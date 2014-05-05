‘Game Of Thrones’ Discussion: ‘First Of His Name’

When Tywin gave his speech about what makes a good ruler to Tommen (y’know, that scene right before that THING we won’t mention by name happened, for fear of a million more think pieces), he left out one key attribute: patience. Joffrey didn’t have it — he was the word “NOW NOW NOW” personified — and now he’s dead. Littlefinger, meanwhile, is all self-control, and his plans are slowly come to fruition. His scheming even predates Game of Thrones, technically, and because he practices what he preaches, he’s arguably the most dangerous and powerful man in Westeros, even if few outside the Vale know it.
(Just to clear up any confusion, the awkward bit of exposition that Lysa was referring to before Littlefinger shushed her was that she poisoned Jon Arryn, but wrote to Cat that the Lannisters did it. Thus, the War of the Five Kings came to be, all because of Carcetti.)
Daenerys, too, isn’t charging into anything without the diligence it deserves. She could attack King’s Landing by way of the Blackwater, and possibly even triumph over the Lannisters, but she’s not after King’s Landing; she wants Westeros. And to get it, she needs to prove to herself that she’s a fit ruler. So before Dany and her Unsullied army head north, she makes a pledge: she will “take care of business” in Slaver’s Bay, to keep those who she unchained free. It might not be (OK, it definitely isn’t) the most exciting development for the TV show — “When are they going to get to the fireworks factory and/or King’s Landing?” — but it’s not out of character. Getting what you desire takes time, and Dany knows it. So does Littlefinger. And Margaery, who could have pulled an Olenna and pounced into Tommen’s bed like so many cats before her, but instead, she wisely plays the “we have a secret” game.
The waiting is the hardest part, to quote Tom Petty, but it just makes the moment when I finally make love to Margaery all the sweeter, to quote Tommen.
-Cersei loves her children. It’s her one redeeming quality; that and her ability to c*ckblock Tommen.
-I want this spray-painted on the side of my van.
-The highlight of the episode: Dany wearing a dress that isn’t blue.
-The architect originally called it the Doorway of Doom, but Bloody Gate works, too.
-Sansa looks into the eyes of her aunt, sees an insane future version of herself.
-And they’re all funnier than the last.
-“Will Kill for Money” — Tywin’s personal ad in Westeros Weekly.
-Arya’s list is going to turn into “We Didn’t Start the Fire” before long.
-This is not a flattering angle for the Hound. He looks like a melted Mr. Potato Head.
-“Dear Diary, today, I participated in four orgies. A new record.”
-Michelle MacLaren is a very good director.
-Tywin is not a fan.
-Bran’s coat is made up of a hundred claw machine stuffed animals.
-I have never liked Jon Snow more. (Seriously, I HATED Mopey Snow last season, but in the past couple of episodes, he’s become the likable hero the writers have always wanted him to be.)
-Well, there goes the neighborhood.
And now for Hodor’s Five Least Favorite Songs…
I wasn’t so excited while watching the episode live. but thinking back to many scenes now, it was damn good. also, this season has been killing it with the final 5-10 minutes of each episode!
Sansa is the George-Michael Bluth of Westeros.
How bout that Sansa? She just can’t catch a break. Now she has to marry her weird cousin?
The rest of her family has had better luck than her…
What are the chances we see another trial by combat for Tyrion featuring Oberynn and The Mountain?
Really? Really? I refuse to believe you just thought that up randomly.
Nice to see that Jon is once again cool enough that Ghost isn’t too embarrassed to be seen with him anymore…at least that’s how I assume we’re meant to read that moment.
@John Gruden Center for Hyperbole: Well done sir.
“On second thought, let’s not go to Castle Black. ’tis a silly place.”
True, at this point “we’re going to Castle Black” is basically GoT speak for “We’re going to get massively sidetracked”. In hindsight I’m impressed Locke ever made it.
