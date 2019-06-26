Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Months before the Game of Thrones series finale, when no one thought words like “conflicted” and “much-maligned” would be tossed around to describe the episode, the show’s cast filmed a reunion special with Conan O’Brien that won’t air on HBO; rather, it will be included on Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection, a limited-edition Blu-ray set will hit shelves on December 3. For anyone who can’t wait that long, though, a clip from the reunion was uploaded to YouTube, and it shows the younger members of the cast, like Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, reacting to their even-younger selves. It’s adorable.

“Oh my gosh, I am in medieval times. I’m not in 2009 anymore,” then-Turner said while now-Turner looked on in horror, probably because she can’t remember her life before Juul, while bearded Kit Harrington had a very good, know-nothing response to fresh-shaven Jon Snow: “F*ck off.” Arya can’t even.

Other highlights from Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection include When Winter Falls, an “exclusive 30-minute featurette with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with major stars and behind-the-scenes players, breaking down all that went into the colossal filming of the Battle of Winterfell,” and five never-before-seen deleted or extended scenes from the final season.