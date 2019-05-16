HBO

Say what you will about the final season of Game of Thrones – and we’ve said a lot – but one thing creators David Benioff and DB Weiss excel at is giving fans satisfying callbacks to some of the show’s biggest, plot-defining moments. They’ve filled season eight full of rewarding Easter eggs that hark back to story seeds planted years ago, ones that grew to be more important as time went on and characters evolved.

Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest callback in season eight of Game of Thrones, and what they might hint at for the series’ finale.

hbo

Melisandre’s Prophecy

Melisandre may have walked to her icy death following the battle of Winterfell, but she’s still influencing from beyond the grave. Back in season three, when Melisandre bought Gendry from the Brotherhood she uttered a warning to a young, then inexperienced, Arya Stark. Melisandre told Arya she saw a darkness in her, with eyes staring back. She also promised she’d shut brown eyes, green eyes, and blue eyes. Once Arya finished her training with the Faceless Men, she doled out vengeance to the Freys who murdered her family and slayed the Night King to protect her brother. All that’s left for Arya is to find someone with green eyes to kill. We thought that’d be Cersei since the Lannister queen was on her list, but it’s interesting to note that Dany also has green eyes – and she’s still very much alive.

HBO

The Royal Arrival

In season eight’s premiere, Game of Thrones referred back to a familiar shot from the show’s first-ever episode. Dany and Jon’s arrival at Winterfell felt eerily similar to King Robert Baratheon’s seasons ago. Then it was the king with his entourage of Lannisters and the Hound. This time around, Dany and Jon brought with them an army of Dothraki and Unsullied warriors, plus two dragons. Even Sansa’s greeting to the couple pays homage to her father, who uttered the same words, “Winterfell is yours, your grace” to Baratheon so long ago. We all know how things ended for Ned Stark, and now that another wolf is back in King’s Landing, this might point to death for Arya, Jon, or someone they love.