Very happy that Ghost finally returned, and did so to kill that piece of trash Rast. As for Brienne, I can’t shake the suspicion that she and Pod are gonna run into trouble and get diverted, just like Arya and Gendry when they were headed to the Wall. It’s just such a long trip that it seems virtually assured to be interrupted. Hell, maybe they’ll follow the exact same path that Arya and Gendry took, and wind up with the Brotherhood! Could be a good way to bring those guys back into the story, and a good way for Brienne to find out Arya’s alive.
You rightly acknowledge his Machiavellian ways but assume he is going to get caught in the dick in crazy theory….think about that. You’re talking about the guy who masterminded the entire plot of the show so far on the grand scale, who has been playing everyone against each other to better himself, and who schemed to be sent to marry that bit of crazy knowing full well since he grew up with her and lived with her in Kings Landing that she was a bit of crazy.
Point is you severely underestimate just how Machiavellian Littlefinger is.
“never put your dick in crazy”
I wish Someone had told Me this Six Years… Eight Kids… And… The two bullet wombs ago… S.M.H
Other musings: Locke, I’ll miss your conniving ways, but at least your death was fucking awesome. Karl, I’ll miss your…interesting taste in wine glasses, but at least your death was also fucking awesome.
Littlefinger, I don’t case how much of a Machiavellian badass you think you are “never put your dick in crazy” applies to everyone. This will end badly for someone.
Brienne is heading to The Wall, which I’m just going to go ahead and assume means she’ll be turning up at just the right time to take part in the wildling brew-ha-ha there, because I want to see that.
Awesome.
@Kubo My thoughts exactly.
I know it wasn’t a particularly eventful episode, but this may have been my favorite of the season. There were so many good scenes, and I loved seeing Cersei actually being diplomatic, almost kind, for so many scenes. I also loved Dany finding out that she hasn’t really done as well as she thought. And the Lysa stuff, the revelation about Jon Arryn’s death… that was pretty damn surprising. Though I guess it doesn’t really change much. Petyr’s response to that was so meta, haha; “This fact only exists because you’re saying it.”
I loved these stuff, but not that much… this was probably my least favourite episode of the season until the final battle, where it went up a ranking or two.
Yeah, I bet you’re right about all of that.
The mines might have been empty for a few years already, but I got the impression it was spending on the war that had pushed Tywin into the debt, so the debt with the Lannisters won’t be that old. The debt with the crown is the biggie (which was the one Littlefinger was concealing…or knowing him, possibly encouraging).
It sure seems like they’re taking their sweet time exacting their “payment,” if the Lannisters’ mines have been dead for, what, four years? But judging from the preview, it looks like they might be funding Stannis as early as next week, as Tyrion last season warned they might.
Speaking of which, Braavos! It’s gonna be weird to see two Essos cities in the opening titles.
I’m going to enjoy the broke Lannister fallout I think, especially after Tywin’s explanation of the Iron Bank, he can’t pull a Red Wedding on a faceless corporation.
Oh, also the revelation about the Lannisters actually being broke, haha. That was awesome. Took me back to Xaro Xhoan Daxos.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau got top billing for this episode, but didn’t even talk in it. That’s kinda cool. (His name jumped out at me as not being Peter Dinklage, so it made me sads.)
Anyone else catch Sansa’s Pink Floyd reference??
She can’t have any pudding until she finishes her [meat] proper food.
That did come to mind.
This actually has me a little worried for Margaery. FF to 1:50: [www.youtube.com].
So, the wildlings can climb the Wall lickedy-split, but the armies of Westeros are stumped by a 30ft gorge?
+300
someone could always send a hunchback on an end round
It’s a great point, but remember, while the Wall is much higher, it’s like 1,000 miles long. You have to defend every point for it to be meaningful. The wildlings only sent a scouting party over at an undefended point and even then they couldn’t bring over catapults or anything.
The Bloodgate is at the end of a choke point. You can concentrate all your arrows at the chokepoint and all the corpses will just make the choke point worse (strategy: climb over corpses?)
