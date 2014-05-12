‘Game Of Thrones’ Book Readers Discussion: ‘The Laws Of Gods And Men’

Only once has Game of Thrones spent a whole episode at a single location. That would be “Blackwater” and its titular battle — it begins with Davos and Stannis leading their men into the Bay, and ends with KABOOM, “f*ck the king,” etc. I wish last night’s “The Laws of Gods and Men” had followed the same unusual structure. That’s not a knock on the episode, not at all, but compared to Peter Dinklage giving a mic-drop of a performance, well, Reek looks meek (and Dany looks…granny? Damn, lost it).
Alik Sakharov’s direction and Bryan Cogman’s script do two things very well. The former’s cutaways to a disgusted Jaime accentuate just how much of a sham the latter’s trial is. Tyrion has no chance of being found innocent. The best he can hope for is to spend the rest of his life at the Wall with the Night’s Watch, hanging out at Mole’s Town and listening to the Cure with Jon Snow. And all he can do is silently hear the out-of-context evidence of the times he’s wished Joffrey dead, which, I mean, who hasn’t done that? Except they’re not the ones on trial for killing the king, he is, and it was hard watching him hold back his trademark wit while being slandered by witness after witness. The exposition got a little too, well, exposition-y — it reminded me of the Seinfeld finale — but then walked in Shae.
That’s when an embarrassed, broken Tyrion’s cat-like mew turned into a lion-ish roar, not only at his whore, but at Tywin, Cersei, hell, everyone in King’s Landing. He was being judged not as a human, but as a monster who happened to be born a dwarf. The trial didn’t matter; everyone there had already made up their minds. So he gave them what they wanted: a confession. No, he didn’t kill Joffrey, but he wish he had — he wish he poisoned the whole lot of ya. But just as quickly as the episode kicked into another gear, with Tyrion requesting a trial by combat, it was over. So much of what makes Game of Thrones great is the waiting, as discussed last week, but a part of me wishes this episode had contained both the trial and the combat. Us impatient fans can’t get no justice, y’know.
At least we’ve got a killer sword fight to look forward to. I’m thinking Bronn vs. Ser Pounce.
-The Internet is already clogged with Mycroft/Davos cosplay, probably.
-Does the Iron Bank have a sad looking bowl of lollipops, too?
-We should all be so lucky as to have a Davos in our lives.
-Speaking of, who knew he was such a horndog?
-Alfie Allen was tasked with the thankless chore of acting like a bug-eyed heroin addict who looked into Satan’s bunghole this episode, but he did a very good job with it, as well as during his demure scenes.
-To quote another Allin (close enough), “I got scars on my body and scabs on my d*ck.”
-When Drogon gets a tattoo of his mom’s name, it’s going to run the entire length of his tail.
-Awwwww, look at that goat. I think everything’s going to be OOOOOOOOOK for him.
-Oops. (It was really hard not making this the banner image.)
-Oberyn’s leg-on-table sitting style is the new backward chair.
Book Readers Spoiler Section: they really piled on the Shae betrayal, didn’t they? I haven’t re-read the chapter lately, but I don’t remember book Shae being nearly as cruel and hurtful as TV Shae. No one’s going to be crying for her when she’s found on Tywin’s bed…Also, RED VIPER VS. MOUNTAIN CAN’T BE HERE SOON ENOUGH, he says now, forgetting how bone-crunchingly horrifying the scene is.
Where the hell is Lady Stoneheart? No way that character should be ignored.
She showed up in the epilogue of Book 3, so I’m hoping she shows up in the last scene of episode 10.
My theory is that Drogon ascends to the throne after killing everyone and everything in Westeros. His kill ratio per screen time is on pace to surpass John Matrix in Commando.
Drogon would be a better king than anyone else so far.
did anyone else think there may have been some hinting that Tywin/The Iron Throne is behind the Sons of the Harpy? I think it was just a quick mention about how they have to do something, but doesn’t it seem like at the very least he could be imploring Hizdahr or possibly someone else to do his dirty work for him?
I don’t think so…the Sons of the Harpy are more like the KKK post-Reconstruction. They are angry at their world being turned upside down by an interloper.
I think the plan is to out Jorah as a former spy.
Nice theory…interesting.
Based on ep titles, here are my predictions for the remaining shows – Boosh and/or Kakow!
7. Mockingbird – Lysa gets a flying lesson/Littlefinger meets the vale Lords. Dany’s dragons killing children/chained. Bran meets Coldhands.
8. Mountain v. Viper – well….Mountain v. Viper. Set up for the big battle at the wall via small battle on the south side – ygritte’s death. Introduction of the harpy. Hound wounded and Arya escapes.
9. Watchers on the wall – Stannis arrives at the Wall – Mance defeated. Arya heads to Braavos. Jaime reveals his Tysha secret/frees Tyrion.
10. Children – Bran meets the children of the Forest (possibly the 3 eyed raven – though I doubt it). Jon made Lord Commander. Tyrion kills Tywin/Shea. Final scene = Lady Stoneheart reveal as she’s about to hang Brienne/Pod.
Three-eyed Raven has been cast so I assume we will see him this season.
Coldhands not likely as he was most useful for Sam to get back south of the Wall and they didn’t use him so no need now.
I fear that the Ygritte battle may end up being the only battle at the Wall because HBO is cheap. Stannis may not even show up.
