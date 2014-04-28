‘Game Of Thrones’ Book Readers Discussion: ‘Oathkeeper’

(Note: to help clear up the discussion thread congestion, we’re publishing two Game of Thrones recaps this season, one for book readers and one for non-book readers. Doing it this way means those who have read A Storm of Swords and A Feast for Crows don’t have to begin every conversation with “SPOILER,” or those who haven’t won’t need to worry about learning something they shouldn’t.)
Last week, it was EVERYONE who was pissed at Game of Thrones, for the scene-that-shall-not-be-think-pieced-anymore. This week, it’s book readers, because now they/we can’t revel in the smug satisfaction of being able to say they/we know where the show’s heading. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss went off-book, as it were, for the first time (at least for a plot with any significance). Pretty much everything at Craster’s Keep was a wild divergent from CANON, and I’m totally OK with that.
Game of Thrones: the TV show is different from A Song of Ice and Fire: the book series. What works on the page can be incredibly boring on the screen, and for the first time in awhile, I found myself not wanting the action to move away from Jon and Bran, two of my least favorite characters. That’s possibly because my tolerance for skull wine, sacrificial babies, zombie horses (Tina Belcher, be proud) and, um, more rape is higher than others, but I’m engaged to see how Benioff and Weiss are going to pull this all together in a way I wasn’t before. It’s also worth noting they have George R.R. Martin’s blessing.
Last year we went out to Santa Fe for a week to sit down with him [Martin] and just talk through where things are going, because we don’t know if we are going to catch up and where exactly that would be. If you know the ending, then you can lay the groundwork for it. And so we want to know how everything ends. We want to be able to set things up. So we just sat down with him and literally went through every character. (Via)
Also, having the Jon (who, I must admit, is finally evolving beyond an emo lyric) and Bran stories intersect means we’ll spend less time away from SER POUNCE. As for the rest of “Oathkeeper,” it was an unmemorable episode that’s nonetheless necessary as a bridge to the second half of the season. The adventures of Lady Brienne and loyal Pod, Margaery putting the secret moves on Tommen, Littlefinger taking Sansa to the Vale — there’s no payoff on these stories yet, but there will be, and coupled with the Stark/Snow boys finally getting interesting (sorry, Rickon), it should make for a fine rest of the season.
-Dany c*ckblocked a guy without a c*ck. Not cool.
-It’s impressive how quickly they learned English.
-“Always look on the bright side of AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.”
-This needs to be a heavy metal album cover immediately.
-That’s the look of a man who’s about to be slapped with his own hand.
-Tyrion’s Casual Prison Wear, available only at J.Crew.
-“I’M SO SHOCKED THE QUEEN OF THORNS POISONED JOFFREY,” cried no one.
-Diana Rigg can seduce me whenever she wants.
-A lot of words have already been written about the Jaime and Cersei scene in this episode, and how she doesn’t seem mad enough about being raped, or whatever you want to say happened last week. I think her reaction was perfectly in character: she froze him out. To Jaime, “That will be all, Lord Commander” cuts deeper more than any wine-soaked scream could.
-Photoshop my face over Tommen’s, and I’ve had this exact dream.
-Brienne and Pod walkin’ through the forest…
-That’s not how I remember Hamlet going.
-“It’s not TV, it’s being brutally sex’d to death in a dead man’s keep on HBO.”
-Sad Hodor is Hodor.
-Bran’s just upset no one’s admiring his long luscious locks.
-No wonder Karl’s such a stain of a human — in a world full of people named Daenerys, Podrick, Tyrion, and Rhaegar, that Willem Dafoe-looking motherf*cker got stuck with KARL.
-More like White CRAWLERS, AMIRITE?
BOOK READER SPOILER SECTION: yup, that’s who you thought it was.
“A White Walker claims the baby and rides to a city of ice. The child is presented at an altar, where the Night’s King greets the infant and lays a finger on its cheek. The baby’s eyes turn White Walker blue.” (Via)
Maybe Benioff and Weiss can write something new for Dany, so she’s not stranded for another two seasons?
Five Animals from Game of Thrones I Wish Were My Pet
1. Ser Pounce
2. ALL THE BABY DIREWOLVES
3. ALL THE BABY DRAGONS
4. A manticore to do my bidding
5. This duck that I found when I Google’d “game of thrones animal gif”
I’m gonna go build my own Game of Thrones house, with dragons and ducks. In fact, forget the house.
So, um, does anyone else think that Jon Snow will be turned into a walker in the next book (hopefully not a wight)?
I’m not sure I can articulate why, but the appearance of the Night’s King seems to really tie the Starks to the Walkers. Jon’s an oathbreaker by the end of DWD, so maybe he takes a turn to the dark side?
… but I like the idea anyway.
I don’t think Stannis is dead yet. Wiki makes it look like he shows up in the next book.
I’ve always figured that Mellisandra will do the whole red god revival on Jon, now that Stanis is dead.
Go take a gander as westeros.org. There are SO MANY theories about the Wall/Others/Night’s King, etc that have been floated for quite some time. Things like the Night’s Watch originally being a cooperative buffer between the Others and the South; the wall was raised by the Others to keep Men out of their territory. Too many people with WAY too much time on their hands.
Don’t think Mormont’s Skull is gonna turn into a White Walker at this point
Accidentally posted on the non-book readers thread. No biggie.
Loving the Locke intrigue. Was terrified for the baby. Lordy. Now, I’ve read the books many times so HOWCOMEI’VENEVERHEARDOFTHENIGHT’SKING? Granted, I may have skipped one or two or all of the Bran POV chapters. Like this development though.
