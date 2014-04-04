Here’s Every On-Screen Death ‘Game Of Thrones’ Has Given Us So Far. All 5,179 Of Them.

Earlier today we listed the 20 Most Tragic Deaths through the first three seasons of Game of Thrones. But just how large of a death pool did those 20 come from? The creators of the video above — which features every single on-screen death through the show’s first three seasons — counted as they went, and they arrived at a number: 5,179.
5,179! A huge chunk of that figure comes from the Blackwater Bay wildfire explosion, but that is still an insane number. Meanwhile, the person who tabbed every death in the completed A Song of Ice and Fire books would like to remind you that we’re just getting started:
Love me some Kal Drogo throat-ripping.
Still my favorite, next to the Golden Crown moment. I just wish Drogo had lasted longer…
I love the way the Hound is all: “Damn it, girl, warn a guy before you go all neckstabby. I call dibs on their lunch.”
Hodor
HODOR!
How so?
I paused at 39 and cried a little again….
as FAST as the deaths were shown in the video, that one “felt” the SLOWEST.
I understand what you’re getting at, I just took WW killing thousands literally. Yeah counting all those deaths in Blackwater Bay was something Joffrey would do.