Also, nothing points to Stoneheart yet. I hope she didn’t get cut but I can see it happening.
Lady Stoneheart was introduced while hanging a Frey, Brienne and Pod have a bit of searching around Westeros to do before they get caught by the Brotherhood
Hmm. Some good points. Jorah’s banishment is kind of tricky. Selmy has already revealed his identify (and so Jorah’s being an informant to Westeros will need a different reveal). In the books, Bran doesn’t meet the children of the forest until ADwD…but the title of the episode makes me think they will bump that up a bit (as the show has taken a little license with the story of late). I’m probably a bit hasty with Dany and the Dragons eating kids though, that story is later in the books as well – now I’m thinking that and the harpy stuff will be bumped to next season. Coldhands – man I hope we meet him. But you’re right – he’s an easy character to cut (just like Strong Belwas….emo face). Also, more reading is making it look like the battle at the wall will be episode 10. Can they do Battle at the Wall/Tyrion v. Tywin/Shae all in the last episode? That will be effing intense…..
If Bran meets the Children of the Forest, isn’t that essentially the end of his storyline through ADwD?
What about Dany? Think it’ll end with her flying off and Jorah banished?
There needs to be a scene with Pod and Brienne being captured or confronted by the Brotherhood without banners.
I think the Hound will be wounded next episode considering that Tywin put that hit squad out on him.
Jorrah will be banished next episode probably.
I’m still holding out hope for Coldhands but I don’t think they are going to do him at all. There was a prime opportunity to introduce him last week.
The Viper vs. Mountain will be dope and I hope the CGI budget was saved for the battle for Castle Black because that should be epic!
I image Tywin will die in the last episode.
I think the Shae scene mirrored the books nicely however the earlier motivations between book Shae and TV Shae is different. In the books she was ultimately about that dollar but on the show she’s more like a woman scorned.
You’re not going to get Coldhands. It’s too easy a character to cut and too “fantasy.” There is no need for him.
Agreed, and I think it might even have been said Dorne stuff is next season. I wonder if any of the major Iron Island stuff goes down this season.
I think “Children” specifically is referring to the children of the forest (who are often called “The Children”). I don’t think we’re going to get the Sand Snakes this season….just too much other stuff to cram in. I would love it, but I think the Dorne stuff gets pushed to next season.
yeah definitely expecting to see Cersei select the Mountain as her champion next week. Should have added that. Bronn turns down Tyrion, and Oberyn steps up. Cannot wait for that fight (though dreading the end of it).
Next week will probably have some of the Mountain vs Viper set up as well, and hopefully end with Oberyn agreeing to fight for Tyrion.
I’d love for Children also to introduce Viper’s kids (which plays into the Children title), possibly through them finding out about their father’s death.
OK…so Stannis has his loan with which he’s buying ships and soldiers. He’s heading North to the Wall to reinforce the Night’s Watch against the Wildling attacks and then plans on marching south to take over Winterfell from the Bolton’s right?
He just presses them for time, Like he tells them they have till the end of week to select one or he’ll appoint one.
That sounds about right, though they may hang out at the Wall for a little bit, right? I forget how it all shakes out in the book, but aren’t they at least somewhat involved for the election of the new lord commander?
Who in their right fucking mind would want to rule Westeros over Meereen or Braavos? Instead of Dany discussing taking over Westeros, you’d think the Lannisters would be talking about conquering her.
Let’s see, we can rule over Bismarck, North Dakota, or we can rule over Maui. Hmmm…..
(The politics and history of it all aside.)
Bravos looked like NYC!
Man, I can’t wait to see Pycelle’s head bashed in.
No, end of book 5 he’s deader than Joffrey
He’s still alive isn’t he?
So with the Hound surviving the fight at the Inn, I actually have a glimmer of hope that Prince Oberyn will survive the fight with the Mountain.
Except she didn’t actually stab him. The sword hit his armor and bent.
I’m wondering if that stab to the Hound’s gut by Arya is going to end up killing him from when she was water dancing by the river and she poked him with needle. Do you think he will get septic from it and die? She keeps saying his name…
That scene is going to be heartbreaking
I actually wouldn’t be surprised if Arya stabs him in the eye like she said she would last season. I doubt the gravedigger actually amounts to much in the end.
Arya figures out that stabbing where there is no armor is a much better plan.
Just like everything else they are only delaying it so they can have more Arya/Hound time. He’ll get himself stabbed or something and Ayra will leave him. We’ll see if he’ll be on death’s door at the time nor not.
The Hound is dead. The novice gravedigger lives on!
didnt tywin put 100 silver on the hounds head? my guess is he’s still gonna get killed
What if this series is an elaborate ruse to get us all to read about debt of countries as the book ends and all the battles mean nothing because the Iron Throne ends up being repossessed by the Iron Bank.
Well, the Lannister motto is essentially, “We’re good for it”.
I think its more everyplace that you’re not from is some backwater, which has some historical precedent.
The Iron Bank is Goldman Sachs, hth.
Also, Westeros is just some backwater to all of the people in Essos. It’s basically North America while still in the process of being carved up by the English, French, and Spanish.
Honestly, the Iron Bank portions of the books confused me a little. I just couldn’t reconcile their role until I read about them in the wiki. Damn…the Iron Bank controls every fucking thing.