So, if we’re diverging from canon is there any chance the Red Viper might not balls up the coup de grace come the big fight? You never know, eh? Eh?
You missed the chicken Jaqen H’ghar boots out of the way from your list of the show’s ownable animals. I’ve been whiling away the hours playing Skyrim lately and I kind have a thing for chickens. Taste great too.
Karl may be the most foul, obnoxious character there’s ever been. The language was off the scale.
Dany’s storyline so far is very succinct: Marching to Mereen, catapulting some chains to Mereen, yadda yadda yadda, Mereen is conquered.
Regarding the White Walker stuff: The most concise description GRRM ever gave about them was something along the line
at a convention.
The show’s WW don’t seem elegant at all to me, but I guess it’s a good thing we finally get to see them.
I need a little help: There must be some Pedofinger stuff out there, but the only thing I could find was this. Someone can help a brother out (it’s for science)?
If you really want to be horrified, trawl Tumblr for “SanSan” fan fic.
House Pedobear with an appearance.
I’m pretty sure the Night’s King “reveal” on the HBO website was just a screw up and not a major spoiler. The Night’s King was a man and GRRM has said the Others are something like the Sidhe, so I’m pretty sure that men can’t turn into Others. It was probably written by some HBO intern who has some knowledge of the books, assumed “Night King” meant the king of the Others and put it in there.
I mean, what are we to believe, that this is some sort of a magic xylophone or something? Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder.
And as for Jon meeting up with Bran, it won’t happen. Bran is going to warg into Hodor, mess some rapists up and free Ghost and Summer who will eat the rest of them just in time to get out of there ahead of Jon and/or Mance Rayder.
I don’t think it was a mistake. GOT is too important to HBO to let something like that slip, unless it was intentional to get the book reader’s attention.
Re your last paragraph: I would watch the shit out of that!
Well I have wondered if there is some “prophecy” to what happens with the 1000th Lord Commander. If Jon’s “death” results in a new one then he will be 999th
What makes it a little odd for me is what they’ve chosen to add. I mean, all the stuff they can, and do need to, cut/merge/alter and they go with something that looks like it could effect several plot points seems weird. I’m not calling it bad, just strange. Not to say they won’t/can’t still change Dany’s story, or really anything and everything that happens in the East until Tyrion shows up and they try to kill myrcella, but for right now, it seems a strange choice, and I think that’s what’s got book readers all a twizzy.
I think the “one thing” is the Iron Born heading to Slaver’s Bay? That has to happen before she can get to Westeros.
Dany’s story, and the slowness of it, are one things many book readers complain about, so changing that was probably an easy call. What one thing are you talking about?
GRRM is fucked up just enough to make the ending of the series one of the darkest ever. I can’t see HBO doing that. You know how TV/Filmmakers like to give happy endings? Like we see Ned Stark smiling down from Heaven or some shit as the final frame? I wonder if the week long meeting D & D had with GRRM at his home addressed that?
It’s going to end like St. Elsewhere and Winter comes when Tommy shakes the snow globe.
Cersei: I want four guard’s on Tommen’s door!
*Margaery walks right in.*
It’s cool, I’ve got Boros Blount on it.
Cersei: “Margaery is dangerous.”
Tommen: “I want to face the danger!”
Two of them were the guards from the swamp castle in The Holy Grail, so it wasn’t much of a challenge
Wow, that IS pretty huge. Since we didn’t even know that he was a real being.
We are starting to see a convergence of the last of Storm and all of Feast and Dance. It looks like we will see skip most of dumb Dany stuff streamlined and more of Tyrions travels by ship because frankly it would be dumb of this show to have Tyrion sit out for a season.
I can see the Kingsmoot being cut. Just have Victarion sail back, take over, then head off for Dany. Then again, we don’t know. Perhaps Victorion is a dead end like Quentyn. If he is, then he might just get dropped period.
I expect that they will do some SERIOUS streamlining of the AFFC/ADWD stuff. Less Ironborn, less Dorne, just cut out all the bloat.
@DarthBile Well my point is we are about to start treading in areas where the chronology of the books won’t matter.
I think they are either going to have to sacrifice the Dorne or Pike story lines, because there is no way to put all of that in and keep Tyrion’s story going forward. Let’s just think that the whole Kingsmoot in Pike and the Dorne/Myrcella story is going to take a few episodes to spell out. Bran is going to drag out (shoot me now) and lord knows with Dany. But Dany can’t move until the Iron Islanders, Dornish, and Tyrion get there, and I am not sure how they get Jorah out of Dany’s camp.
There’s no way they tell Dinklage to take a year off.
Was the Ice King dude an Other or a White? I have no recollection of this from the books. I am enjoying the new material, it never made sense to me how the mutineers were dealt with in the books. Converging Jon & Bran’s storylines makes sense. Jon will have no problem sending them north because of the looming battle, especially if Cold Hands makes an appearance at Craster’s.
I keep noticing Meera and Jojen giving eachother looks before making decisions. I’m assuming this is because Jojen knows they won’t die? His greenseeing hasn’t been brought up much.
They need to get on the Greyjoy story asap. Too big of a cliffhanger at the end of last season.
Martin has told the show leads the ending of the series. It’s possible this is a spoiler for something that will eventually happen in the books. After all, GRRM has talked about wanting the next books to visit the “Lands of Eternal Winter”
Night’s King had been the thirteenth man to lead the Night’s Watch, she said; a warrior who knew no fear. “And that was the fault in him,” she would add, “for all men must know fear.”
