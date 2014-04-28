‘Game Of Thrones’ Discussion: ‘Oathkeeper’

(Note: to help clear up the discussion thread congestion, we’re publishing two Game of Thrones recaps this season, one for book readers and one for non-book readers. Doing it this way means those who have read A Storm of Swords and A Feast for Crows don’t have to begin every conversation with “SPOILER,” or those who haven’t won’t need to worry about learning something they shouldn’t.)
Last week, it was EVERYONE who was pissed at Game of Thrones, for the scene-that-shall-not-be-think-pieced-anymore. This week, it’s book readers, because now they/we can’t revel in the smug satisfaction of being able to say they/we know where the show’s heading. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss went off-book, as it were, for the first time (at least for a plot with any significance). Pretty much everything at Craster’s Keep was a wild divergent from CANON, and I’m totally OK with that.
Game of Thrones: the TV show is different from A Song of Ice and Fire: the book series. What works on the page can be incredibly boring on the screen, and for the first time in awhile, I found myself not wanting the action to move away from Jon and Bran, two of my least favorite characters. That’s possibly because my tolerance for skull wine, sacrificial babies, zombie horses (Tina Belcher, be proud) and, um, more rape is higher than others, but I’m engaged to see how Benioff and Weiss are going to pull this all together in a way I wasn’t before. It’s also worth noting they have George R.R. Martin’s blessing.
Last year we went out to Santa Fe for a week to sit down with him [Martin] and just talk through where things are going, because we don’t know if we are going to catch up and where exactly that would be. If you know the ending, then you can lay the groundwork for it. And so we want to know how everything ends. We want to be able to set things up. So we just sat down with him and literally went through every character. (Via)
Also, having the Jon (who, I must admit, is finally evolving beyond an emo lyric) and Bran stories intersect means we’ll spend less time away from SER POUNCE. As for the rest of “Oathkeeper,” it was an unmemorable episode that’s nonetheless necessary as a bridge to the second half of the season. The adventures of Lady Brienne and loyal Pod, Margaery putting the secret moves on Tommen, Littlefinger taking Sansa to the Vale — there’s no payoff on these stories yet, but there will be, and coupled with the Stark/Snow boys finally getting interesting (sorry, Rickon), it should make for a fine rest of the season.
-Dany c*ckblocked a guy without a c*ck. Not cool.
-It’s impressive how quickly they learned English.
-“Always look on the bright side of AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.”
-This needs to be a heavy metal album cover immediately.
-That’s the look of a man who’s about to be slapped with his own hand.
-Tyrion’s Casual Prison Wear, available only at J.Crew.
-“I’M SO SHOCKED THE QUEEN OF THORNS POISONED JOFFREY,” cried no one.
-Diana Rigg can seduce me whenever she wants.
-A lot of words have already been written about the Jaime and Cersei scene in this episode, and how she doesn’t seem mad enough about being raped, or whatever you want to say happened last week. I think her reaction was perfectly in character: she froze him out. To Jaime, “That will be all, Lord Commander” cuts deeper more than any wine-soaked scream could.
-Photoshop my face over Tommen’s, and I’ve had this exact dream.
-Brienne and Pod walkin’ through the forest…
-That’s not how I remember Hamlet going.
-“It’s not TV, it’s being brutally sex’d to death in a dead man’s keep on HBO.”
-Sad Hodor is Hodor.
-Bran’s just upset no one’s admiring his long luscious locks.
-No wonder Karl’s such a stain of a human — in a world full of people named Daenerys, Podrick, Tyrion, and Rhaegar, that Willem Dafoe-looking motherf*cker got stuck with KARL.
-More like White CRAWLERS, AMIRITE?
Five Animals from Game of Thrones I Wish Were My Pet
1. Ser Pounce
2. ALL THE BABY DIREWOLVES
3. ALL THE BABY DRAGONS
4. A manticore to do my bidding
5. This duck that I found when I Google’d “game of thrones animal gif”
I’m gonna go build my own Game of Thrones house, with dragons and ducks. In fact, forget the house.
Loving the Locke intrigue. Was terrified for the baby. Lordy. Now, I’ve read the books many times so HOWCOMEI’VENEVERHEARDOFTHENIGHT’SKING? Granted, I may have skipped one or two or all of the Bran POV chapters. Like this development though.
So, if we’re diverging from canon is there any chance the Red Viper might not balls up the coup de grace come the big fight? You never know, eh? Eh?
You missed the chicken Jaqen H’ghar boots out of the way from your list of the show’s ownable animals. I’ve been whiling away the hours playing Skyrim lately and I kind have a thing for chickens. Taste great too.
Karl may be the most foul, obnoxious character there’s ever been. The language was off the scale.
Speaking of thread confusion, Josh, would you mind putting something in the article’s title to establish its non-book-ness?
Is that Karl the maid?
My bad. I thought I was on the book thread. Book readers, eh?
I fully expect Karl’s “Fuck them till they’re dead” to be the pull quote on the front of this seasons box set.
This is one of the reasons we need an edit button here.
Careful with the book talk there if you don’t mind, this is the non reader thread.
@Jolly Bear ↑ stealing that, thaaaaaanks.