If Dorne starts buying credit default swaps against Casterly Rock, I am out.
I hope Oberyn brings up the ‘Dornish Law’ when it comes to the line of succession, referencing Queen Myrcella, in a some type of mic dropping moment as he accepts being the Champion to Tyrion.
The bath scene creeped me out I expected the “rape” counter to start reading “there have been 0 episodes since a rape has occurred”
I started to get concerned when he started using the “love” word and offering to wash his back.
The classic Stockholm Syndrome Algorithm
@TediousBoar You are correct and Ramsey’s obvious fighting skills irritated me no end. but then they couldn’t very well kill him then anyway so whatevs.
I’m not a fan of the more intelligent, capable, Ramsay on the show. I always thought of him as being more like one of the killers on True Detective, more “animal cunning” and less “Hannibal Lector”. In some ways he’s kind of a backwoods Joffrey, or a medieval Uday Hussein.
Also, he’s not supposed to be a very good fighter, since he has no formal training. They mention him “flailing around like a butcher.” Asha/Yara’s crew in the books are sort of “Ironborn Light” compared to any of her uncle’s men, but if any of Victarion’s boys had showed up I think Ramsay’s crew would have lasted about five minutes.
Also, TV Roose Bolton has way less control over his son. I’m pretty sure it was him that sent Theon on the mission to the Neck, not Ramsay.
I’ve always been a Varys fan, the only man at least as clever as Tywin and Tyrion. But it’s interesting to wonder about his motivations. He’s a Targaryen loyalist, and he claims to always act in the best interest of the realm. Yet Cersei mentioned how she thought he was her best friend at first some episodes back, and last night when he looked at the throne it had me wondering.
He’s always painted Littlefinger as the greatest threat, and certainly with good cause. But let’s assume Varys’ intentions are for the throne. He knows he can’t sit on it himself, so he’s probably going for more of a Tywin approach. That would certainly paint Aegon’s legitimacy in a much more negative light, which I’d be disappointed in to be honest, since I kind of liked Aegon. He became more brash when he cast off the Young Griff mantle, but if what Varys said about him (to a dying man, so I’m less inclined to believe it was a lie) is true, then he’s probably the best chance for Westeros getting a good king. That is unless the greatest man in the realm ascends to the throne. That’s right, I’m talking about: DAVOS SEAWORTH, King of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Realm, Onion Kiniggit!
@Alcoholics Gratuitous I’m personally a fan of the “Jon reborn as Azor Ahai” theory, but I realize that might be too tinfoil hat-y. At the very least I’d expect him to be revived by Melisandre.
He isn’t totally anti-Lannister, he’s pro-Tyrion, at least until he’s seemingly beaten. I imagine Varys would want Tyrion ruling Casterly Rock since he’s smart and not a jerk but not overly ambitious or eager to fight.
@Baltimore Dan I thought Daemon Blackfyre was older, he was concieved when his mother was still locked up before Aegon IV was married I thought.
And we know Jon Snow is stabbed but we don’t know if he could be healed or if Melissandre could resurrect him like Thoros did to Berec Dondarrion (sorry about butchering the names here).
Isn’t Jon Snow dead, or now living in Ghost?
@Baltimore Dan
its a popular theory that aegon is a blackfyre. however blackfyres have just as strong, if not stronger claim than these targs; all the blackfyres were legitimized.
as for the 3 heads of the dragon stuff – “Prophecy is like a half-trained mule. It looks as though it might be useful, but the moment you trust in it, it kicks you in the head” – Tyrion
@Peter Cavan, isn’t Varys working with Illyrio Mopatis, who had been harboring Viserys and Daenerys and is still supporting Daenerys?
If you learn one thing from reading this series, it’s that things never turn out as you anticipate.
@Peter Cavan Agreed. And to continue with the “not that anyone cares what I think”, I believe her making it to the end, along with Jon Snow in some capacity (and selfishly hopefully Arya/Tyrion/Davos along for the ride), seems to be the obvious end game, but GRRM is kind of crazy, so it may end up with Pod and Asha/Yara.
Not that anyone cares what I think, but I’ve always assumed that the series (book or TV) ends with Dany on the Iron Throne and the Targaryen dynasty restored. I can see Varys working toward that end.
@Duchess I guess to @irishda ‘s point, he’s been about destabilizing a Lannister run King’s Landing. I think his look at the throne was more about longing for a Targaryen to sit on it again. He’ll do some short term destabilizing in the hopes of long term stability from a Targaryen
But Vary’s has always been about destabilizing Kings Landing and its why it warrants the removal of Tyrion and later on Kevan as they have great strategic brains that could fight off Cersies downward spiral.
I think they have messed up with Shea. If you only have the show to go on her motivations are very muddled. I think they went to far to make her sympathetic. In the book you really feel for Tyrion because you can see that against his better judgment he loved Shea and allowed himself to believe that she truly loved him back, and when she reveals herself to have been exactly what she is, a coldly self interested whore, it breaks his heart.
Now you have to ask, is what she has do e even so bad? Is it not purely self preservation? Isn’t he screwed no matter what and she is just doing what she has to in irder to survive? They should have made her easier to hate.
@Bizarro Stormy I agree on not loving how they’ve changed Shae, and that her being nasty in Tywin’s chamber might be the only option they have (and even that will still result in “Tyrion killing the woman he loved, who also loved him, because she lied in court and said some nasty things”). Maybe she attacks him?