For thirteen years they had ruled, Night’s King and his corpse queen, till finally the Stark of Winterfell and Joramun of the wildlings had joined to free the Watch from bondage.
Where is the information about the Night king coming from? I’ve read all 5 books, (albeit once each) and I only remember passing references to him as a semi-legendary figure from the past.
Other = Book. White Walker = TV show. They are the same thing.
Wights = undead humans the White/Others use for their army. It’s confusing because they sound the same since the show doesn’t use Other.
Not to be confused with The Night Man.
That was the Night King.
I’m really only upset that the direwolves were captured. There is no way that should happen. Everyone would have been too scared to even approach Ghost for a live capture.
he never growls in the books i don’t think – remembering something about when bran is having wolf dreams as summer calling ghost his “silent brother”. need to re-read these so could be wrong there.
bothering me that its not bothering jon snow he and his wolf are separated though. care more please.
Also, Ghost doesn’t growl or make any noise. Meh, whatever.
All I know is that I’d better see them escape and tear some mutineers to pieces, or I’m gonna be pissed.
Yeah he moves in complete silence and seems totally at ease hunting alone north of the wall. This rabble wouldn’t get the drop on him.
I’m guessing they (or Craster) had traps set up for whatever was roaming around the woods, so I understand the second wold capture, but yeah, I have no idea how you get Ghost in that cage, especially looking like it wasn’t hurt in any way.
I had a theory floating that, because the Night’s King was likely a Stark named Bran, then GRRM might attempt a bit of parallelism. The greenseer and Children of the Forest were lying to Bran, intent on using the White Walkers to reclaim their lands from men. Bran would lead them, although how I was not quite sure yet. And then Snow would have to kill him.
Obviously the show is dashing that theory with the Night’s King being alive after all. Maybe the books follow that, but we’ll see.
Bran the Builder raised the wall..
Totally thought the walker on the horse was going to be Coldhands, then I saw the baby. If he is in the show, I’m thinking it’s likely he saves Bran and the Reeds from Craster’s, before Snow arrives. Then Coldhands asks of Snow what he asked of Sam in the books, to pretend that Bran died beyond the wall.
Or I’m wrong and Snow saves Bran, let’s him go, and we never get Coldhands at all.
@Decapulet If they do decide to have Locke see Bran, I think it’s entirely likely Locke doesn’t make it south of the Wall. Either Jon fights him himself, Bran wargs into Hodor and smashes him, or Summer gets loose and goes for the throat. Speaking of Jon fighting, I hope he goes one on one with the head mutineer, who talked himself up as being such a great fighter. Assuming others at Castle Black know the same, if and when Jon wins, it will further his cause to being Lord Commander.
@Baltimore Dan True, but Bran the Builder was the only “Bran Stark” that lived during the Age of Heroes, which is when the Nigh’s King was the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. If the Night’s King is a “Bran Stark,” it would almost have to be the Builder.
I just did a refresher on the fate of the Craster’s Keep mutineers on the official wiki and having Coldhands rescue Bran (and maybe even Jon) from the Keep makes total sense.
Just a guess on my part but I don’t think Locke’s coming back from beyond The Wall. Total guess but I’m thinking he’s about to catch Bran and then Coldhands shows up.
That’s probably more wishful thinking on my part.
I totally wouldn’t write off the horse rider as Coldhands. The Night’s King is Bran (Stark) the Builder (according to Old Nan), so why not have that whole walker army comprised of dead Starks. Hell, since Ned’s bones have never been found, he may be a part of it. Having horse rider/Coldhands return for another sacrifice only to rescue Bran while he’s there would totally make sense.
I REALLY REALLY REALLY hope that Bran, et al, escape before Jon arrives. Otherwise there a huge number of things that change. I especially do not like the idea of Locke (originally just a Brave Companions/ Vargo Hoat stand-in but now a Bolton lieutenant) getting definitive proof that Bran is alive.
At this point, if HBO’s website spoiled the entire ending of the book series, I would be OK with that. I have my doubts that GRRM will actually put the ending to paper in his lifetime or mine.
“Night King, I thought you were dead!”
“I was!”
[everythingsimpsons.files.wordpress.com]
It was changed a couple of hours afterwards
im wondering when we’re going to get any of the iron born or dorne stories. i’m assuming the former becomes pretty relevant (though was crazy boring to read) when victarion arrives in slavers bay. and the latter has got to come into play at some point with quentyn martell right? curious to see where/when those get incorporated since we’ve seen virtually nothing so far.
@Decapulet I don’t think Quentyn’s story was completely pointless. It was about the Martell plans for revenge by siding with Dany, how Doran’s secret about that changed his relationship with his daughter which caused that Myrcella stuff in Dorne, plus he helped release the dragons.
@Horatio Cornblower
Maybe we’ll get Victarion and Euron next year. How could they completely cut a POV character?
I think they’ll skip Quentyn’s story, which would be fine with me. I also doubt we’re going to hear from Victarion et al, which is disappointing.
Quentyn’s story was kinda pointless, though, wasn’t it? “Oh, hi, Dany, let’s get married. No? OK, then I’ll capture a dragon and AHHHHHHHHHHH”
Err, I mean Season 5. Stupid lack of edit function!
Bit early to meet the rest of the Martells. There’s no reason to until after Viper/Mountain. And Balon hasn’t bought it yet, either, so no reason to go into the Iron Islands story arc. Bet all that stuff comes in season 4.