@procrasty The special features from the season 3 blu-ray seemed to suggest that Astapor, Yunkai, and Meereen were the only ones she was gonna concern herself with. I think all those other cities USE slaves, but only these three PRODUCE them. And the preview for next week’s episode did have her talking about attacking King’s Landing, so I think she may now have done everything she intends to do re: slaves.
This week I learnt:
Bran and Jon might get one of the most enjoyable plots this season, thank you show! I like to care, rather than just feel like I’m really supposed to. (Also people actually meeting for a change rather than getting separated goes a long way to making it feel like one show, rather than about four).
Karl’s Mormont skull cup is the proppyist prop in all of propendum, also fuck Karl.
Dany’s finally gone (well, a bit) mad with power, I’d say she took her time but she takes her time with everything so it’s only consistent.
Jaime needs a better hand attachment, I’d go with the same harpoon type deal that Aquaman had for a while.
Wolves! I missed wolves.
..more later after brain rest.
Didn’t Bolton offer a massive reward if he actually found the Stark children? I think he basically gets to retire early if he pulls it off.
Fresh eyed observations of the morning:
Locke…for an man with an obvious chip on his shoulder about the Westerosi class system he’s oddly happy to be Roose Bolton’s dogsbody, to the point of going on Jon’s suicide mission just to get information (suicide mission within a suicide mission even seeing as going to the wall at all is generally a one-way deal). He’s meant to (I assume, because they’ve done it well) come across as smart, so I’m hoping he has a longer term “fuck Bolton” plan, because he doesn’t seem the type to go through all of this just because the boss asked him to.
My money’s on a thng with blue eyes. i09.com said Hbo Go leaked an accidental spoiler about who honky Darth Maul was. And I’ll leave it at that.
Yeah, I assume there’s a Hodorampage forthcoming, but we’ll see. I was sad that Meera got owned so easily. Fuck Karl indeed.
That skull cup was AWESOME! Drinking wine out of the skull of someone you betrayed and killed is some straight gangsta shit. Only way that guy could become instantly more evil is if he was using it instead as a chamber pot.
People think Ramsey eating sausage in front of dickless Reek was evil. Not so much. What he shoulda done was turned Reek’s dick into a whistle (and we all know how much Ramsey loves to play the skin flute!).
I could watch Hodor rage and break faces, tear limbs, and crush bones for an entire season(s)
Good call, would also very much appreciate him warg’n into a Direwolf and ripping some throats out….it’s been a minute since we had a good throat rip.
Ah! I knew there’d be something, I’m going to guess Bran’s ability to warg into Hodor is going to be Hodor in the Hodor Hordor? …Hodor?
…useful when they’re fighting the mutineers (or Locke) seeing as neither are that good at it solo.
That interactive map of Westeros/Essos with character journeys on it from last week was hard reading. “Hey, look how many city’s there are in slavers bay which Dany hasn’t visited yet!..OH FOR FUCKS SAKE.”
This post has made me decide I can’t waste my time on this site any more.
Heh.
Nunz, you are a true fucking artist my friend. No joke. This is like some next level troll shit.
4 comments in 2 years and all of a sudden, out of fucking nowhere, you choose this post to announce your retirement, because it is so beneath you. Actually you don’t even care to give a reason! Brilliant, simply brilliant.
You are truly the Bobby Fischer of UPROXX and I hope to see a random comment 10 months from now in a How I Met Your Father thread announcing how WarmingGlow still sucks!
@MissingLink don’t forget to pour some out for this lost homie
4/28/14 #NeverForget
[Opens bottle of wine] [plays Boyz II Men ‘Its so hard to say goodbye’ on repeat]
Don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya.
4 comments since 2012 and you’re leaving. Shut ‘er down boys, we’re all done here!
Arrivaderci.
Olenna Tyrell telling her granddaughter about the awesome power of her vagina, and then saying that Margaery has an even more awesome vagina was fantastic. I’m going to miss her when she goes back to Highgarden.
Kate Upton tells you to sucker punch your grandmother, then to shit on her unconscious body, and you get all night with her, and do whatever sick shit you want….I ask two questions, when and where,… POWER OF THE PUSSY.
@yellowmenace …the greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world that he didn’t exist. His second greatest trick though? …Pussy Power!
Pussy is an empty purse my friend. Count it, go broke. Eat it, go hungry. Seek it and go mad.
Listen, I don’t want to be the voice for Maleism here, especially when I love pussy so much… but you can’t let yourself get pussy whipped, you gotta whip that pussy!
@BurnsyFan66 I thought that we, as the human race, had pretty much collectively agreed that the pussy has power.
Pussy has power only if you let it. Similar to Poltergeists.
@Michael Valentine Smith thats deep bro…and amazing. That commit should be put in some sort of Internet museum
Highgarden and Power of the Pussy would be sick band names, or strains of weed, or a lot of things really.
the power of the pussy is never really gone and cannot be destroyed or created, much like mass and energy, it simply changes form
the power of the pussy is an all surrounding force that truly never leaves
Man, Jon Snow and his recruits destroying the mutineers is gonna make for some damn satisfying TV. I’m digging Jon Snow for the first time in a while – Kit Harington has been great this season.
Diana Rigg looks like she packing more poison in those chipmunk cheeks. She was hot in her day during the Eisenhower administration.
She’s very cool in the Avengers but she has to have been the plainest of all the Bond girls and she was the one Bond married. Her dad was rich though, that probably helped.