+2
+1
“He Patted me on the back too Much. didn’t trust him” had me dying.
That was a great (almost) human moment.
There may be a good answer to this, but I’m not following Littlefinger’s motivation perfectly. Jon Arryn was allegedly killed because he was digging up dirt about King Robert’s bastards and the Lannister incest party, right? Well, if you’re Littlefinger, why not just let him blow the lid off that on his own? If your goal is to F up House Lannister, bastard/incest scandals seem much easier than this twisty-turny, 4 season long gong show that ended up with a risky assassination of a king.
What’s next? The boar that gouged Robert was actually Littlefinger in a costume? Yes, his plan worked out nicely thus far. No, I can’t buy that it was a great plan on its own merits.
There was a quote from Varys from (I think) season two, about how Littlefinger would “set all Westerous alight if he could rule over the ashes”, which I think pretty much sums is up. He wants power for sure, but it’s more about other people being below him, than him being above them.
Lot of good information here. I had fallen into this trap of believing everyone who said this was all one big plan, start to finish. Now it seems clear to me that they were (at least) two separate plans brought together by fortuitous circumstance. Phase one: revenge, phase two: power.
Baelish dresses up as a boar, flies economy to California and gores Pete Campbell. Just like the writers wanted.
“Chaos is a ladder,” … “I would risk everything to get what I want [which is everything].” I think Littlefinger is just an improviser. He doesn’t have one big master plan; he lives in the moment. He took part in the plot to kill Jon Arryn because the Lannisters were valuable friends at the time, more so than the Baratheons and Starks. But now things are kind of going off the rails for them, what with the incest rumors, their mines running dry, and many of their men killed and much of their money spent in the war against Robb. The Lannisters are descending, and the Tyrells are ascending.
I am sure Littlefinger has Plan B, C, and D in case one doesn’t work out. The only way Littlefinger will ever be King is to destabalize the entire system. In the aftermath of Robert’s Rebellion, we know that: The Lannister’s are hated by the Starks, Martells, and that the Tyrell’s are trying to slide into the # 1 spot. It is isn’t that hard to throw a little chaos in that environment.
Littlefinger is also an opportunist as well as a schemer, and I don’t think every domino fell into place the way he wanted. He wanted Eddard Stark to side with Renly, who was going to win the war until unexpected smoke monster assassin got him. He then improvised, and aligned the Tyrell’s and Lannister’s to help win the war from Stannis. He got Harrenhal from that, improving his position and wealth. Able to now move on from Master of Coin.
Speaking of which, I think he strategically indebted the Kingdom, knowing the Iron Bank of Bravos will fund their enemies, which works out well for Littlefinger.
Lysa has always been his ace in the hole, so to speak, and all of his schemes have worked from being Lord of the Vale as the staging point for being King of Westeros. .
@jangles I think you’re right. That’s the only way that it makes sense, his confidence in his own sneakiness on the fly (which is weird for such a purported schemer). Because the shit didn’t really hit the fan until Robert died, which came about in a way that even Littlefinger couldn’t have seen coming.
It just seems like he protected the Lannister family name from Jon Arryn in Season 1 only so he could kill their unforeseen boy-king years later in Season 4. Why? Because plot twists, that’s why.
Chaos is a ladder.
I guess if he had just waited for the news to come out naturally, the Lannisters would just be out on their asses. Robert would still be on the throne, and the Starks would just come in to support him instead. By killing Arryn and telling the Starks it was the Lannisters, you have this nice little war going for the next couple years.
I agree with your second point very much though–the plan only works out so well because Martin writes it that way. I don’t see anything inherent to Littlefinger’s plot that would make the pieces fall into place that way, unless his plan was just to destabilize and then have faith that he could successfully navigate the ensuing fallout.
I feel like the most shocking reveal of the season was that the Lannisters in fact have no money, and that the whole “Lannisters always pay their debts” mantra is 100% bullshit.