You think there’s any chance that Jon and Bran’s crossing paths may be a way to introduce Jon’s warg abilities, or are they just abandoning that storyline in the show?
I think that’s exactly what’s going to happen. I see Bran and Jon’s story lines converging briefly, then they split up again, but not before Bran tells Jon why he’s north of the Wall. I think there will still be some of the story where Bran meets the old tree and learns to control other animals.
I read the books, but I’m drawing a blank on The Night’s King.
I guess I should qualify my above answer with: “Assuming Bran the Builder is the Night’s King…” to better address Stonecutter’s post.
He built Winterfell, (and the wall, I think) which is why he was called Bran the Builder. Founded House Stark.
Yeah, just like the Wildlings and Westerosi are currently joining forces, so did the Night’s King encourage them to do so in antiquity.
@Duchess I think Bran the Builder was the first Bran Stark, but yeah Old Nan said that the Night’s King was a Stark named Bran. He’s the one who made the Nightsfort his own personal den of debauchery until the King in the North (who was his brother) and the King Beyond the Wall teamed up to take him down.
possibly the first Bran Stark. He was the lord commander of the Night Watch but fell in love with a chick with white skin and blue eyes. They banged and once he came he “lost his soul”. He went back to the wall and called himself King of the Night Watch and the chick his Queen. They did horrible shit to people, and the Night watch and wildings rebelled and pushed him back north. He was presumed dead.
So, one dragon-sized duck or a hundred duck-sized dragons?
I’d take my chance with a giant duck.. they don’t breath fire.
I’m really curious as to what they’re going to do with Locke’s character. He’s clearly still working with the Bolton’s but what I want to know is he going to be the one to kill Jon on the TV show?
That seems to be the only logical reason as to why he is at The Night’s Watch.
Ramsay also stated pretty clearly that Jon is a threat to the Boltons as well. The plan is certainly get in good with Jon so he has a better chance to find Bran and Rickon, kill them and then Jon and go get his 1,000 acres. he will fail of course. There is 0% chance they keep him around to kill Jon two seasons from now.
@Precious_Roy- Of course Jon’s important to the continuing plot- the big book theory is that Jon and Tyrion are actually half-Targaryan bastards. And bastards that have significance in the coming showdown.
Saddly it sounds more like your trying to convince your selves then me, you don’t think the man then a wolf then a man is Bran?
Also is Jon as important to the plot as Rob was?
And thoros is no where near them, Mel has said that she doesnt’ have that talent.
I guess it’s possible. But i don’t think its going to happen
as much as I would like it to
Of course Jon isn’t dead. The entire prologue of that book was a setup to show you the plot device by which he will survive, soul intact. Mel is there too, and she keeps seeing Jon in her fires when asking her god for a vision of Azor Ahai. Then she has that vision of Jon where he’s “A man, then a wolf, then a man again”. Jon will bleed out, warg into Ghost, at which point Mel will probably pull him out of there and hit him with a Phoenix Down. BOOM!
There’s no way Jon is dead in the books, there’s far too much of the plot revolving around keeping him alive, wether he’s not mortally wounded, or comes back Lightning a Lord style is another matter…
Locke is at the wall looking for Bran and Rickon as they’re the only ones that still have a valid claim to Winterfell. Jon’s claim, even though Robb legitimized him by naming him an heir, is still considered invalid.
@Precious_Roy
It’s kind of hard to say that in a series where Berric Dondarion has been brought back, what like seven times? And, you know, Cat…
sigh…. guy’s he’s dead and he’s never coming back.
its time we grew up and accepted the truth
@LT I think you’re right and Melisandre will pull him back, The books have suggested that she’s starting to think he’s the chosen one rather than Stannis.
@stonecutter Ah yes. You’re probably right.
@Duchess I don’t think so. There was some thoughts that went through his head right before he died that only he would have known. That said, I think she brings him back to life or from the verge of death.
Or that wasn’t really Jon. his wounds were “smokey” i think Melisandre pulled some fire voodoo shit. Also no body has been confirmed yet since it was Jons POV.
Think he’s there to kill Bran and Rickon. Reek said last week that they’d survived the sack of Winterfell and that’s their likely destination.
Yeah, the timing of it would be way off compared to the book but I can’t come up with any other reason for the Bolton’s to send him to the wall.
Melisandre is there so maybe Jon will become Lady Stoneheart part deux?
likely Locke will meet his end before Jon does.
What is dead may never die.
JON IS NOT DEAD AND YOU SHUT UP!!!!
Had to double-take a couple of times to make sure Locke was Vargo Hoat – the Walkers ending scene was the most exciting change from the book and shows readers something new!
Having him at the Wall will also provide a more understandable reason Jon gets stabbed rather than just political intrigue in the Night’s Watch. Ramsey did say that Jon was a Stark. Bastard or not, lots of Northmen would prefer him to Roose. Locke was sent to take care of the _entire_ problem.
Yeah, I wasn’t wild about the omission of Hoat at first, but they’re doing good things with this Locke guy. This show has a habit of pissing me off about some change from the book, and then completely winning me over the following week with another change.
I did the same thing. I don’t know how I missed this, but Locke’s character is wholly invented by the TV show, to replace Vargo Hoat. I like this idea of a spy in the Night’s Watch.