@MissingLink more power to ya then!
I myself used to prowl old folks homes when I was a teenager, banging the GILFs and robbing the old geezers… best days of my life, if you don’t mind swallowing a cobweb or eating some dust nowandagain.
@BurnsyFan66 Wise words….BUT, her feminist stint may have led to some very hot scissoring with other bombshells with some all night kitty eating buffets, which, maybe by the early 80’s brought on some serious pornstarlike skills.
I will no longer judge a vag by its wrinkley old leather cover.
@MissingLink …she was a feminist back in the 60s. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but in a decade known for its sexual renaissance, that’s no time to be a man hating prude and stop shaving your legs.
Now does that mean she was bad in bed her whole life? …Probably.
Oh don’t get me wrong, she’s smashable right now, (after half a bottle of Jack and a sixer) and a KO when young, just some older generation thing I gotta shake.
No way, man. She’s English. She was a mynx.
That was the Patrick MacNee scenario, ML. Double beds. Dick Van Dyke show. She was Mary Tyler Moore hot!
No matter how smokin hot a chick was that far back in history, I always assume they were terrible lays… I just imagine them laying there, and the sex 90% of the time is fully clothed with the boner sticking out of the dickhole of pajamas , and the girl just pushing her humongous panties to the side…..[shrugs] just my opinion……… Also socks were probably on 100% of the time, hate that.
Is it just me or maybe I’ve been reading too many books in this genre (Wheel of Time, The Stormlight Archive, etc), but Bran was never captured at Castor’s Keep and we never knew what the white walkers did with the children “sacrificed” to them.
amirite?
@Horatio Cornblower …I think our inside joke broke Missing Link LOL.
@ShadIsASpitfire …don’t worry, you didn’t do anything wrong bud. It’s a long story.
Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeet, my bad. I was this WAS the book reader thread.
Ahem:SPOILER ALERT ABOVE:
STOP IT, STOP IT ALL!!!!!!!!! This gang war has gone long enough! This is a place of dick and fart jokes! The two threads has caused a introwebz line in the sand, and I can’t fuckin take it any more!
TV bros/chicks are cool
Book bros/chicks are cool
Just don’t be a jackass and spoil shit, or drop vague-ish sentences, just talk about the GOTDAMN EPISODE.
And a side note, the TV gang is borderline if not definitely almost more annoying about complaining about shit than ever. Its a weird type of TV entitlement smugness that I never knew existed….. STOP
My name is MissingLink, and, I, I am a book reader. I’m here and I am proud. My best friends are non book readers, my baby momma only reads US Weekly….let’s end the hate, and make a 3rd Thread for ……..fuck, IDK, Like this forum was back in seasons 2 &3
had to get that off my chest, sorry….Anyways, is weird that I reeeeeeally want to see Brienne’s huge cock?
@Horatio Cornblower …whoops! My bad, I’ll head over to the book thread now. Thanks for the heads up. Though, it sounds like these TV nerds need to get a life!
Just FYI this is the non-book thread. There’s a link to the book reader thread in the article. The non-book readers can get touchy about shit like that.
I’ve read all the Game Of Thrones books and you are correct, those things have not been addressed thus far.
I’d glad they’re finally giving a “face” to the White Walkers.
The Night’s King blew my mind. Total gamechanger. This show doesn’t care at all about keeping pace with the books anymore, and maybe this is a good thing.
I don’t know how you can comment on Tyrion’s J Crew prison outfit without noting Jaime’s jacket from the planet Arrakis.
So, in conclusion, do not be fuckin’ with Diana Rigg. Grandma plays hardball, yo.
I’ve got a question. Something’s been bothering me about The Night’s Watch. Aren’t you supposed to forfeit all titles when you take the Black? Why is Alliser Thorne a knight, and why is that fucking baby-slaying shit-eater Janos Slynt apparently in a leadership position despite having just joined the Watch in, like, late season 2?
Ah, I would’ve sworn that the oath said something about “keep no titles,” but it looks like I just invented that. Thanks.
You drop all lands and family ties. You keep your name, which presumably includes the “ser” or “lord” part. More importantly, the Night’s Watch is as class-ridden as the rest of Westeros; no commoner has ever been Lord Commander, and if you turn up with a fancy title, you get automatic rank.
From what I’ve read, it will connect, either at the end of this season or at some point next season, but not in the way you’d think or hope.
Bronn needs to, like a quarterback in the NFL, buy all of his writers Rolex watches or something because his dialogue is FaNtAsTiC!!! Bravo also to Jerome Flynn.
I thought he could only do roguish sarcasm, but that parting line to Jamie was fucking poignant.
I am so glad somebody else thinks he looks like Willem DeFoe! I was thinking that every scene Karl was in.
He’s also one of the scientists in Pacific Rim along with Charlie Day
He’s what would happen if you ever ironed Defoe’s face out.
Why don’t i remember that manticore?
Because Old Dude Barry stabbed it before it could make a impression?
A little girl from the Warlocks’ Guild sicced it on Daenerys in the season 3 premiere. Barristan saved her from it and joined up with her.
Nobody’s gonna bring up how Hodor got totally owned last night?! It was pretty cliché, but I still laughed how they chained him up and poked/proded him… everyone look at the freak!!