The least shocking reveal of the season will be whatever way Littlefinger has Lysa and Robin killed (have not read the books, but this seems like a pretty inevitable development, and they are just Chekov’s gunning the hell out of that moon door)
Best Crossbreeze in the seven Kingdoms.
I don’t understand why they never close that damn door.
Wow! Fascinating implications there…that Littlefinger enabled the crown’s profligacy while setting off a war that further drained the crown’s resources.
hat makes him kind of the most important character on the show. The question is…who is backing him? Or who will he seek to back? He’s clearly going for the throne. It would be pretty great if the whole series were just the exposition of an elaborate Batman gambit by Littlefinger.
“…from when tyrion took over the bookkeeping and noted littlefinger had borrowed a ton of gold…”
I’d forgotten about that. Knowing that he’s behind pretty much everything now, I’d imagine that putting the crown deep in debt was all part of his plan.
Those aren’t Lannister debts, they’re the kingdoms debts, which are now a Lannister problem because they’re the ones on the throne. Tywin made a point about how Rober was borrowing “tremendous” sums from The Iron Bank.
agreed on the lannisters debts being a pretty big reveal. they’ve been hinting at it for a while now, from when tyrion took over the bookkeeping and noted littlefinger had borrowed a ton of gold, but tywin outright saying they were in debt was, i believe, the first time it has been confirmed.
i love this. for four seasons we’ve heard ‘a lannister always pays his debts’ and as viewers probably hadn’t given it much thought- it was just true. but boom, here we are, and we realize those words are indeed bullshit, but they still hold power.
Could in fact turn out to be death from below the open moon door. Or death by lawn mower. Either way.
Death-by-Moon Door seems like a given. Though maybe there’s a swerve coming in that regard.
No middle fingers to the burning of Craster’s Keep? Oh ok.
So ….. more no Dragons, and now after no plot development on the Targaryen story through 5 precious episodes, they’ve assured us she will not be crossing the narrow seas anytime soon in favor to “rule” slavers bay. Special. Is she going to keep chucking broken neck collars at the bad guys? (when you see pics of emilia clarke irl with brown hair and clothes, does it make you upset too)
Also, what the fuck happened to the White Walkers incursion below the wall, and what the fuck happened to Mance Rayders incursion below the wall. Bran not meeting up with Jon, when he was right there 10 feet from him, by choice, made it clear the major plot device in this entire endevour is manipulating our wish to see the Starks reunited, but kept apart, cause you know ….. longing.
If the only way to take the eyrie is through the bloody gates, three abreast, to be cut down like goats, then why , for “a thousand years”, hadn’t anyone used dragons simply to fly over it ?
@MissingLink Oh you had to do that, too? We’re all better for it, in the end.
[www.urbandictionary.com]
Never heard of box of birds, but, yeah,
……… as a box of birds
Spoilers bro! I’ve only watched half of the first movie. Way to ruin it for me! Next you’ll be telling me Dumbledore is gay or something.
your explanation just made me flash to the minister of magic in his bed clothes and coat whispering “he’s back”
No book spoilers is about not ruining upcoming plot points for the show bro. Has nothing to do with shit the show didn’t include or has already done differently. That said, pretty sure the show even said this in season one.
They’ve got magic that hasn’t been seen for so long no one believes it’s real. People even doubt Dany has dragons until everyone hears of her burning cities. Why do you think it took so long for the folks in King’s Landing to really give her much concern?
#nobookcrew (there’s a whole ‘nother discussion thread for your ilk stormy) [but ok, fair enough, though the smoke monster baby that showed up in season 2 could most likely breach the gates, i mean they’ve got freakin magic in westeros, seemed like a highly improbable claim that wouldn’t be challenged at some point or another]
Back when Westeros was conquered the Targaryen flew to the Eyrie and the King of the vale bent the knee. There was no battle. Before and since no army has ever taken the place.
That scene on the horses with Pod and Brienne reminded me of The Simpsons when Martin and Nelson get paired up in Shelbyville.