And I really hope they don’t drop the Tysha reveal. It really helps completely sever Tyrion’s tie to the family. Why do you think they may cut it?
@Sharpness . It just doesn’t add. They needed to do the courtroom scene different for Shae with how they’ve set up her character. Now there’s no way for the show to have it all make sense for her. The “scorned lover” thing just does not work with how they did it. They wanted to change Shae a ton on the show but then have her trial testimony exactly the same as the book.
It’s just another example of the one weak point the show has a times. They change characterization but have occasionally been inconsistent about it. And this change will really drum up some hate for Tyrion if he kills her. Some show watchers will still think he just killed his one true love and be confused. They can try to dig out by having her be really nasty to him in Tywin’s chambers but, again, that is inconsistent with the character they created. I’m more concerned they may cut the Tysha reveal.
I kind of hope they show Tywin get crossbow’d in the gut with Shae there in Jewels and finery at his side like the awful whore she is.
So the Shae options seem to be that (1) she really does/did love Tyrion and was so hurt by how things happened post-Sansa marriage that she lied to hurt him, (2) she was in it for the money from the start, and is just lying about Tyrion to move up the Lannister food chain, or (3) a combination of 1 and 2, where a she did care for him, but was so hurt that she sold out.
Like @Bizarro Stormy says, (1) seems almost too excessive. You didn’t like me, so now I’m going to see to it that you are guilty/killed? (2) doesn’t really work because she seemed to be honestly pained when Tyrion wasn’t as attentive. So does that leave us with (3)? She did care, but not as much as Tyrion, so she sold out, and for that Tyrion is going to be so pissed he kills her? That still seems a little much, but I guess in a fit of rage, and especially if she’s really vicious or attacks him, it could work.
They set her up as being in love with Tyrion and not caring much about money. Problem is that someone who loved Tyrion wouldn’t have taken such pleasure in burying him at the trial. It doesn’t compute.
I feel like the scene coming up with Shae and Tywin will really put her back in her spot, though I agree, they’ve made her look entirely too sympathetic compared to the books. This could also be a result from the whole character POV in the books vs omniscient POV in the series.
Nah, I hate that bitch. Can’t wait til she gets got after her testimony against Tyrion.
Agree, and I think a few of us talk about this a little earlier. I thought book Shae definitely played Tyrion more, and was just looking out for herself the whole time. TV Share seems to have actually cared and is more jealous/angry with how everything has played out post-Sansa marriage. Maybe the next episode she says it was all for show and she’s been scamming him this whole time, but without that I think the dynamic will definitely be different come necklace-choking time.
Dinklage’s performance in this episode has raised my expectations to probably unreasonable heights on how he handles the scene with him and Jaime (when he finds out what really happened to Tysha)
@duchess: I think he’ll have to be, in order to turn his back on Jaime for good and sever ties from the Lannisters for good.
I don’t think he will be as bitter as he was in the book.
I completely forgot about Shae showing up at the trial, boy my heart just sank when i saw it
Someone needs to post that Ralph Wiggum gif for Tyrion. “You can see the excat moment his heart breaks!”
Anyone else think the Shepherd boy was gonna be a goner? I really thought that was his bones in the blanket.
Yeah, I’m guessing that’s later, after all the shepherds start lining up figuring they can get 3:1 on their herds.
yeah probably next season, they need to establish that her dragons are somehting of a problem first then they get locked up.
Same here. That happens in the books right? I hope they keep that scene, as it shows how wild the dragons are becoming. Maybe this week’s scene was just foreshadowing, and so that when someone shows up with burnt bones in the next few weeks and she just wants to give them triple goat value, they drop the bomb on her that they aren’t goat bones.
I’m curious what they’re going to do with the Mountain-Red Viper battle – I can’t see the show having an extended “Mountain dies from poisoning for days on end” montage, but he has to stay alive long enough post-Red Viper for Tyrion to be thrown back into jail. Any thoughts?
So the possible “Children” are: Stark kids, dragons, Lannisters, and Children of the Forest. I’m cool with an episode about all of them
One last wildcard option: Viper’s kids finding out about dad? (please please please)
The Children could also be a call back to Dany being called Mhysa or Mother. Her children are her dragons which are becoming a hassle. Also, it could refer to The Vipers children back in Dorne and Myrcella.
@Sharpness, possibly about the Stark children? Arya going to Braavos, Jon becoming Lord Commander, Rickon being invisible, and Sansa being boring?
Or they can just have him die, and then Qyburn asks to take his corpse (In the book I’m sure he died, then Qyburn re-animated his headless corpse.
Well, they short need The Mountain dying slowly of the poison so they can set up Robert Strong.
Based on previous seasons, I’d think that the Tyrion/Tywin and Battle at the Wall stuff happens in Episode 9, then Episode 10 is the wrapup “What’s going to happen next?” episode. I think that we’ll probably get the gratification of Mountain dying, I’m just curious how they can do that without just forcing it in there some place. Maybe he dies after Tyrion is carted off? Not sure.
E10 is called “The Children”, which I assume will be Bran related stuff, but they may also make that a Tyrion/Tywin heavy episode too.