Then they slapped him with a zinger, “You disgust me… if I was your size, I would be King!”. Or something to that effect.
If I was the mutineers (aka the Frat House of Westeros), I would check thee self before thy wreck thee self – even big dumb animals have a breaking point, and then look out! Hodor will prolly drop a dumpster on their heads!
@BurnsyFan66: ‘check thee self before thy wreck thee self’ is one of the funniest things I have read on this site. I hope to read it again at some point in the future. Well done sir, well done.
But to your point, yes, retard strength is virtually unstoppable. If Sloth arm wrestled RoboCop… my money is on the tard!
@MissingLink …technically, didn’t 90s Mike Tyson have retard strength? I think he started reading books and listening to reason and that’s why he started losing fights.
Full retard wins championships at 20 years old. Half retard gets you thown in jail for being a raper.
So say we all, MissingLink!
FACT : Retard strength is on par with a Terminator or Mike Tyson in the 90’s
When I saw that duck gif I laughed harder than anything else I’ve seen this morning. Thanks, Kurp.
Ditto.
That duck gif was great!
Someone just clarify this for me:
In the final shot, is the baby becoming a wight or a white walker?
if its a wight, what the heck is a baby zombie going to do.
If its a walker, why are white walkers former humans? that seems completely unnecessary to me.
“Give me an inbred child until he is seven and I will show you the ice man”
White Walkers, basically just Westerosi Jesuits.
@procrasty
8. Aha! That’s a very interesting point. So it’s all about indoctrination.
@JJ Jr.
5. I think so
6. I think so
7. I think so probably buuuuuuuuuut…
8. I’d hazard that the reason they turn babies only is because white walkers, unlike your standard mindless ice zombie others, actually have smarts. So if they did turn an adult they’d probably retain all their mental faculties and still be the same person which isn’t any use to them, the babies are a blank slate.
@JJ Jr. Ha…Trial by Combat is so f’n metal. We really need to apply this to the modern judicial system…. I would hire Jon Bones Jones and basically do whateverthefuck I wanted……
*Seriously, did anyone watch him Saturday night UFC 172??? I can’t think of anyone on this planet who could kick his ass.
@Hitmanmonkey & @BurnsyFan66 I thank you both for your answers. There shall be a trial by combat to determine which of you is right. And by combat, I mean fuckin’.
Quit flinging your gibberish poo around here Hitmanmonkey! JJ Jr wants some serious answers that only TV viewers can provide, to wit:
1) White Walkers age very rapidly from infancy to puberty (usually defined by the sprouting of white pubes) and then slowly into their immortal adulthood to where they are often heard mumbling, “I’m getting too old for this shit!”
2) The first White Walker came from the deity known as the Lord of Darkness (he is the Lord of Light’s annoying step brother who “is always up to no good” according to their old babysitter).
3) No. The first one is retired and partys with totally hot babes on a beach in the Narrow Sea. They are just after his money, but he is okay with that.
4) His deal is that he doesn’t like to play games, thrones or otherwise. All he needs are some tasty waves, a cool buzz, and he’s fine.
5) Only that one dude has the power to turn babies. He’s like your Uncle in that respect, he’s got the secret special touch. Don’t tell mom!
6) Yes, he is a naturally born White Walker or as he calls it a “Natural Born Chiller”.
7) Yes, he can turn adults though chooses not to because most GOT adults are assholes and nothing is worse than spending eternity with an immortal asshole (well, maybe getting your immortal dick cut off, but not much else).
,
8) White Walkers believe in nothing Labowski. They are nihilists Dude.
9) Blurry black shapes?! WTF! Were you sniffing model airplane glue? Huffing gas out of the lawn mower? Beating off with a belt around your neck? All of the above? Now I think you are just asking questions to ask questions and are not taking this seriously!
9 and a half) No, Jon Snow and company are not going to have to contend with the White Walkers when they get to the Keep. At the rate this show is going, a White Walker battle won’t happen until the series finale.
10) Everybody poops. But in the White Walker’s case, they are saving all their poops. When they finally attack, they are going to smear that poop all over themselves as camouflage which will even mask their scent from Dragons and Direwolves (its a war tactic called the Shitzkrieg).
11) Like 2 Pac always said, “a true player never gets no sleep.
12) Their dongs are VERY weird.
@Tex Ripples Strong analysis….. Also, I will only call breastfeeding/breast milk TITTY MILK OR BOOBY JUICE from here on out.
@MissingLink RE: breastfeeding
shouldn’t the milk freeze in the titty rendering it impossible?
I’m guessing the little guy is going to have to get started on solid food a bit early
The WW are the servent’s of the Great Other. The evil deity of darkness and cold that is the enemy of R’hllor.
10. Do they poop
11. Do they get sleepy
13. Are their dongs weird
Definitely a White Walker. Wights’ eyes are just regular human eyes with blue irises. Those are Walker eyes on that baby. I imagine most of us suspected Craster’s babies were being used for White Walker procreation, but yeah, now that we’ve got confirmation of that, it certainly raises a lot more questions.
1. How quickly do White Walkers age?
2. If White Walkers are all former humans, then where did the first one come from?
3. Is the first one that Baal-looking dude we saw at the end?
4. What’s his deal, anyway?
5. Can just ANY White Walker touch a baby and turn it into another Walker, or does only the Baal-looking dude have that power?