“Spring forth my burly protector!
It’s as if she is making a “Chinatown” incest reference.
The sister, mother, brother, uncle, dad, cousin Lannister family tree…smh….they need to carry cheat sheets.
Thanks for the sweet glass bird that I bet was difficult to get all the way up here without breaking it, new dad! LOL JK
YOU’RE NOT MY DAD!!
@Bizzaro Stromy Danny’s panties were dripping..”Ehh, I heard you needed some ships, so, I stole 97 of them, [shrugs] ‘sup girl.”
I thoroughly enjoy how this show is constantly surprising me. I was certain that Cersei and Margaery were going to become locked in some sort of death struggle, but now they seemed to have accepted their roles and are making an effort to work together. Did not expect that.
Now having said that, watch next week Cersei has her killed.
Nah, as Tywin pointed out, the Lannisters need the Tyrells in order to pay the Iron Bank. Killing Margaery would effectively end that alliance.
YAWP… Because a Lannister has no Friends… Only Family… But… They try to f#%k & kill Them too… So… Yeah… *shrugs*
IF I DONT SEE THE GOTDAMN MOUNTAIN NEXT EPISODE….I’ll wait longer, but, shit, I wanna see this massive human badass kicking ass and terrifying the shit out of anyone with in his range of sight.
I think that link contains possible major spoilers, NDB. Probable, even.
@Iron Mike Sharpie Trial by Combat. Bronn killed Ser Vardis by fighting withut honor.
What kind of trial did Tyrion have in the Vale?
!
Set photos of the mountain, possible minor spoilers beware: [www.flickeringmyth.com]
Fo sho. And in real life the “actor” playing the Mountain has to be twice the size of the Red Viper.
Yeah they’ve been building up this showdown between Oberyn and The Mountain in each episode. It looks like next week is the trial. Hopefully those two will square off after that.
Lysa’s attempt to fatten up Sansa to make her less appealing is pretty awesome. Too bad Littlefinger probably wont let her stick around long enough to see it.
But if Lysa dies, wouldn’t The Vale go to Robin?
@procrasty Ahh that’s interesting! I don’t think that was mentioned in the show. That explanation would make seem to make sense. But it might also make sense that Jon Arryn had some really weak seed and only one of his babies (Robin) was just barely healthy enough to survive. The former would be much juicier though, of course… and a wicked bit of “irony,” in that he died for investigating Cersei’s kids’ parentage when the almost-exact same thing was going on in his own house. Too bad he didn’t have any of his own bastards as a basis for comparison. Although I guess the problem is just as likely to have been Lysa’s eggs/womb, so those comparisons wouldn’t really rule anything out. Well, anyway, it does seem like a definite possibility.
@JJ Jr. I got the “wedding night” line but I didn’t think that about Robin, good catch. Wasn’t there a mention in S1 of Lysa losing all her babies before him? (I’ve read the first book which states it out-right, but I can’t remember if the show mentioned it) In which case she may have been actively getting rid of Jon Arryn’s heirs just as Cersei was doing with Roberts.
You know, I was confused by Lysa’s line to Petyr about, “We already had a wedding day long ago.” I’m assuming that means they fucked, which makes me wonder if it’s possible Robin is actually Petyr’s bastard.
@the new junior executive “mysterious cat-petting accident,” +1
Robin already became Lord of the Vale after his mom killed his dad. Lysa is Lady Regent, ruling in his name until he becomes of age. Lordships in Westeros, like the crown, are passed from father to son. Littlefinger is at best Lord Regent now. If Robin died before siring a son, the lordship would probably go back up the Arryn line to one of his uncles or cousins.
Littlefinger’s playing a long game with a bigger prize than the Vale. Presumably once Margaery has a son who takes the throne after Tommen dies in a mysterious cat-petting accident, and the Lannisters debts and her closer relation to the new king allow Margaery to become regent rather than one of the Lannisters, he hopes his service to the Tyrells puts him in line to be her fourth husband.
