‘rapist’ four times” 1st Night’s Watch Officer: “These guys like rape”
@Horatio Cornblower Worst game of “Duck, duck, goose” ever.
would like to point out that they actually said rapER not rapist which was confuing
Anything one can steal from Blazing Saddles usually is.
Look for my “Hey where are the white women at” jokes after the next Moletown brothel scene!
It’s a good joke, Horatio.
Was it 9th born so? I heard it as a kinight’s son and figured he’d disgraced the old man somehow. Either way I’ve posted this same joke three times now because I’m absurdly proud of myself and am apparently allergic to work and/or sunlight.
They’ll let you juggle Valyrian knives at that point.
9th born son got me. That’s got to SUCK.
One of the things I love in the books is how sympathetic Jamie becomes. The first thing you learn about him is that he betrayed and murdered his king. The next thing you see is him throwing a child out of a window while fucking his sister, yet Martin actually makes you start to sympathize with him. To me, that is amazing storytelling (and proof of just how long this series is). But this scene, the way it was done, makes you lose that. All I can think of now is that this prick just raped his sister over his son’s corpse.
Maybe D&D want to set up how poisonous relations (phrasing?) between Jaime & Cersei become.
I don’t know exactly what they’re going to do with this. When Jaime and Brienne came back to King’s Landing so early, I have to admit it made me anxious about how that whole scene would happen, if it did. (And there were so many dynamics changed with them there for the wedding, it just didn’t seem to make sense.)
One of the things that bothered me was the line about “You came too late” – it makes more sense in the context of “you came too late to save our son and/or do something about Tyrion.”
Plus, he didn’t have the golden hand at that point. He was truly coming back to Cersei as quickly as he could in his broken state. Their relationship is just changed in a way I can’t figure out with these show adjustments. I don’t know that it’s doing either character any favors.
@reddownthere Spoiler Alert: Jaime upper-decks his dad’s toilet.
I kind of wonder if that whole scene was put in there to temper the audience’s growing approval of Jamie. I mean the guy is all good-looks and damsel-saving and humble charm these days. Maybe there needed to be a little more murk in his waters to preserve his ambiguity.
We know GRRM has told D&D about what happens at the end. At what point do you think they start leaving clues or pointing characters, especially those that have moments of both good and bad, to what their true colors is? Jaime’s had moments of seeming like a better person that you initially think, but maybe George told them he’s going to be an asshole or do terrible things at the end, and they’re just setting him on that path? (though I guess the question to that would be why even have him have “good moments”, like helping Brienne)
The show made him a Kinslayer in season 2, and then in season 3 Lord Karstark explains for the show watchers why kinslaying is such a terrible thing. So now in season 4, we have him raping his sister. Maybe they could shoehorn a scene where he breaks the fucking guest rite too?
I don’t knw where the showrunners are going with that but I thought it was really badly done as well. Not at all in keeping with the books.
He had my sympathy last season, but this season is eroding that sympathy.
terrible fucking scene
I want that “tits & wine” shirt. I want all the shirts.
buy mine? [www.redbubble.com]
you’re goddamn right I have no shame.
I’m a non-book reader. Until last night I was really enjoying the complexity of Jamie. Then he borderline raped his sister, next to his son’s corpse. Not sure I can look past that. On the other hand Prince Oberyn, is rapidly becoming one of my favorite characters. I think he’s the character known as ‘The Red Viper’. Are we going to find out why he’s called that? Is his character going to be developed more? Become a major player? I’d really like to see more of him.
@warrenbishop you should really stay out of the comments on the book reader thread if you want to avoid spoilers. Re: Oberyn, if you want to know why he’s called the Red Viper, you’ll have to wait…but you won’t be disappointed.
@warrenbishop The rape scene is not really consistent with the books. As others have alluded it was badly done and may skew how people just wathcing the show feel about Jamie versus people who have read the books. It’ll be interesting seeing how the show untangles this, or if they do.
So you want spoilers? There are a host of chapters dedicated to Prince Doran (who was allowed to hold the royal title as the head of the house because of their dealings with the Targaryens) and they develop the family lines a lot better than in the show. Dorne is fairly significant to the story moving forward, but because Dorne is chocked full of sand, there are a lot of poisonous snakes (“vipers”) and because the Dornish like spicy food and are passionate people, they kind of adopt poisons in their arsenal of weapons, hence the sobriquet of “Vipers”. And yes, you will find out why he is called the Viper. Tywin alluded to it a bit last night.
The Red Viper plays a major role in this season. Stay tuned.
I love the show but anyone else really hating how they’re portraying Stannis?
@Horatio Cornblower To House Thin Mints!