I don’t think the Mountain taking days to die serves the plot in any way (it only gives satisfaction that he deserves a slow, gruesome death, like that guy in Oklahoma where they botched his execution), so I’m betting they cut it and just mention in episode 9 that he died in agony. I’m guessing Tyrion playing target practice with his Dad will be the last scene in ep. 9.
Oh, and the blood on Ramsey…tell me that the blood and scars weren’t from murdering the chick he was banging.
maybe they killed someone together.
I Agree she be dead
They looked like claw marks to me…plus he had that “face” right when she was riding him that indicated he was having thoughts.
No he likes her. She was the one he sicced the dogs on the other girl for. That was from the fight. i hope he gets an infection.
Question for all of my astute GoT and Uproxx friends: I thought the necklace that Sansa wore to the Purple Wedding was smashed by Petyr on the boat. What necklace did Pycelle have last night demonstrating that the strangler jewel come from?
Either Petyr had a different necklace that he was demonstrating what occurred, or Pycelle was in on the murder and was using his knowledge of the affair to propose a theory that would give Sansa and Tyrion the opportunity to murder Joffrey.
Anyone have a clue?
I don’t think Tywin was in on it, I think he believed he could force Joffrey to not be so stupidly vicious (he was wrong with Cersei as proof that he can’t change that, but I think that would be his calculus).
And I think, informed by his book conversations that he planed from the start to send Tyrion to the wall, but if Jamie was going to throw in that sweetener and give Tywin what he wants for free then Tywin is not about to say no.
This just seems to reinforce my thought that Tywin was complicit with Olenna and Littlefinger in Joffrey’s regicide.
Troublesome, uncontrollable little shit out of the way, AND the family legacy being solidified by having Jaime out of the Kingsguard? Win/win. Hopefully, in a future episode, Tywin talks about this on the shitter and makes it implicit.
It seems like Tywinn was trying to use this trial as a win win measure. He knew Tyrion didn’t do it (not saying he was in on the poisoning, but taking advantage of it) He seemed like he was putting the screws to Tyrion to force Jaime to renounce his white cloak.
I think when he throws the necklace into the boat he suggested something about how it would cast blame on other people. Something like that, I can’t remember.
Ok… thanks @Horatio Cornblower. I thought that Dontos would have been sunk in the bay like in the book since they didn’t make any mention of it. I will have to watch Pycelle again and figure out what he was saying.
Boy, does Pycelle need to find the Holy Grail (the right one this time).
@Horatio Cornblower: that makes much more sense.
I thought he tossed it into the boat with Ser Dontos’ corpse less one stone that he smashed.
That bothered me as well. Maybe there were two necklaces and someone found the one that Olenna threw off the balcony? Petyr had a replica? I don’t know.
Apparently after smashing one of the “jewels” on the necklace Lord Carcetti of Baltimore threw the rest of the necklace overboard, where it landed on what was left of Ser Dontos. My guess is that Baelish is deliberately leaving evidence so that Tyrion takes the fall and any possible link to him goes away.
In the book I’m pretty sure they sank Ser Dontos and the necklace was never seen again. Also it was a hairnet in the book.
Love the Dany throne scene. I think every week they should jam in a 10 second scene of Dany, just sitting on her throne doing nothing, spouting words, and then cut away. Let the TV viewers get a real feel for her story.
I see why they did it, though. Everything in this episode was a trial (as is made obvious by the title). Stannis on trial in front of the Bank, Dany and her dragons on trial for perceived injustice (and growing wildness), Tyrion on trial for being a badass, Reek being tested…hopefully, this theme of Dany being a poor ruler keeps being emphasized.
@DarthBile – they may not have put his pompousness on display, but he clearly had some contempt for her, and he definitely thinks highly of himself. I liked the line about him introducing himself.
If that’s Hizdhar the dude she later marries, I thought he’d be more of a pompous ass and less of a seemingly reasonable human being that he was on the show.
That really summed up the next two seasons for Dany.
And now, 15 minutes on sewage problems in Mereen. And she could probably cut her time on the throne in half if she didn’t have the translator go through all of her names.
That said the scene with her and Whatisname asking to be able to bury his father was very well done.
I don’t think he comes out on top at the very end, but I can’t NOT root for Stannis and Davos.
In the books, didn’t Davos only lose the first knuckle of each finger on that hand? The show makes it look like he’s lost the first two. Maybe that was just because it would be harder to see the difference if he’d only lost the first?
Just given how GRR handles things, Davos and his incredible devotion is never surviving the series.
Stannis was my favorite post-Red Wedding character, and he got even more awesome in the show by being a badass during Blackwater.
Davos is the shit. By far my favorite character
Looking forward, there’s no way Tyrion makes it through the series intact. GRRM is probably going have him save the whole friggin kingdom only to die with no one knowing of his sacrifice.
He mounts a dragon and flies to the land of always winter where the Others agree to chill if he becomes their new whipping boy. Roll credits.
I was confused by this episode of Law and Order. Did they recast Sam Waterston’s character?
So is the battle at the wall gonna be one whole episode? I think it should be.
yeah, it sucks. I suspected this when we didn’t get the attack from the South in the first episode. Making it all happen at the same time or skipping the Northern attack (very possible due to budget) is just a damn shame.
@Phisherman, I don’t think so, because the trailer for this season gives glimpse of Stannis’ army riding through the woods, about to attack.
Something tells me that Mance doesn’t show up at the wall until next season. There needs to be more build up to showing how bad and unprepared the night’s watch is before that battle.