Littlefinger is now the Lord of the Vale. Robin is next in line, but the marriage sealed that Baelish is now the Lord. I think. I don’t know. I could be talking out of my ass.
Yeah after Littlefinger gets rid of Lysa – Robin is definitely going out the moon-door.
He won’t survive for long without the biddy.
When he is old enough. He is also an unhealthy boy so it will be easy for Littlefinger to kill him.
He used the money from selling his part of the drones company to buy Dany those ships.
I hear the Golden Girls theme every time Arya and The Hound show up on screen together.
Brienne has to be the one with the sweet Gerald McRaney mustache, though…
I think a “Simon & Simon” themed intro would work.
It looks like Arya still hasn’t forgiven The Hound so my new favorite buddy pairing is Pod and Brienne. Pod trying to stomp out the bunny fire, and then starting to skin the rabbit after he stomped all over it, was a really good start.
Laverne & Shirley for me. Just once I want a jumping-in-the-air-and-high-fiving freezeframe
This is what I hear:
[www.youtube.com]
My favorite part of last night’s slog was Lysa’s son (Robin or something) running like a weiner. Major LULZ there.
“I’m not a weiner!” – Robin
“Then why are you dressed like that for?” – Littlefinger
“They made me!” – Robin
“Oh, they made me. That’s loser-talk! You gotta start acting more like Uncle Petyr, the future champion of Westeros. Nothing’s going to stop me now!” – Littlefinger
“Running like a weiner” Thanks, gonna say that a lot now.
I always knew Jon Snow had it in him.
And now The Highest Paid Killer in Kings Landing has it in him!
The Lannisters are bankrupting King’s Landing faster than Obummer is with ‘merica!
/ROLL TIDE!
Yeah, two things: one, Baratheoncare is actually working, and the Small Council’s obsession with BLACKWATER!?! will be their undoing in the midterm elections….
John Snow is indeed becoming someone to cheer for, much the way that Rob Stark was when he wasn’t chasing tail instead of fighting.
I’m wondering how long after Littlefinger’s marriage will he kill his wife.
Every scene with crazy Lysa is awesome because everyone else is playing defense. I do think that the fitting end for her son will be going out of that hole in the throne room.
The guy who plays Podrick… MUST be an awesome horseman. How else can you look that bad at it and not kill yourself doing it?
That’s a great point about horsemanship. You’ve got to be really good to look that bad and not wind up in the ER.
How long will Littlefinger wait? The most popular answer in the episode seemed to be: ‘a fortnight’. How funny would it be if Lysa turns up dead in two weeks.
I love her portrayal of Lysa – because she does a great job of conveying that the crazy is just lurking under the surface ready to come out. The scene with Sansa was suspenseful because I was waiting for Lysa to do something crazy and she did not disappoint.
From seeing Syrio, Bronn (isn’t he from Bravos?), and Jaqen (sp) I really hope the show goes to Bravos and spends some time there. Last season I was really hoping Arya was going to go with Jaqen – but it didn’t happen.
Thread JACK
Are we going to get a Silicon Valley recap? The show has been improving with each episode. Lasts night’s episode had me howling with laughter.
Watched the first 5 minutes of ep01, was upset it wasn’t Betas, got more upset Betas was canceled, most likely due to this show being produced, and turned it off. In the instances of Veep and Silicon Valley, those kids should get off my lawn, my heart belongs to Betas and Alpha House.
Yep, Silicon Valley is pretty damn good.
The mural was dynamite!
Thoroughly enjoyed the Jon/Karl fight (ha, those names sounds like a highschool fight at lunch, “Jon is fighting Carl in the parkinglot over Cindy the cheerleader”) It was rad mainly because Jon is a much better warrior, but Karls experience of fighting in bars,close quarters, dirty fighting (spit!) and with the proper weapon(s) would net him the victory more times than not…..and you know, sword in brain through mouth)
Some of you are really underestimating Karl Tanner. I mean, that man was a fookin’ legend in Gin Alley! A fookin’ legend!
