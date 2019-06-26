The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Adorably Reacts To Their Younger Selves In Reunion Special Clip

06.26.19

Months before the Game of Thrones series finale, when no one thought words like “conflicted” and “much-maligned” would be tossed around to describe the episode, the show’s cast filmed a reunion special with Conan O’Brien that won’t air on HBO; rather, it will be included on Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection, a limited-edition Blu-ray set will hit shelves on December 3. For anyone who can’t wait that long, though, a clip from the reunion was uploaded to YouTube, and it shows the younger members of the cast, like Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, reacting to their even-younger selves. It’s adorable.

“Oh my gosh, I am in medieval times. I’m not in 2009 anymore,” then-Turner said while now-Turner looked on in horror, probably because she can’t remember her life before Juul, while bearded Kit Harrington had a very good, know-nothing response to fresh-shaven Jon Snow: “F*ck off.” Arya can’t even.

Same.

Other highlights from Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection include When Winter Falls, an “exclusive 30-minute featurette with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with major stars and behind-the-scenes players, breaking down all that went into the colossal filming of the Battle of Winterfell,” and five never-before-seen deleted or extended scenes from the final season.