6. Would that be because that dude is, like, a natural-born White Walker, while the ones with hair were all just humans that got turned?
7. Could that dude touch an adult and turn it into a White Walker?
8. Is it that he can do that and he just doesn’t want to, because he’s got some kind of belief system that stipulates only babies should be turned?
9. What were all those blurry black shapes in the background when we saw the Baal-looking dude approach that altar?
And also, are Jon and the Night’s Watch assault team gonna have to contend with a WW when they reach Craster’s? Or did those babies only buy mercy for the keep, and not protection? It sure seems like they get picked-up pretty quickly after they’re left, which would seem to suggest there’s always at least one WW lurking around the keep, waiting for that fresh meat.
Not a wight. The way I see it, they are creating some badass motherfuckin Walker/Human hybrids with those babies!
All of their strengths and none of their weaknesses (as often stated in movies such as Underworld and Blade). Hybrids are powerful, resourceful, and can only be stopped by the power of love!
Yeah, it is kind of a clusterfuck.
Wights, I think are like WW minions, but they have to be corpses first, I think, I don’t know, don’t really care at this point, still rad.
*breastfeeding that little dude is gonna be a nightmare.
Of course handjobs don’t suck. If they did, they’d be blowjobs.
Am I the only one who thinks of this guy whenever we see Jaimie’s metal hand?
Jaime’s hand, its so bad.
Okay, with a picture that actually works this time.
Never thought I’d miss a picture of a guy missing a hand so much.
He’s a monster!
Not shown: above the sheets handjob.
/As if handjobs don’t suck already.
She only nailed 163. There slave:master ratio can’t have gone up that high. 6:1, even 10:1 seems acceptable.
I pictured Joffrey talking like Cartman to Ser Pounce. And it amused me to no end.
I imagine Ser Pounce with the same voice as Sir Dudymus from Labyrinth, I know he was a fox and Ser Pounce is a cat but I’m sure you’ll give me a little artistic licence.
If a midnight visit from Margaery doesn’t kick start puberty, nothing will.
Surly I’ve got a “Chris Hansen” on Line 1 for you. Are you in?
It’s good to be the king….unless they kill you first….
I like how he rolled over to rub one out at the end of that scene.
So what’s Littlefinger’s end game anyway?
Power? Well yeah, what’s new. But when Sansa asked him “what do you get out of killing Joff?”, he kinda implied he had a strong desire to, how did Karl so eloquently put it?… fuck her to death.
But if he is marrying her Aunt, doesn’t that kinda cockblock his plan to bang Sansa?
@BurnsyFan66 It seemed like she was gonna, after they married. She was obviously pretty reluctant about it, but she was undressing and stuff. Of course, Tyrion told her to stop before she removed her corset. Millions of statutory-boners cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced.
Off subject, but I pronounce Aunt : ant.
But when I read it in text its always the “fancy” way of pronouncing Aunt..weird, right?
Anywho, Littlefinger will most likely lose his shit when he sees that little weirdo boy pull out one of his moms boobs and chugs some titty milk….I’m sure he’ll play it off, but, man, that’s just creepy, more creepy than date rape incest at the coffin of your incest offspring……this show really numbs you.
@JJ Jr. …not to be crude, but you really think Sansa was gonna let Tyrion stick it in her?
I didn’t pick up on that at all, but looking back, I can see it. Knowing Sansa, and how she wants to keep her innocent virginal being intact, I bet they would start out with some wine influenced ass play until that smooth talker Tyrion would be all like, “come on my little ginger baby, I aint hung like Pod, it’s just a itty bitty thang… besides, it’s only a little game I like to call ‘just the tip’. You like games right? And don’t worry, you wont get pregnant, cause I love you baby.”
She is definitely a big part of the “everything” that he wants, but I have a hard time imagining that she’ll ever consent to him. Then again, she might wind up in a position where she basically just lets him do it, like she was going to do with Tyrion.
I think framing Tyrion was more of a priority than killing Joffrey. He needs to free up Sansa. If he marries her after offing Lysa Arryn, he has the Vale and the North, and he’s allied with the Tyrells. I’m sure he has something planned for the Riverlands, too. Not a bad start towards ruling Westeros.
Littlefinger’s game is to get with Sansa. Do it brotha!!!
There’s a GOT movie?! That’s awesome!!
By the sounds of it, it’s set in present day. Lt. Jon Snow’s strike team is about to raid the Caster warehouse, but sounds like the IA council know it’s a suicide mission and hope Lt. Snow dies in the gun fight or gets killed by the Wild Gang on his way there, so they authorized it.
Wait, I’m confused about the movie. So the cops knew that internal affairs were setting them up?
I’d suggest Varys’d, but that’s way too close to Rowles’d…
He’s got some huge balls if he does that! I’ve never murdered my wife to bed her niece but it might work…
If you don’t take into account that Sansa would realize her Aunt was Littlefingered and she hadn’t already had most of her family killed.
Really, if Littlefinger wants to hit that, I don’t see why he doesn’t just forcibly KingSlayHer.
Ha! This is fun turning characters into verbs. Who else would make for good verbage?