Neil Marshall (who directed “Blackwater”) is directing Ep. 9, so I have high hopes it will be well done.
I hope so, I know they put a lot of money into it so I could totally go for a full hour of that.
Ep9 is called “Watchers of the Wall”, and Ep8 is “The Mountain and the Viper”. I’d guess Ep8 will probably have some of the build up for the Wall battle, with the Viper/Mountain fight ending episode, but who knows. They’ll probably throw some Brienne in just to mess with us.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Thanks!
That could work. The 1st attack is stopped at the cost of huge casualties. Then Mance’s host shows up on the other side of the wall with overwhelming numbers. But just as they’re about to attack….BOOM. Stannis the Mannis blindsides them.
I’m guessing one battle from both sides, or one right after the other. By the way, awesome name good sir.
There should be room to put the 1st wall attack into episode 8. The trial by combat shouldn’t have to take up the whole episode.
Yes. Question is, will it be one battle or two.
I’m wondering how they’re going to set up Oberyn telling Tyrion he’ll be fighting for him. I want it to be a little bit of a surprise but I’m assuming when people figure out that the Mountain is fighting for Cersei (and from the looks of the previews for next week, The Mountain is getting some screen time finally) it’s pretty obvious who’s going to step up. I’m 100% not ready to see the Red Vipers face smashed to bits.
@Sharpness tell your wife that both Tyrion and Cersei name Jamie so he ends up having to fight himself in the Trial.
@ KNEEL BEFORE SCHIANO!! , the anticipation for that scene has been driving me insane. If 1-10 seeing Joff die was a 8, she’s a close 7.
Oberyn is my (non-book reading) wife’s second favorite character behind Tyrion. That fight is going to wreck her.
@KNEEL BEFORE SCHIANO!!, I think you’re right about the end next week, they hinted at it in the previews.
I’m sure it will be the second to last scene of episode 7 where Oberyn offers to be his champion (I’ll fall out of my chair if the final scene isn’t everybody’s crazy aunt going basejumping).
Probably have Cersei buying off Bronn next week with a noble marriage.
My non-reader wife asked me about the trial combat last night, and she immediately thought about Bron or Jaime fighting for Tyrion. It looks like the fight will be in two weeks (ep8), so I hope they spend next week with Tyrion trying to convince both Bron/Jaime, failing, then Oberyn coming to the rescue to end the episode.
God I can’t wait for Oberyn vs. The Mountain.
@Showman he’s the third actor to portray him, but that’s easy to forget since the second one didn’t really do anything.
[awoiaf.westeros.org]
@Reggie Thistleton previous mountain was all one actor afair. this new guys seems pretty legit, but is actually smaller than his counterpart(s) at 6’9″…but he is a professional strong man from iceland so he is a bad ass.
We haven’t even met the new Mountain, but from the set pictures I’ve seen he seems very likeable. Too bad we’ll only get one or two episodes with him. The other actors who’ve played him were easily forgotten, as they didn’t do much.
Oh, I didn’t even see it. Good on them.
He’s rocking a beard: [37.media.tumblr.com]
Agreed, but I wish they gave him a beard if only to maintain a small modicum of continuity with Season 1 and 2 Mountain (a minor quibble, I know).
And the new Mountain is perfect for it.
This episode was a little slow, but really quite good. Episodes like this serve to remind you that there are some people with serious acting chops in this show and that it isn’t purely hype. Although Dinklage’s accent is occasionally cringe worthy, he’s always great on the show and that speech was pretty impressive.
Shae was pretty terrible in the book too. When she tells people that she made him call her “His lion” and people laughed I remembered cringing at that.
TV Shae was too much of a spiteful bitch to have ever actually cared for Tyrion. She was enjoying herself.
TV show Shae seems like she had real feelings for Tyrion, and her motivation was getting revenge for being dumped. Book Shae was a straight-up gold-digger.
You mention the Shae/Tywin bed book-scene, but you think they’ll play it the same way, including Tyrion use the necklace of death? I hope they stay true to the books, but I could also see them holding back, as they’ve made Tyrion pretty sympathetic to this point. Of course, they recently had the “almost a good guy” Jaime seemingly rape his sister next to the dead body of his nephewson, so maybe a little darkness/rage from Tyrion makes sense, to show that no one (other than Ned Stark’s progeny) is truely good or bad.
More than enough for me. Tries to get him killed on false pretenses then finds out shes fucking his father all the while (all this still going through the shock of the Tysha reveal). Im sure others will not agree but we all rarely do eh.
@Baked Potter Depends. If we assume that they’re going to keep the necklace choke scene, it feels like there needs to be more to it than just Shae saying “I lied because I was jealous/hurt” and Tyrion saying “I’m so mad at that I’m going to choke you to death.” It feels like there needs to be more, no?
Um yea but wouldnt that sympathy and understanding for the scorned ex angle kind of go out the window since she testified that he was a MONSTER MURDERER AND HER TESTIMONY COULD HAVE LED DIRECTLY TO HIS EXECUTION?