So I just thought of something here…
IF Bran and Jon meet at Craster’s (and yeah I know many of you think it won’t happen but I’d argue that the producers are smart enough not to keep using the same gimmick over and over again), how will Stannis’ offer to give Jon Winterfell play out? Jon knows Bran and Rickon are alive now thanks to Sam (when in the book, I thought Sam promised to keep that a secret from Jon). Now if Jon sees Bran at Craster’s, Jon would know he’s not the last surviving Stark (the bastard that he is). In the book, he could have been legitimized as a Stark and had Winterfell as the last heir, but chose honor with the Night’s Watch. If he knows Brand and Rickon are alive, there is no choice to be made. He wouldn’t be the last Stark and as such, there is no choice to make. Stannis can make whatever offer but Jon would never usurp the throne over his brothers AND break his oath with the Night’s Watch.
I am seeing Martin’s warning of “unintended consequences” being played out over and over moving forward. Not to say it’s necessarily bad. I agree that Bran/Dany do not have enough to do in the books and anything to show them doing something besides waiting is good enough for me. But being a huge Star Wars fan and being told that the 50+ novels, dozen encyclopediac-type books, 100s of comics and games, etc., are being cast aside for Disney to make “new everything” now, I am slightly concerned.
Jon: “You have to go back south Bran, you are the Lord of Winterfell now.”
Bran: “I can’t. My destiny is with the three-eyed crow. You should go. The North will accept you. Revenge Robb!”
Jon: “I can’t, I took an oath. I can no more go back than you can. If the Wall falls, there will be no Winterfell.”
Bran: “It’s up to Rickon then. Goodbye brother”.
Jon: “Goodbye brother.”
You guys are right, in the books Bran makes Sam promise not to tell Jon. In fact, there has been no Stark reunions once the children split up. The last two to split were Bran and Rickon, and after that all the living children haven’t run into each other yet. The scene last season(and in the book too) where Jon is nearby with the Wildlings while Bran is in that tower is the closest they come to meeting up. I really hope we get to see a Stark reunion, that would be one of the few upbeat moments in the series from this point forward. Arya had a nice reunion when she encountered the Brotherhood without Banners, but only in the book. She runs into a former Stark man named Harwin, and breaks down crying.
“Harwin!” Squirming, she threw herself forward, trying to wrench free of Lem’s iron grip. “It’s me,” she shouted, “Harwin, it’s me, don’t you know me, don’t you?” The tears came, and she found herself weeping like a baby, just like some stupid little girl. “Harwin, it’s me!”
I think this can be fixed if the events of the next few episodes somehow convince Jon that Bran is dead.
@Sharpness: You are likely right, Jon in the TV show would keep it cool. But in the book, he really wanted to be legitimized and drop the “bastard” tag. That was the big moment for him where he kept his vows despite the desire of legitimacy. It might have not been the best decision for him (we’ll see how it turns out), but it still made you think “what would I have done if given that decision?”
Even in the book none of that matters because Robb named Jon his heir in his will, it just hasn’t been made public yet. The show could easily write that as something that happened off screen if they want. Jon can still deny Stannis without telling him Bran is alive. I agree it’s weird that he knows but not that big of a deal.
If they do meet (which I doubt but like you said, who knows), what Jon knows and what he tells Stannis don’t need to be the same thing. I don’t think it matters who else sees him, since this crew is seemingly loyal to Jon (minus Locke) and likely doesn’t know anything about Bran (I think).
We also have the Locke from house Bolton. Who knows Bran is at Crasters Keep too he will be motivated to tell Jon that Bran is dead or that Bran never made it to the Keep.
The problem here is that Bran and Dany’s storylines don’t translate well to TV. Arguably Dany’s doesn’t do so well to the written word. If they want to keep the actors involved, (and they have to because holy shit is puberty hitting Bran hard and can you imagine not seeing him for a season and then getting a look at him?), I think they’re going to have to do stuff like this. In some cases it’s worked, in the case of Jon Snow I don’t think it is but we’ll see,
You raise an interesting point about Jon turning down Winterfell. I’m pretty sure you’re right and Sam never told him about Bran in the books but I’m not 100%. That would put an entirely new spin on that exchange, assuming that exchange takes place on the show.
When Ser Pounce showed up in Tommen’s bedroom, I thought “Westeros isn’t any different from our world. Cats watch them have sex too.” And with every other TV taboo that this show likes to break, I’m a little surprised we didn’t see statutory rape this week.
HBO already changed the reference to the Night’s King on their website. Now it just says “another walker” greets them.
It now looks like they’ve completely removed it all together.
Too late: [gameofthrones.wikia.com]
“another walker” greets them: “Hi! You guys look tired! Can I get you a drink?”
Bran sure got hit with the Geddy Lee stick.
SER POUNCE! More essential to the story than Strong Belwas, not sure how I feel about this
I just want to know if cold fingers is every coming into it (which I believe to be bed Starks brother that went missing). But it keeps you guessing. I do find myself repeating ‘this didn’t happen in the book’ over and over getting more confused but interested at the same time.
Love that you corrected “Cold hands” but not “bed Starks.”
Cold hands*
The scene this week between Jamie and Cersei was no different or more tense than it would have been if you’d cut the rape scene or made it consensual. Cersei was already treating him the same way. It confirmed my fear that the rape scene was just cheap shock value. Then they doubled down by turning rape into essentially background music in the scene at the Keep. I’m starting to agree with the think-pieces that this is turning into a serious problem.
If that’s what they were going for then I get it (to a point; I thought it was plenty compelling in the book the way it was) but it was executed very very poorly. I still think you go straight from his first scene with Cersei where she rejects him to this week’s and it would be exactly the same. I didn’t think she was markedly more upset with him after the rape than she was before.