Not *his aunt*, mind you. You know what I mean…
Not unless his aunt were to have a tragic Littlefingerian “accident” after they were married, and then he’d be free to marry who he wanted…
the diminutive god of tits and wine gave up his axe, any other #nonbookcrew people think this is a terribly ominous sign, or what
Haha, maybe, but it’s not like that thing was a lucky charm for him or anything. He used it once to cut off a dude’s leg and then got his face sliced in half like 30 seconds later.
@Iron Mike Sharpie : it’s been quite some time since the savior of kings landing mowed any lawns whatsoever, that man is due before he’s done
If he trades the axe for a push-mower, I’m all in. Shoot, I’d even be okay with Tyrion grabbing some hedge-shears.
I do now… crap. Thanks, like I don’t have enough to worry about.
Though actually, I wouldn’t put too much into it. It’s probably your predilection towards axes that makes it stand out.
A few other things:
1) I want to marry that banner picture
2) Diana Rigg in the late 60’s… god… DAMN…
3) Bronn is GOT’s eternal MVP – every single thing out of his mouth is fucking golden
4) As satisfying as it was to see Joff die, I am looking forward to seeing Karl get his, and Ramsay Snow get his as well…
@Cocksteady
“3) Bronn is GOT’s eternal MVP – every single thing out of his mouth is fucking golden”
Agree… x1,000,000%
So, I might have not been paying attention when Bolton was speaking to Locke earlier this season, but what was his mission? Why is he now in the Watch?
Contrary though it may seem to everything that’s happened over the whole course of the show, Rickon is actually the most important person in this. Jon is an outside threat being both illegitimate and in a job where you get executed if you try and quit, and Bran is permenantly vunerable and dependant (and at least according to book 1, unable to have children), leaving Rickon as the fittest heir. So Locke’s not going to move in for the kill until he’s sure where the most valuable Stark is.
It’s also possible he overheard Sam and Jon talking about Bran. He makes an entrance just as they conclude Bran could be near Craster’s Keep, so he figure if he tags along he might get two birds with one stone.
Just to be clear, Ramsay also suggested that Locke kill Jon. “Boy’s half Stark himself. Could be a threat.” So it’s not entirely about finding Bran and Rickon… though obviously Jon will probably be the last target on Locke’s list, since he’ll be useful in finding the young’ns.
@Cocksteady …yeah, you’re right. I was thinking maybe Locke had some kind of bond with Snow already, or some weird sense of honor. But alas, you want to find the Stark boys, ya best stick their bastard brother.
The show has definitely muddled the fuck out of The Brave Companions (who, I assert, should have their own web-based spin-off series).
@BurnsyFan – I guess Locke figured it best to stick with Jon, as he would be the best person to be around in the off chance they met them beyond the wall. That’s what I would have done, also…
Glad you asked that Cocksteady! I couldn’t figure out how I knew that Locke dude.
But now, if his task is to find the Stark boys and/or spy… why volunteer to go on this, what is perceived to be, suicide mission to capture/kill the mutineers when the Wildlings are looking to kill them too? Seems like his plan should be to hold tight at Castle Black or head home.
He is to find the Stark brothers, who Theon said could have headed for The Wall.
Riiiight… thanks for the refresher…
@Brocky , shit, i totally spaced that scene, you’re 100% correct
definitely a plant reporting back to tywin on the white walkers, jon snow, and the wildling insurgency
Roose promised him land to find rickon and bran, while theon suggested they might be in castle black.
Meanwhile, ramsay was tasked with taking deepwood mote
She still has about 15 cities to “conquer” first
I thought “OATHKEEPER” was a pretty badass name for a sword.
Too bad only CUNTS name their swords.
Sounds like a Tarrentino flick.
@Cocksteady And then Chibs shows up with the Irish and back stabs everybody!
First it would go, Jon attacks the mutineers, Wildlings attack Jon, White Walkers attack the Wildlings, Dany and her dragons melt the White Walkers, The Riders of Rohan attack the Dragons and Dany, then the Riders get eaten by the Walkers from The Walking Dead, who get released into that universe by a gypsy spell cast by the Zombie Governor.
Which makes me think… that would be awesome if Jon Snow attacked the mutineers to save his brother Bran and then the Wildlings show up and attack everybody. And then, when all hope is lost… Brienne and Pod arrive and save the motherfucking day!
This is the first episode that made me dislike Joffrey.
The fact that he wanted to kill courageous Ser Pounce and mix his guts in Tommen’s salisbury steak dinner was truly cruel.
I can’t believe Ser Pounce is the only one on to Marge’s secret plot to give Tommen boners. Not on his watch you evil seductress!
+1
Are you sure that didn’t happen? I could have sworn that happened.
I am thoroughly down to know more about the white walkers. Surprised they don’t already have their own reality show.
Kinda cool that Craster’s kids all grow up to be Iggy Pop. [i.imgur.com]
Not to bring up an old discussion, but I would like to point out that Bronn makes an excellent point while dueling with Jaimie – he basically calls out the fact that brawling (the sort of fighting that Bronn has grown up doing) is much more practical than the fancy high-born swordplay that guys like Jaime were trained on. You can fight honorably, look fancy and maybe win. Or you can fight dirty and who gives a fuck what you looked like because you totally won. That’s why I’d still roll with Bronn or The Hound over Oberyn Martell or any of the other uppity-ups in the show.