@dabong Oh yeah….still, hoping for it to be used in a up close in personal, one-on-one fight with gnarly throat skit or…..well, however Broner chooses will be awesome.
@MissingLink Bronn has already used his dagger in the Battle of Blackwater, right after he shot the burning man heading towards The Hound.
They had a scouting report, could have done a Nights Watch Seal Team 6 stealth mission, but opted for the charging down the middle screaming “Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa”….but can’t argue with results….lost some bros tho. *and saved whats her face from a very difficult looking raping, that would have been unpleasant for everyone in that tent, even the rape’rs
I was hoping Jon just walked out of the cabin, set it on fire and then waited outside with the rest of his brothers. Good luck Karl!
Plus seeing a guy named ‘Karl’ get a sword through the mouth made me hopeful that ‘Carl’ from The Walking Dead will someday die a gruesome death, so there’s that.
Bronn would have aced that dude in all of 5 sec…still waiting on him to use that back dagger he always rocks.
Yeah, that really showed Jon’s inexperience in battle tactics. Better warrior for sure, and if Jon had drawn Karl out of that keep I think that fight would have gone much differently but with the same results.
I’m surprised he didn’t get killed. Seems like swinging a broadsword around indoors would just end in you getting it stuck in a piece of furniture or wall.
Yeeeah, I’m just going to pay my full balance off on my Bravos Credit Card today instead of the minimum amount. If Tywin is shook, then I would be pooping my pants.
Iron Bank card “Don’t leave home without it …. Or we gut your entire fucking family”
As soon as Westros legalizes weed, the tax revenues alone will reduce the deficit considerably…
@Cocksteady Nah, just Emilio Estevez.
I really wanted to hear an amount owed. But “tremendous” is always a fucking scary amount.
The currency is Dragon gold coins and Silver stags if memory serves [adjust book nerd glasses] so do you just give them bags of coins with dollar signs on them? Or just large bricks of gold? ATM machines must be a bitch.
I wonder if the Bank sends some goons down to repo the Red Keep
As a (primarily) show-watcher, I could not fucking believe that reveal by Lysa, and the fact that Liittlefinger was essentially the starter for the entire plot to-date. I fucking hate him, but damn do I respect his ability to manipulate.
Also, I felt really bad for Hodor after killing Locke. He kinda had that look on his face of, “Why did I do this, I didn’t mean to hurt anyone.”
That scene was like “Of Mice and Men” had been reimagined by Quentin Tarantino.
Yeah, I don’t think Hodor is going to enjoy being Bran’s warrior puppet. Not like that anyways.
Once again, we learn this is all Cat’s fault.
He was all like “Bitch, I got you some ships” and then she was all, “That’s nice but I don’t want ships anymore. I’m just gonna chill here”.
Don’t stick your dick in crazy. Like I wrote in the previous post, Lysa’s screaming was the most disturbing thing to happen this season.
The look on Littlefinger’s face when she opened the door to reveal a septon and two witnesses was priceless.
I was waiting for the cut to Dany, in her fancy queen-bed across the sea, all like “Who is screaming? I can’t sleep…”
Isn’t her “I’m going to scream so loud” thing basically the same as saying “hey heads up, I’m definitely going to be faking it later like a drama school dropout?”
When she was talking to Littlefinger and Sansa at first, I was all, “Huh. Maybe she’s not as crazy as she was the last time we saw her…”
Littlefinger’s ears must have sustained permanent damage if Sansa could hear Lysa’s screams in another part of the castle.
The stuff with Arya and the Hound was great. Same Brienne and Pod. Generally this was just a good episode.
I’ve said it before: the Hound is my favorite character. I love his character arc, and if I’m predicting right, I like seeing the effect he is having on Arya. Whereas Syrio taught her to fight beautifully and honorably, the Hound will teach her to fight effectively. In that way, she’ll become a well-rounded fighter.