The scene with Cersei and Jamie is much more significant than shock value. They were showing a very marked change in Jamie and so his behavior then is kind of hard to watch. And that scene, btw, was not nearly as awful as everyone is crying about.
It’s supposed to be in deliberate contrast to the kind of thing we see in the background at Craster’s because it’s unexpected from the new Jamie. The show goes on at unnecessary lengths sometimes to tell you how rapey everything gets with these kind of men. This world is a horrible place to be alive if you’re anyone other than a highborne sitting in his castle.
Yeah, I sorta just took it as a power shift in both cases… Cersei is no longer in charge of what Jaime does, plain and simple. Which is evident by everything he did in this episode…
I really hope Tommen has learned how to “make the bald man cry”, as Tyrion puts it. Otherwise, there’s no way he gets anymore sleep after Margaery leaves his bedchamber.
So far I’ve had basically no problems with any of the departures from the books – the show has been an incredible adaptation of very challenging source material. I think the John / Bran story line deserves a little faith to see where they go with it.
I wouldn’t mind them taking some liberties with the Dany storyline either because I remember those chapters in the last couple of books being boring as hell.
Reading the books, I keep hoping they’ll go into further detail on how Dany slowly learns to *rule*, and not just conquer. Conquering is good and everything, and it’s vital to her campaign, but they really gloss over the RULING bits. Maybe the show will give that more focus?
The problem of with DoD is that they it was all table setting for the two big battles that haven’t happened yet. I hope they cut out some of the fat and maybe fit at least one of the two battles in season 5.
I know we were all crazy about the rape scene last week, but what about Rape Farm? Are we gonna just let that one slide because oh hey that’s what assholes “do” is basically rape an entire farm full of women repeatedly until they die.
Way better than forcing sex with the sister/mother of your children who you’ve banged a whole lot of times in the past and tried to kill a kid to cover up.
@Duchess I’m assuming you’re joking, but in case you’re not, all of the terrible stuff happens “off page” simply to establish what a brutal world this is. It’s Benioff and Weiss that have it on-screen and in your face. I would also challenge you to find an author that has so many powerful female protagonists play such a prominent role in this genre.
Meh I see it for what it is GRRM does not think too much about women and is a sadist, which means that House Bolton will win out.
They all deserve the gift of a stitch from my needle.
@KNEEL BEFORE SCHIANO!! The Craster scene seemed so excessive. They could have said the same basic thing (that the mutineers treat these women horribly) without being so explicit.
rape farm is clearly key to the character development of that dude drinking blood from the skull.
I guess because Jaime is supposed to be making a turnaround into a “good guy” (which is naive for people to think because this story really has no “good guys”), and turning him into a rapist supposedly destroys his character. Meanwhile, we already knew the guys at Crastor’s were monsters, so being rapists doesn’t alter their character at all.
But I agree, I found watching a bunch of innocent women/girls being raped a lot more disturbing that watching an evil, murderous queen getting raped. And like Horatio, I don’t know what that says about me. I’m sure the people at Jezebel.com will say that my attitude feeds into the victim-blaming aspect of rape culture.
I suppose that if you were upset enough about last week’s show to stop watching (and to post all over the Internet that you were not watching anymore) then you didn’t see last night’s scene at Craster’s Keep, so you’re not offended today.
eh, Candy Crush is still worse
Rape Farm is the worst Facebook game.
I found Rape Farm much more disturbing than Incest Rape Funeral. I’m not sure I want to know what that says about me.
WHITE CRAWLERS? Oh Kurp, you slay me
The guy who plays Karl looked a liiiiittle too comfortable drinking out of a skull, thought he looked familiar and sure enough he’s the same actor who played that equally creepy wax-faced toady to the board member bad guy in Dark Knight Rises:
[www.imdb.com]
Something tells me he doesn’t get too many callbacks for his romcom auditions…
@Kasintas – The Initiative has basically be retconned out of existence, hth
Relevant: [oglaf.com]
@MonkeyButt I find it amazing how well he was able to clean and polish the skull
Don’t forget his turn as Science Talkin’ Guy on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Flowers For Charlie, written and directed by Benioff and Weiss.
I think he is also the creepy guy that eats nuts from the initiative in Revenge!
It’s Owen from Torchwood. He’s on an evil guy rampage lately. Even just Sunday night…he plays Karl, and the dickhead redcoat Major in Turn.
How the hell was he able to drink out of the skull? They have holes in the bottom, for chrissakes.
HBO has been playing “Pacific Rim” nonstop lately and hes also the mathematician that works with Charlie in that as well
I want Undead Army Babies, NOW.
It’s interesting to see the split in canon/non-canon camps – Hannibal is way off the books and the majority of the reaction is positive (for damn good reason because it’s the best show on TV). HBO-GOT goes rogue and people lose their minds. I’m all for the variation for the same reasons listed above – although we can bet the main pieces will still be there: attack on the Wall, Stannis to the rescue, Carcetti boots Fat Cat out the tower. etc.. etc…
There were some nice “throw away” lines that are nods to the book nerds – Jamie saying to Tyrion during his visit “What am I supposed to do, sneak you out Kings Landing in the middle of the night” or something like that…
Anyone else think that the little kid who made it out of the village attack will be the one to take out Ygritte during the big battle? Last week he sees her drill his dad in the dome with an arrow. This week, inspired by Jon and dying to get in on the fighting, mentions he’s an awesome archer. Looks like he’s being set up for a rematch of some sort, if not taking her out directly (maybe they’ll have Jon pull the trigger?) he’ll have some sort of tie in at the battle, like being the archer who takes down the scaffolding.