@Hingle McCringleberry I hope they find a better answer instead of sidestepping it, because I think that whole Tyrion escape (bolt for dad, choke Shae, talk to Jaime) is fantastic. I guess they could play up that she has been playing Tyrion this whole time, at the request of his father (who could in theory offer her more), though that wouldn’t explain the fact that she looked so genuinely pained when Tyrion wasn’t attentive post-Sansa marriage. I thought there was a scene in one of the S4 trailers that showed her in a fancy looking bed, presumebly Tywin’s (which may allude to her playing Tyrion), but I couldn’t find it, so I may have just made that up.
Yea, it doesnt make clear sense in the show. Shae turned down lots of money/houses/ships/diamonds from Tyrion in order to stay with him. If Tyrion kills her because she betrayed him AFTER he gave her good reason to, then he looks like a pretty terrible person. I’m betting they sidestep it with Cersei or Tywin killing Shae instead.
@Mattox I guess it somewhat depends on how they play Shae though, right? Because I thought book-Shae was much more out for herself/riches, so Tyrion killing her at least made more sense because she played him. Show-Shae seems to be more of the jealous/angry ex, who really did care about him but is pissed at how he gave her less attention post-Sansa. I guess all bets are off if she’s in Tywin’s bed and says the angry/jealous thing was all an act, but I think Tyrion killing someone who lied because they loved him and were hurt vs. someone who just played him is a slightly different dynamic.
@Sharpness I don’t think it will be *that* jarring once they realize she’s banging Tywin. Any remaining sympathy for Shae will be gone at that point and people will want to see her get her comeuppance.
@Mattox Yeah, that’s what I assumed too, though it seems like they’ve made Tyrion nicer/better on the show (at least from my memory of the books, which may be off). At first I thought it may have just been a nod to book readers, or something just to throw us off the scent. I really just ask because I know the necklace-choking scene, if true to the books, is going to be pretty jarring for non-book readers.
I think they’ll take him down that road. It’s one thing to mess with some minor details of a characters behavior, but not their underlying motivations. They’ve mentioned the story about Tysha before, so I’m sure they’ll keep the scene where Jamie explains the truth about her and he’ll remain sympathetic despite murdering two people. Only ASOIAF books can the most sympathetic character be someone that ONLY murders his father and a whore I guess…
Tyrion gave Shae a gold chain necklace last season. I expect that scene to resurface in the previously on montage at the beginning of episode 9 or 10.
For all the talk about how the show writers know where Martin wants to end up and they will not worry about overrunning the books, they certainly are slow playing the fuck out of this season. Most of their changes have felt like fillers and stalls.
Am I alone on this?
Considering they already started on DOD storylines in the last few episodes, I dont think so.
Maybe a Lady Stoneheart cameo as the ep 10 capper…
I’m guessing the slow-playing ends next episode, as it looks like the next three are Lysa flying, Mountian/Viper (+Tyrion escape), then Wall battle. If Coldhands make a cameo too, slow-playing is officially over.
The way they wrote Shae for the show was terrible, maybe the worst combination of miscasting and poor characterization next to Cersei. Shae in the books never made any secret of the fact that she was basically a sex mercenary, and Tyrion was a superb meal ticket. Tyrion tricked himself into believing she really loved him, and when the scales finally fell off his eyes he saw how foolish he had been. The “girlfriend revenge” story in the show was terribly weak by comparison, and only serves to completely dilute the results of Tyrion and Shae’s next encounter.
I’m glad that Asha/Yara finally got to be a badass for a little bit. But that whole thing was kinda’ weird and didn’t go anywhere. It almost felt like, “Hey, we don’t want viewers to forget about the Ironborn. Better include them somehow.”
Tyrion’a courtroom scene was fantastic, but I loved the scene with Jamie and Tywin, too. Tywin is simultaneously the best and the worst, and I’ll actually miss that old dick bein’ a stone cold dick.
Also, fuck yeah Oberyn vs. The Mountain!
@sportwarrior While that scene had plenty of flaws, I think you’re right on the whole point of it. Theon doesn’t exist anymore, Reek is completely controlled by Ramsey, and Asha/Yara now knows it. The Ironborn storyline can continue without everyone there wondering “what about Theon”, and the viewer now doesn’t have to think “why isn’t Theon trying to escape” and “why isn’t anyone trying to save him”.
Probably too long a thread to mention this in (as it’ll get lost) but I sort of felt like the whole purpose of Yara/Asha’s scene was to really drive home that Theon no longer exists and only Reek remains in his place. I know there’s a bit more to it than that, but in the book we have this very visceral transformation, where Reek’s changes are not just mental and emotional, but physical as well. In the show we’re constrained a bit by keeping the same actor… He’s obviously shell shocked and changed, but without the same feeling of totality you get in the book. With Yara trying to rescue him, and having Theon scamper away and choose Ramsay and his kennels over family and freedom, it lets the viewer know this is an entirely different person now.
So yeah. I think it was the TV guys really letting the non-book viewers know that Reek is absolutely no longer Theon.
@Everybody Loves Waymond I’d have run away too. Look at the bones man!
@Bizarro Stormy Definitely weird, especially the inaction while Ramsey was going for the keys. Maybe the show plays it up that Ramsey is such a nut job that he wanted Asha & Co. to be able to leave, this way they could tell everyone how badly Theon was broken? Without some sort of excuse/explanation, I think it was just a weak, poorly-explained filler.
This was straight out of Monty Python. I don’t think Ramsay was releasing a dog, I think it was a white rabbit. With big, sharp, pointy teeth. RUN AWAY!