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
Iron Bank/Stannis:
In the books, the Iron Bank chooses to loan to Stannis after Cersei decided to defer the interest payments. I think I remember Tyrion mention the huge debt to the Iron Bank last season, so they tried to built up to that.
I’m not sure what the mentioning of the Golden Company meant. Nod to book readers, or leading up to (F)Aegon? Anyway, in one of the more decent TWoW sample chapters Stannis himself sends one of his men to Essos to hire Sellsword Companies, and mentions that he would prefer the G.C.
This is actually one of the things that is so irritating about TV Stannis: In the book, he is much more pragmatic about the means to get the throne.
It looked to me like it was Stannis and Davos sailing into Braavos under the Titans legs in the scenes for next week. If so, I’m curious to see what Stannis will say to the Iron Bank to get their backing.
@Squabbler – Stannis was referring to Gendry, as he was mentioning that since the leech thing worked, he could use some king-blood, but that was gone since Davos let Gendry go.
OK…I’ve missed something and apparently don’t remember it from the books either. When Stannis is telling Davos that Joffrey “The Usurper” is dead, he says (paraphrasing), “You know, the one you let go.” Unless he’s talking about the Davos led navy getting its ass kicked at King’s Landing, I don’t recall Davos having any connection to Joffrey at all. And if he is talking about the naval battle, then damn, that’s harsh considering Davos lost a son or two.
Yeah, I don’t like it either. I just think he’s coming off as another jerk-off wanna be king. But, his motivation in the book is more that this is what’s right. Cersei’s kids are not Robert’s so he HAS to be king. There’s no other choice. It’s not that he wants fame/glory, it’s his duty, which later on I think makes you respect him more. He’s just this iron willed guy who’s knee “will never bend”, but we all know that he’s going to bend it for (probably) Snow.
Yeah, it doesn’t make sense either given what we know about Stannis thus far. I read the books two years ago and at this point all I remember is that things have bogged down for everyone by the end of book 5. I can’t imagine how GRRM plans to break the stalemate.
Maybe the Governor will show up! How’s that for crossing the streams?
@Peter Cavan Stannis would never make an alliance with another contender to what he believes is his throne. If he was inclined to do that he could have linked up with Robb Stark and cleaned house in the north, or even joined with Renly and taken Kings Landing.
Stannis will only ally himself with those who recognize him as the one true king, just as I wil only ally myself with those who recognize Thin Mints as the one true cookie.
/crosses streams
I don’t think we’d even heard of the existence of the Iron Bank until last week. Maybe they’re setting up something long-term. Stannis sails to The Wall with the meager troops he has and surprises the wildlings there as in the book. Davos negotiates with the Bank and finds out that the sellsword companies are all in the East, camped outside Meereen. Maybe that forces Stannis to make an uncomfortable alliance with Dany to defeat the Lannisters, then they’ll turn on each other? Knowing where Dany is at the end of book 5, I don’t know if that makes any sense at all. I only got 3 hours of sleep last night.
Stannis’s army at The Wall should be him and the followers he still had left. They weren’t a lot but they were knights with horses and steel and easily dispatched Mance Rayder’s crew. Unless I’m one of the readers with foggy memories I don’t think Stannis picks up anyone else until he marches south from The Wall, and I don’t think the Iron Bank comes into play until that point either.
They seem to be moving some things up again and I’m curious how that’s going to work. If Davos is going to stick around and negotiate with the bank or raise an army that’s going to signal some very big changes from what he’s doing in the books.
#teamstannis
@Peter Cavan: They set up the Iron Bank last week with Oleana Tyrell and Tywin talking about them funding their enemies and whatnot. So, the groundwork is being set for the Bank to loan Stannis the coin necessary to build his Army.
@Occam’s Beard: you’re right, which I think is why Stannis asks Davos about the progress in finding an army. Right now they don’t have an army, so sailing to The Wall would be pointless. I remember they get a loan from the Iron Bank, because there’s an Iron Bank character late in book 5, but I don’t remember them hiring the Golden Company or any other sellswords.
I also prefer Stannis in the book version, but what bothers me most is that I can’t make sense of his TV storyline. Didn’t they already resolve to sail to the Wall at the end of the last season, and Davos kept his head because of that?
The march to Winterfell wasn’t his finest hour, either.
Stannis was a cranky bitch at this point in the books anyway. Also pretty sure every chapter with Stannis in it as a jaw clench description. His jaw was 3/4ths clenched after what Davos said, etc.
Huge Stannis fan myself, and I’m not thrilled with the way he’s been handled to this point either. I can only hope that they do some major goodwill stuff with him, prior to the battle at the Wall and right after. That’s where I hope the show will do him justice.
