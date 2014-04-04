Here’s Every On-Screen Death ‘Game Of Thrones’ Has Given Us So Far. All 5,179 Of Them.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier today we listed the 20 Most Tragic Deaths through the first three seasons of Game of Thrones. But just how large of a death pool did those 20 come from? The creators of the video above — which features every single on-screen death through the show’s first three seasons — counted as they went, and they arrived at a number: 5,179.

5,179! A huge chunk of that figure comes from the Blackwater Bay wildfire explosion, but that is still an insane number. Meanwhile, the person who tabbed every death in the completed A Song of Ice and Fire books would like to remind you that we’re just getting started:

Digg