That scene was so weird and so quick. They made Asha sail all the way around Westeros just to show us Theon was broken. Didn’t really need that. Also, why didn’t she just throw an axe at Ramsey and then run? And how the heck did they just get out of the castle? I felt like something was cut.
Asha/Yara going in, “SAVE YOUR PRINCE!” coming out “Never mind, runaway, runaway!”
PS When’s Balon gonna eat it? gotta be soon.
Also, while I was frustrated by how quickly the battle at Dreadfort ended it does set things up nciely to get back in line with the books. Theon has proved himself enough to warrant a bath, and to lead the way to Moat Caillin, and Asha/Yara is retreating into the wilderness with only a handful of men left, perfectly timed for running into Stannis when he comes south from The Wall.
I know it’s not in the books but there’s no way that Ramsey doesn’t take an axe to the face when he turns to unlock the kennels.
Good call @Tubesteak . If she would have made a play without checking on Theon, especially with the note, it would have come across as somewhat underhanded, but now she can truely make a claim. I really hope they don’t screw with the Kingsmoot/Queensmoot too much.
@WittyPhrase The only thing I took away from it, Yara saying her brother is dead. That provides her the motivation to claim the Iron Islands rather than Theon after Balon eats it.
I was really excited to see that start and then it turned out to be a massive letdown, obviously impacted by the budget and a WTF just happened feeling. You’re right, it didn’t go anywhere. As writers, if the final destination of the scene is the same place we started, don’t bother with it. They should have included something more telling about what happened than “My brother’s dead.”
I looooooove Asha, so I’m really happy to see Yara being a BAMF. I’m sure she won’t get the attention that she gets in the books, but at least they’re letting her be cool.
The Jamie/Tywin season really was awesome. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (had to look that spelling up) plays Jaime perfectly, especially that moment where he thinks he has a plan, only for Tywin to one up him. Tywin will be missed big time, and hopefully he or Tyrion get the award nod they rightfully deserve.
It’s scary how alike Tyrion & Tywin are, without either of them acknowledging it. They are the most calculating characters in the books, yet they go about their methods in totally different ways. Neither of them give zero fucks.
Asha/Yara planting that axe at the beginning was an awesome nod to her book character.
I have waited all season for that speech from Tyrion, and Peter Dinklage was just magnificent. Also, my wife is in love with Oberyn, and it’s gonna be rough on her.
I’ve read the book & I’ll be sad too.
@John: They should really rename episode 8 to that.
It’s going to be the death that soaks a thousand panties.
A few women I know who haven’t read the book also love Oberyn, so your wife won’t be alone in being sad after next week.
The Iron Bank also has those pens that are chained to the desk. & they’re always out of deposit slips.
That fine print is just MURDER. I mean, a low APR is great, but only if you pay off your Iron Bank Visa every month & don’t get any cash advances! How’s a guy supposed to support 4,000 men with no grain or meat?
Stannis is going to regret that loan once he sees how much the Iron Bank charges to withdraw money from the ATM’s in King’s Landing. Sure, they will refund half the fees if he visits his home branch with a receipt but Braavos is pretty far way.
Dragonstone is behind on their payments & is about to be foreclosed on, Stannis is squatting & refuses to vacate the property. Then he steals all the copper tubing.
The Iron Bank was going to give Stannis a loan, but then they found out Dragonstone was in a flood zone.
Our coin deposit machines are in the lobby, please see teller for assistance.
My raven was shot down & now I’m a victim of Iron Bank identity theft.
And they just keep sending ravens telling you to sign up for their new Iron Bank credit card.
First time home buyer? Let the Iron Bank pay your closing costs, up to 100 Gold Titans!
Iron Bank Error in Your Favor – Claim the Iron Throne!
Have you heard about our new Ironclad Checking? Simply deposit one gold Titan a week and your account is free.
The Iron Teller would like to discuss the newest Iron CD rates.
The Iron ATM just ate your deposit.
& the next line is drive through only.
The line you’re in? She just went to the Iron Lunch.
Ok, somebody please recap for me about the Ironborn attack on the Dreadfort, I can’t remember that part in the book. Was it accurate or totally new to the show?
@Reggie Thistleton Because Ramsey has more to do in the book and he can’t very well do it with an axe sticking out of his skull.
But even though I knew that I’m right there with you. As he was turning to unlock the kennels I was really hoping he’d at least get an axe in the shoulder.
What is dead will never die. ZOMBIES.
Given everything else they’ve changed, I wouldn’t be shocked at all if they changed the manner of his death to being more brutal. Being washed off a footbridge is kinda boring.
So why didn’t Asha try to stop Ramsay from unlocking the kennel door? I really doubt they’re far enough away that he could unlock it before he eats axe.
@Tubesteak it should be a Family Guy-style cutaway.
Balon Greyjoy’s dead?
/Cut to wave washing him off the bridge
Apparently so.
“Shrug and wink at camera”
Yeah, I thought Greyjoy would have died by now but, that may be saved for next season. I wonder if they even show him die or, if it happens off screen like in the books and we’re just told he’s dead.
I thought so! I was wracking my brain to remember it. But I was hoping they would eventually get to the bridge-storm scene, if you know what I’m talking about. Hint, hint, nudge, nudge.
New to the show
Davos is the man. Did he head off to White Harbor in book 3 or 4? I’ve forgotten.
He went there in Clash and Dance