I Agree with Schiano, Satin I think was his name
It’s funny you mentioned Hannibal, I had the hardest time getting over the fact that the show was not the book. It was killing me, until I just sat back & let the show do its work.
They did have that weird extra shot of the kid seeing Ygritte during the raid, you might not be far off on that. I agree with you as well on the variations, as long as the spine of the story stays intact I like sort of not knowing whats coming, it makes the show more enjoyable for me
I bet that kid will take the place of the male whore from Molstown in the books.
Not having the battle against Ygritte’s wildlings right away has ruined Jon’s story so far this season and made Castle Black one big fuck up. It’s a shame too because the character is being written and acted better.
Even with Jon scrambling and pulling in all the villagers they still had a chance to take Castle Black. I don’t see how the show wildlings have a chance now that Jon has gotten them warned with days to prepare and more Night’s Watch members have shown up.
The wildling party that came south was supposed to open the gates so Mance’s army could just walk through. They attacked Castle Black at night and if Jon hadn’t gotten the Watch ready, would have succeeded.
@Bizarro Stormy I’m confused by all of that too somewhat (what the two seperate wildings crews are doing, and when are they doing it), but I think the Wall, rather than the number of men, is the bigger issue for Mance. If he knows there aren’t as many men at Castle Black, a smaller group of wildlings can do damage on the southern side. While they attack the castle itself, he can launch an attack with the larger group on the Wall, and the Night’s Watch now actively defending it (compared to when a small group when over unnoticed). Maybe that’s how they’re trying to explain it. Or it may just be that they painted themseleves into a corner and they’re trying to explain as little as possible so it isn’t as obvious.
Mance has 100,000 men, he doesn’t care if Castle Black has 1,000. Also, if he believed Jon when he said 1,000 then why would he have sent such a small party South of the Wall to open the gate. None of it makes sense.
@Bizarro Stormy I don’t remember explicitly why things happened the way they did, but I thought Mance was still gathering his forces away from the Wall (like the Magner of Thenn only showing up recently) because he thought the Night’s Watch was much larger/more prepared than it really is, which makes the need to get to Craster’s even more important.
I’ll bet you it plays out with Ygritte attacking from the south while Mance attacks from the north, all in episode 9. Does that sound like something you might be interested in?
It made no sense for the wildlings to not attack right away. They could have been right behind Jon and catching Castle Black as unprepared as possible was their best option. Now they just look like idiots.
All this is because they don’t have the budget to make Ygriette’s happen when they need it to. Heck, they may just make that all of episode 9 and say “fuck it” to the battle with Mance. Just have Jon become Lord Commander and then he goes out to offer terms without ever fighting them. I hope they don’t do that but it wouldn’t surprise me.
I disagree as well. It’s different, but it’s hard to say it’s “one big fuck up”, especially since you haven’t seen how it plays out.
I disagree, I think that with a television show certain things are going to need to be reworked to fit within the time constraints, and I’m more then willing to see where they are going with this before writing it off as “one big fuck up”
I don’t think the Stannis riding to the rescue will happen until episode 9, so they’ve got plenty of time to add the southern wildling attack. I figure Jon fucks up the deserters in episode 5, is back in Castle Black by episode 6, and then Tormund/Ygritte’s crew attacks in episode 7.
It is nice that they’re finally giving Jon Snow a backbone and not that emo shit from past seasons.
Someone on Reddit said it best last night:
“I think I read the wrong book.”
A Feast For Crows?
I actually like that they’re doing some things differently, it gives me hope for the next two seasons, because Crows and Dance don’t seem like they would translate well to TV as presently constructed.
Crows and Dance happen simultaneously, so it would be boring shit mixed in with cool shit, just like it is already.
True, but I think that by making changes now, it will hopefully make both of those things more interesting when the time comes. Crows would be such a slog to get through as a tv show without some major changes.
Dance could be ok; Crows would be a tough season
Ser Pounce?
…
Mr. Marbles…?
The Craster’s Keep story doesn’t bother me because I don’t know what’s going on, (I mean shit, I don’t know why The Hound is still alive, why Bronn’s still on the show or what Yara’s doing and you don’t see me complaining about that), but because it’s not necessary and because Jon’s story line is already pretty fucked up by book standards. Allerys and The Former Lord Of Harrenhall shouldn’t even be there and their later arrival and Jon’s stand at The Wall are crucial to Jon becoming Lord Commander and that story seems completely botched at this point. I suspect that they’ll show those two chickening out during the big battle while Snow saves the day but IMO the book did it better.
Also maybe I’m getting soft in my old age but I could do without watching multiple women getting beaten and raped for 15 minutes.
@Sharpness Except it isn’t really. It seems clear he made that excuse up because he wanted to go look for Bran. He knows that Mance will come for Castle black regardless of how many men are there, he has to. It’s a selfish move and not one of duty to his vows. It’s somewhat out of character.
You’re not alone. I am really fucking tired of the rape shit.
@Bizarro Stormy John going to Craster’s to protect the entire Wall, with volunteers no less, still does a pretty good job of showing him in a leadership/man-of-action role, and he may still end up returning injured and having to command the Wall, especially with them mentioning a coming vote for Lord Commander in this episode. That said, I definitely agree about Locke being interesting, can’t wait to see where that goes. John might have to fight the head mutineer and Locke next week, which could be pretty awesome.