I’m hopeful that they do Stannis and Davos some justice with the heroics at the wall. More so with Stannis but, it is Davos that convinces him that as King he must protect the entire realm.
I like Stannis on the show. Maybe I’m missing something but he seems consistent with the book Stannis to me anyway.
And I am sadly one of those Stannis the Mannis fanatics. Which makes scenes like last night and particularity last week rather hard to stomach.
Yes, they’ve made Stannis into some religious nut, which he isn’t in the books. In the books, he’s just using R’hollor and Mel because they win him followers. The biggest failings of the show are in making Stannis and Jaime as redeemable as they are in the books. You start out not caring for either of those characters and slow start to come around on them. Jaime more so than Stannis, but Stannis has a massive fanbase on the internet.
Yes and no. It kind of shows him as winning without really doing much since kings are dropping dead all over. I think that Balon Greyjoy will kick the bucket soon. I really hope he shines during the battle at the Wall. There were a few glimpses of him kicking ass at Blackwater, but not enough.
UPROXX should have a thread for ‘Game of Thrones’ Book Readers with Foggy Memories from Reading the Book’ section.
Strong Belwas and Arstan Whitebeard would have been the Essos version of The Hound and Arya. Would have loved to see that. Plus, the whole prophecy of Dany being betrayed is lost, since Barristan never actually betrayed Dany by lying to her about who he was.
The Jaime banging Cersei scene lost some of its oomph since Jaime has been back for a time, when in the book he got there after the death. Him seeing Cersei was the reunion, and not the “Hey, I’ve been back weeks and you haven’t blown me yet” whine that he offered in the show. Really not sure why the change. Seems that the showrunners left out an emotional scene when I think they like to pounce on those any chance they get, even at the expense of the books.
Didn’t Sam try to drop Gilly off at his family’s home, and not Moletown? Or does that come later? I know that Gilly is important to the story post-Stannis, but I can’t remember when that actually occurred.
It was the Moletown brothel. I don’t think they could spring for the effects to male Moletown underground, so they just used a dilapidated village set.
Yes, Please… I think I became lactose intolerant after that scene…
I hope they skip their sex scenes…
@DarthBile I think it’s later, when Snow sends Sam to Old Town to study maestering. I don’t think Sam ever tried to dump Gilly in Moletown so I’m not sure where they’re going with that. My best guess right now is she’ll warn Castle Black about the Thenns coming from the south. Again, not sure why they’d need to do that but I’m alos not sure why she’s in Moletown to begin with.
It’s in book four when they all go to Oldtown. Sam puts Gilly and Mance’s kid up in Horn Hill which thankfully his dipshit dad is absent from at the moment.
That is his end goal to get here there.
I know that. But didn’t Sam write to the Tarlys and try to get Gilly there? Or is that later? I am starting to think it’s later.
Jon Snow pulls the ol’ switch-a-roo with her baby and Mance’s kid
Sam takes Gilly with him and the maester on a boat with the wildling baby, not her baby.
Also, gonna be prettay, prettay, prettay hard to explain to my non-book reading friends why Jaime is my favorite character…
Yeah, I guess I meant his character arc in the books is “great”, not that he’s a particularly great person. But I agree with @Reid in the sense that it’s not just Brienne, but the relationship he has with Tyrion/his father, the “Kingslayer” truth, and even the moments he has with Payne(book)/Bronn. These things don’t make up for sister-sex, Bran-kicking, and all the other horrible things he’s done, but it does show he’s a more complex/grey character than some of the others.
@MasterDave I feel like there’s more to Jaime’s redemption arc than just being nice to Brienne, though. We find out his true reasons for killing the king. We already know he’s the only one in his family who treats Tyrion like a human being (although…). I don’t know if I’d call him a “pretty awful person,” at least not noticeably more awful than any of the other “morally grey” characters.
@MasterDave: That usually is the case with good-looking people. Brad Pitt open’s a bottle of champagne without spilling any, and he’s a genius. Jonas Salk cures polio and can’t get laid.
If you already didn’t lose her when you explained that he’s only ever had sex with his sister and they have 3 kids and nobody except the guy who dies in the first season figured it out, and also he’s so bad at his job that THREE kings have died while he’s the KINGS GUARD, I don’t know what else you can say.
It’s not like there are a lot of good people in the story to choose from but honestly Jamie is a pretty awful person for a whole lot of reasons and being nice to Brienne is not a redeeming moment really.
@Reid: Especially if you have a hot sister.
My wife (who has only watched the show a few times in the past) really questioned my life choices and hers while watching the Jaime-Cersei scene. I can’t blame her.
Your poor wife is quietly rethinking her choice in husband.