I did think he was going to snap needle like a twig. I think he was just shocked she went for it and disappointed she wasn’t smart enough to aim at some unprotected area like his head.
Why does no one but the Lannister guards wear a helmet? I know it’s because the show finds the helmets hard to shoot but come on. I mean, they had a guy using a condom but no one can be bothered to bring a helmet?
Hound looked little butt hurt that she actually went for a kill shot, or in Hounds eyes a little booboo….big props that he didn’t just shatter her needle, his badguy/not so bad guy arc makes him top 5 characters.
Could just be the angle that they showed, but it doesn’t seem to hard to take that gate. I am sure you could send your forces around, or by sea, to take those archers out….
What mclamb86 said. if you don’t want to click it the Eyrie can only be reached by climbing an increasingly steep and narrow trail and defended by three gates/keeps. Basically you can’t get a hostile army up there.
^ That’s badass, Sky Cells seems like something most prisons should implement.
Getting through the Bloody Gate is just the begining. This will give you a better idea about the layout and defenses of the Eyrie (WARNING: do not read the “Recent Events” section at the bottom, it has spoilers) => [awoiaf.westeros.org]
I don’t mean The Eyrie itself, just the gates – if you can have them holed up in there, eventually they will surrender
The Eyrie is landlocked and high up in the mountains.
Remember Bron talking about needing climbing spikes to “impregnate the bitch?”
Poor Littlefinger!
P.s. Hodor!
@Mattm911 Are you sure? I’m not!
@MissingLink But not at the same time….
Yes poor Littlefinger he had to sleep with that crazy chick.
@Horatio Cornblower But he has to share her boobs with little weirdo kid, deal breaker.
Hey she’s got a great body and is clearly a freak in the sheets. Littlefinger could do worse.
At this rate Littlefinger will be king by the time he’s 50. With the possible exception of Tywin – I think he is the best schemer/manipulator in Westeros.
There’s no sympathy for a forty-year-old man hooking up to the crazy train. Surviving Lysa is probably the most dangerous part of his plan.
Poor Littlefinger?!? He knew what he was getting into. He knew Lysa was crazy, but he knows it’s what he has to do to keep climbing that ladder.
What major plot points will be blurted out next week? First, who was behind the poisoning and now who started the war. For being so sneaky Littlefinger doesn’t really seem to keep secrets
The Jon Snow’s Mother theory on the internet is a rabbit hole from which there is no escape. Personally I think it’s Alice from Mel’s Diner.
@charliee: Or maybe we’re both crazy.
@warrenbishop It’s not crazy. It’s my theory too.
@mclamb86: My (somewhat) crazy theory is that Jon’s mother is Lyanna Stark.
Maybe they’ll tell us who Jon Snow’s mother is!
Nice pick, dude, I didn’t see that one. Sarah really coulda used some of that Daario ruthlessness.
When do we find out that Little Finger re-animated the white walkers?
Littlefinger is working with the Irish!
He was feeding the rats to the zombies. and clogged their hose!
Somebody needs to start a “Thanks Littlefinger!” series of posts.
Or when he made sure Daenerys received the Dragon Eggs.
Re-animated would imply they were dead at some point. Last week’s episode disagrees.
….as soon as Dany gets to the Fireworks Factory
I didn’t know that Bran had killing in his blood to that degree. He didn’t hesitate once Hodor had Locke in his grasp. Snapped him in half. I was impressed to say the least. I figured Bran would debate it for a while. Nooooope.
I’ve been getting a whole ‘Jon Snow Emo’ vibe from Bran for a while now. I’m just happy to see that when push comes to shove, he’ll snap a man in half using Hodor with little to no hesitation.
Our introduction to Bran was Jon making Bran watch their father execute a man for breaking a vow. If you don’t think Bran learned his sense of justice from the Stark patriarch, this episode sure proved that he did.
Come on, man. This is Hodor’s favorite song.
[www.youtube.com]
I was thinking Erasure “Chains of Love”