Merle Dixon hand would work pretty well too.
That’s why he needs multiple stump attachments. He needs a Swiss Army Hand.
I’d roll with Martell, but only for the whorehouse priveledges…
Don’t forget Season 1 when Jamie is fighting that guy from Winterfell and they’re stalemated in a sword clench and then Jamie pulls a dagger and sticks it though his eye.
He probably can’t do that now.
Dany lacks wisdom. She should have kept those masters to run the city, Barristan tried to warn her.
So why didn’t Bran release Ghost and check on Summer before seeing what’s he up against? When freed, Ghost is gonna go on a rampage.
Pretty sure Ghost is right in the middle of the camp, so it’d be hard to reach him without running into the mutineers. And Summer is stuck in a pit, and would probably be very hard to get to in short enough order to avoid being spotted. Might even be dead, if there were punji sticks down there.
Not only am I convinced that Bronn invented Naughty Teacher porn, but now I’m sure that he came up with the Hurts Donut.
He called it “Titty Twister” long beofre “Purple Nurple” ever came up.
Oh man, can you imagine the King Tommen wet dream following the Margaery visit?
Best thing was, all she needed to do was kiss him once at that age, and he’d be putty in her hands. Well played, Miss…
Tommen will not be playing with his cats tonight.
He probably had the adolescent boner to end all adolescent boners.
You’re assuming he didn’t masturbate furiously after she left?
King Tommen’s Tentpole
HIDE THE CATS
How the hell did Dany get that banner on top of that harpy? Also, there doesn’t seem to be much wind up there.
For sure. They didn’t need to spend much time or money on that battle since we only care about Dany and her taking the city. There is no one on the other side we are invested in, unlike other battles.
From a $$ perspective, I thought Mereen was actually mega-efficient while still tense to watch.
Yeah, gotta remember dem dragons cost money and they already spend about 10 million an episode.
@jon_k : cgi is expensive yo , so we get two dragon eps a season , some white walkers two eps a season, and a whole lot of little finger and danaerys exposition, kinda like the any real action on the walking dead, it’s gotta be streeeeeeeeeeeeeeched you know because money.
where are the dragons, anyway? did she kennel them for the conquering weekend?
That dragon has some skills with his claws.
She had Drogon hang it, duh.
filler ep. mowing on …..
Seriously, though, anyone who doesn’t have a facial scar in Westeros is obviously guilty of something.
It’s obviously the guy with the scarred face. Which now that I think of it really doesn’t narrow it down any in Westeros.
GODDAMNIT, WHO IS MOWING THE FUCKING LAWN AT THE RED KEEP!?
@HuhSJ precicely
Don’t you ever mow my lawn. I like mowing my lawn
I am the one that mows the lawn
Mowing on? If your name was Sir Pounce, you could say meowing on…
if Hodor dies, we Hodor.
Those fuckers abusing Hodor was really upsetting.
HODOR!
Hodor
SPOILER ALERT: Hodor hodor hodor hodor hodor. Hodor hodor hodor. Hodor, hodor hodor hodor hodor, hodor hodor hodor. Hodor hodor hodor hodor hodor hodor!
Looks like Tommen is now interested in two kinds of pussy…
Before I start I would like to reiterate: this forum is TV show fans ONLY. All you book nerds are not allowed! You need to stop lurking in our much more fun and awesome thread and go back to your own boring comment realm of hell. Ok, that said…
I heard that the book readers lost their collective shit last night after the show deviated from the books again… I find that utterly hilarious!! I imagine the glee that I get from it is the same type of enjoyment they get out of trying to spoil the show for us TV watchers.
It’s about time they finally realized that Game Of Thrones BELONGS TO US now!
Hey if the book nerds hated that episode so much, fine. They can stop watching OUR SHOW. They can go back to their holes from which they came and discuss amongst themselves the intricacies of how in the book Sansa braids her hair differently depending on her mood and other inconsequential mundane bullshit that fills up thousands of pages. Our show has become a mirror to society, with plotlines and characters that evolve at the speed of light. The world has changed and people who read GOT need to adapt or die (hopefully the latter).
And if you doubt that GOT now belongs to us TV show fans, then you just need to ask good ol George RR Martin what is up! That is, if you can get his attention, as he has been busy for the last few years soaking up the limelight, devouring the praise, and worshiping the attention he has been receiving due to the TV show. George has a new master now and its name is fame!
Sure, he is back writing the books, but now he is on the TV show’s schedule and pandering to the TV show’s fans. For example, any inclination he had to kill off someone like Tyrion, was dispelled the moment the actor won an Emmy Award. Planned on killing off Hodor? Nope. Can’t kill off a now famous internet meme, so Georgie will just make him a knight. And so on and so forth. In fact, as many of you know, George had a meeting with the show’s creative team to plot out the future of GOT (the show is moving faster than the books). If you don’t think that the TV execs had any influence on how the next few books are to be written, then you sir are a drunken fool like Ser Dontos – and we all saw what happened to him!
Last night’s episode was the first shot in the TV versus Books battle and it was a direct hit!!! I’ve never seen so many whiny bitches in my life… it’s awesome! I hope the show continues to deviate from the books. It shouldn’t be a direct detail for detail interpretation anyway. To continue to be a great show, it should focus solely on the best book parts, while innovating and creating, which in turn will build a better and more entertaining world for people to watch. And if you don’t like what you see… close your goddamn eyes and shut the hell up!