Before last night’s show, I had said to my non-book reader wife on numerous occasions how great Oberyn and Jaime are…then last night we get the rape scene and the Dornish orgy. I got some very weird looks.
I said this on another post but it is worth repeating, I really missed Strong Belwas last night.
I miss Belwas “I let each man cut me once, before I kill him” and his swagger. Seems like their giving his more favorable actions to Daario to further endear him to Dany
You are not alone.
I know I sound particular in this thread, but the episode last night really illustrates some of the weaknesses in the changes made to the plot – no Strong Belwas. No Arstan Whitebeard. Jaime comes back too soon. Oberyn introduced with Expository Whore rather than his ride in with Tyrion.
I know they do these things to make it more “exciting” or whatever for show watchers, but it’s one of those episodes that seems to do characters a disservice. And I know they feel like they have to “check in” with people regularly but it just feels rushed and not organic to the story.
Although tune in next week when Littlefinger changes his name to Snidely Whiplash and ties Sansa to the train tracks.
Seriously, who’s going to almost eat poisoned locusts now?
Samesies. His character kicks so much ass, really bummed they didn’t cast him.
I know GRRM has talked about how much the actress who plays Osha has expanded/improved the book character, but show-Davos doesn’t get nearly enough love for being absolutely awesome.
Davos is spot fucking on. If you want to see Liam Cunningham with his regular thick Irish accent, check out a hilarious movie called The Guard.
Well, to be fair, book Davos is a badass too.
I did read that!
REDDIT: WORK ON A MEME STRAIGHT AWAY!
@DarthBile: did you read the Vanity Fair interview with Benioff and Weiss? One of them said that at any given point in GoT (the show) you’re about 15 degrees from Monty Python. They even shot the first unaired pilot at the castle from Holy Grail.
Who didn’t think of Monty Python and the Holy Grail when she said that? LOL.
LONG LIVE THE ONION KEENNIGGIT!
Show Davos is perfect. Really captures what makes that character so great.
NEEDS MORE STRONG BELWAS :(
Look if you guys want to see a fat guy eat liver and onions that badly you can come over to my house on Wednesday.
I have been long advocating his inclusion. Killing makes him hungry.
Agreed.
Jaime raping Cersei at their son’s wake was just sloppy storytelling. They could have had the one passionate moment back when they first saw each other. Once they brought him back before the wedding they had to know they would need to change that part. He was becoming a good guy in the eyes of many, then wham, sister rape at a funeral.
Whether it was rape in the show or consensual in the book, you still have to be a sick asshole to bang in front of your dead son born of incest’s corpse in the holiest place in all of Westeros. We can all agree to that (my god I hope we can).
@Rhgy Come on man, look at what she was wearing!
Thankfully they did not include the fact she was menstrating and he was covered in filth, like in the book.
@cutler lover I totally agree. It was rapidly out of character.
uh, he raped his sister at a funeral.
People aren’t just calling it rape, it was rape. It does not matter if he was calling her out for being manipulative, that does not give one a free funeral rape ticket.
I have no problem with most changes from the book. Lots of things are necessary for storytelling on TV vs a billion page book. But having a bad guy who is gaining goodwill suddenly rape his sister at a funeral is sloppy storytelling.
@MonkeyButt Did you just say Cersei couldn’t have been raped because we all know she wanted it?
I wouldn’t call it sloppy storytelling, I saw it as a choice they made that was different than in the books to show Jamie’s feelings towards Cersei. It takes chapters of him pining over her and being depressed because she doesn’t love him anymore and crams it into one disturbing scene. I don’t like the Jamie they’ve created but I wouldn’t bash their storytelling.
I know everybody is saying it was rape & I’m not condoning a “no means yes” style of foreplay, but COME ON. Jamie was telling her to stop being a cunt (as their son was known to be) & that she can’t put anything past him. He knows her better than any other person alive & knows what makes her tick.
This scene made people hate Jamie, but it made me hate Cersi more, because she can’t even admit to herself what she wants.
HBO also made him a kinslayer without batting an eye. Not that anyone remembers him killing his own cousin.
I think Jaime was calling Cersei out on her bullshit. She was trying to manipulate Jaime pre-Joffrey because she attained what she wanted in having her son well-secure in his seat on the Iron Throne. Now, post-Joffrey, she’s desperate to cling to whatever she has left and wants to use Jaime to kill Tyrion. That’s why the “why do I love a hateful woman” crack came in. That’s Westerosi for “I call bullshit.”
Do you think they’re trying to pull Jaime back from his recent run as a “good guy”? (or, at least as good as a sister kissing, little boy kicking, Kingslayer could have been) When Tyrion and Jaime meet later, and they talk about Tysha, maybe they want Jaime to be the obvious bad guy in the conversation.