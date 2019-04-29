HBO

The third episode of Game of Thrones season eight has just aired, uncorking the massive Battle of Winterfell and wrapping up the pivotol war between the living and the dead. It was a monster of an episode, 82 minutes long and full of death and heroics. There were also more than a few small details hidden in the darkness, stuff we’re sure you missed in the wild press of zombie attackers and dragon flame.

That’s nothing new. We’ve been pointing out all the sly references and callbacks and parallels being packed into the show for several seasons now. This one may have the best ones, though. Here’s some of our favorite easter eggs spread out through The Long Night.

This one’s pretty obvious but we loved it so much we had to include it. When Arya sends Sansa down to the crypts armed with a dragonglass dagger, Sansa admits she has no idea how to use it. “Stick ’em with the pointy end,” Arya responds, the same words her brother Jon Snow tells her when he delivers her first sword, Needle. Those words have become fan favorites, but the grim truth behind them is what led the showrunners to name episode eight of season one “The Pointy End.” That features Arya’s first kill, a stableboy who tries to stop her from escaping. Far from being the skilled assassin she is now, Arya followed her brother’s advice and pushed Needle’s blade through the boy’s belly.