The urgency of him fending off the wildling attack from the south, even though injured, and then having to command the Wall to defend from the north is a great arc and they’ve thrown it away. Now we get Jon healed up, wanting to run North to search for brothers he should know are alive, and Alliser Thorne commanding Castle Black!?! No. Just no. They clearly couldn’t afford the battles so they’ve written this instead.
The Locke character is growing on me thoughl
I would be okay with Jon winning Lord Commander this way. I could do without a whole episode of Sam running around being Jons campaign manager.
Jon’s legend grows because of his exceptional leadership during the two attacks by the wildlings. That’s when the rest of the watch really begins to follow him. This just feels like they are trying to keep Bran involved in the story anyway possible.
John and crew likely demolish the mutineers at Craster’s, meaning John gets a hero’s welcome when he comes back, putting even more people in his corner. They foreshadowed a coming vote for Lord Commander in the episode, and while I guess they could have the vote before the wildlings hit the wall, it’ll probably be your guess, either with those two really messing up or John just saving the day. Also, don’t think anyone mentioned it, but I liked the scene between him and Sam as well.
I can only think Caster Keep story line is a way to introduce Coldhands also they will need to build the Legend of John Snow
Ser Pounce > Everything
Why are people so mad about the Jon and Bran changes, though? We don’t even know how they’ll pay off yet. Personally, I’m kind of excited to not know where they’re going for once.
Also, the White Walker scene was really, really cool. Hope we get to see more stuff like that!
I thought I caught something in one of the season previews, made it sound like Ygritte would be taking the role of Val. May be wrong but, that’s how it came off.
I’m reserving judgment until we see how things play out next week, but I think something will be lost if Jon and Ygritte don’t cross paths again.
@DarthBile If they do meet I am thinking Coldhands has his “Sam Speech” with Jon. I mean there is no way Jon would let Bran go off north with just Hodor and two kids and Coldhands is supposed to be appearing this season.
@Duchess: You think they will play that same gimmick again? It’s happened how many times when characters “just missed each other.” At some point they have to play this out. Bran doesn’t know what’s happened to his family at this point, and Jon does. *IF* they meet, you would think it would give both brothers better resolve to go forward.
Because the Wildlings not arriving at Castle Black to catch them as unprepared as possible makes no sense. I was expecting Ygritte to go down in battle the first couple of episodes, thus giving us a good start to Jon’s season. It’s not that the changes can’t be good, it’s that these particular ones aren’t. Going to Craster’s after the Wall battle would have been fine but now Jon is abandoning the Wall when an attack could happen at any moment. It makes no sense for the characters of Jon or the wildlings, that’s why people don’t like it.
I don’t think its a reunion. it seems like a way to increase dramatic irony for non book readers to get folks to hope a reunion will happen, but they will miss each other by moments.
It looked like more of a Lich Counsel, but it was kind of hard to see. That White Walker needs glasses.
@KNEEL BEFORE SCHIANO!! The line from one of the mutineers like “if I were your size I’d be king of the world” might be foreshadowing for Hodor Hulking out, which would be fantastic.
I enjoyed that the White Walkers seem to live in Northrend and serve the Lich King.
…that was only half sarcastic.
I predict that there will be a lot of confusion during the attack, which Meera uses to free Hodor, and Bran wargs into Hodor to fuck shit up, allowing their party to escape while Jon’s attack is still going on.
I’m guessing that Bran will somehow sneak out the back before Jon sees him, with some kind of “he’d just try to stop me” justification.
Yeah Bran will just run away….oh wait.
If they’re smart, they’ll make it so Bran and crew will escape during the confusion of the Nights Watch attack without Jon even knowing he was there.
I think people can already smell a reunion between Jon and Bran at Craster’s and that is just dumb.
Totally agree with you that the angst bout the story changes is overreaction. My attitude is like Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus: “I rather enjoy surprises”.
If you’re so pissed about them changing some of the story, you can always reread the books.
Mark my words, Ser Pounce will sit (adorably) on the Iron Throne by the end of all this.
They might offer him the throne, but he’d rather still play in a fucking cardboard box. Westeros burns.
Best. King. Ever.
I’m cool with the changes, and despite some of the venom I’ve read elsewhere, I didn’t mind the episode, as it seemed like a necessary slower/boring step. I don’t think it needs to be dialed up to 11 every episode, as long as things look to be moving forward.
Also, Pounce over direwolves is crazy talk. #TeamDirewolves
Would it change your mind if Ser Pounce grows up into a DireCat?
Anything to make the Bran story line more interesting is fine by me. His POV chapters in the books are my least favorite.
The narrative about Arienne Martell and Areo Hotah is ripe for paring down. Same with the Sand Snakes. I’m not sure how many new characters the average viewer can take.
I think Crows and Dance will be severally edited. Blended together to keep folks around etc.
Agree with the feelings about Dany’s storyline. Throughout Dance of Dragons, i kept saying: “OMFG, stop fucking around in Mereen and go burn Westoros already!!”
I would hope the Mereen stuff gets cut out of the show, but that may also necessitating cutting out Aeron Greyjoy’s story arc, too.
As long as they get the story to where it needs to be, fine. But, if they shoehorn in a reunion between Bran and Jon at Craster’s, that’s going to be stupid.
I’m with Horatio, and for that reason I’m glad they got rid of the slow siege. Sitting outside with hungry former slaves and the inability to grow crops would have been a killer.
I offer you Dany’s “state-building in Mereen” story line to you to make Bran’s never-ending trip through Spooky Forest seem positively thrilling.