@themosayat …the liquid swords that I spit were poetically ill and destroyed all my enemies! Nothing hurts people more than the truth, or so I’ve heard, for pain is like love, like compassion, only a thing for lesser men… what is pain to BurnsyFan?
Seriously though, I did have some valid indisputable points. Did I have to be an asshole about it? …yes, yes I did.
See ya next week!!!
I was laughing and clapping all along while reading this comment. oh my god, @BurnsyFan66, you’re the best always and forever! keep this up every week!
The way I see it, a lot of people see divergence from source material as a compromise, so there’s a concern the end product will be lacking.
For example, last season with Talisa Maegyr i really wondered where they were going with her character, and would she somehow compromise the red wedding, which her book counterpart was absent from entirely.
I don’t see how martin (the author, not the commentator) giving the show more attention is a good thing. the books are complicated enough without him hitting on co-eds
Good God man.
Picturing you furiously typing, running a spell check, rereading, making some minor tweaks, changing sentences, then nodding your head in full approval as you hit post comment button, might be the funniest/depressing/turrible/pathetic/hilarious thing this quarter…
Kudos on the train wreck, and breaking the “eye roll” “jack off hand motion by reader” and simultaneously saying of “this fucking guy” records in one post… Impressive.
I’ve read all the books. Pretty sure I didn’t shit myself after seeing this, or swear to take up arms for purposes of murdering all those involved with going off canon either. I’m really not sure why people are so damn angry. Like really, really irrationally angry. Seriously, when was the last time something was adapted from a book that wasn’t changed in pretty major ways? Knowing that Martin has been involved with a ton of aspects of the show from the start of it, I just don’t get why some people can’t just enjoy the ride. Instead we get, “Waaaaaaaah! The guy who created this thing that I love more than life itself changed something that he created in a way that isn’t what I would have done!”
Only above Weese?
That’s fucking cold.
You leave Martin alone. His nekkid picture trove is a national treasure.
*folds hands to pray*
Joffrey
The Hound
Ser Ilyn Payne
BurnsyFan66
Cersei
The Mountain
The tickler
Martin
Weese
My highest praise, @BurnsyFan66:
[awesomegifs.com]
tl;dr
I don’t care that the show changes stuff, usually the changes are good. I care when they make changes and they make no sense for the characters they’ve created. I kind of hope the show just adds Gandalf and goes off in it’s own direction.
Also, I wouldn’t poke the books readers too much. It would take just a couple of sentences to spoil major points of the show the next few years and people are already assholes. Don’t give them a reason.
tl;dr
I’m sorry someone shit in your book reading cereal last night and now you guys got the grumpy grumps
Illiteracy is nothing to repetitively and uncreatively make fun of though, it’s a serious problem amongst those who can’t read. And just because someone hasn’t read the GOT books doesn’t make them dum.
Now go back to your book reading forum and pout you little bitches!!
I’ve never seen so many whiny bitches in my life…
Counterpoint – This comment
Lol, Book readers STFU!!!!!!!!!!! Now Im going to write 2,000 words about book readers.
NERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRDS
You gotta have a real sad life to write all that just to make yourself feel better about not having the attention span to read a book…
Egghead likes his booky book!
Wow, when did the show-only illiterates become such Brittas?
WHAT DO WE WANT?
ILLITERACY!
WHEN DO WE WANT IT?
WHEN THE SUN GOES UP IN THE SKY AND MAKES ME WARM!
ILLITERACY FOREVER!!!!!!
My favorite thing about this show is you have all this insane shit happening and MEANWHILE OH BY THE WAY FUCKING ICE ZOMBIES ARE PLOTTING SOME SERIOUS SHIT.
spoiler alert, Jon Snow is a secret zombie.
It turns out they just want to go to Disney World. Where the hell else are you going to take all those kids?
SPOILER ALERT: They only reach the wall in season 15
I’m looking forward to the White Walkers finally going south of the wall in season 15.
Karl is played the awesome Burn Gorman. Just had to throw that in there
Between this and Pacific Rim, he’s having a good post-Torchwood run. But I’ll also always think of him as Owen.
@Legaleagle
So, yep, Owen is still a rapist. No change there.
He sure came into his own this week. A supremely unpleasant man. Special is the fellow who can make Craster look like a saint.
He’ll always be Owen from Torchwood to me.
OK I realize I must be forgetting some big plot point here but where the hell is RIckon? ANd is Arya’s direwolf just hanging out somewhere by itself?
Did they say that they were going to the Umbers? I hope not…
Last Hearth, the seat of House Umber.
The went to House Umber, the most loyal of the Stark bannermen in the show.
He and Osha are headed to one of the Stark’s long time allies.
I half-remembered he’s with Osha, but where are they? And why did they split up with Bran and the weiner teens? I could probably google, but I don’t really want to accidentally fall down a spoiler wormhole.
Tonks from Harry Potter took him somewhere but I don’t remember. Arya let her Direwolf lose early in the first season and she was never mentioned again. It’s mentioned in the books that a pack of wolves led by a direwolf are kinda fucking people up around the area though, and it’s implied that it’s Arya’s.