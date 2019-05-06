HBO

There are, once again, no books to work from on Game of Thrones this season (the final season!) and things could get confusing. To help you out, after every new episode, two resident Thrones experts/dragon enthusiasts, Josh Kurp and Ryan Harkness, will answer your eight most pressing questions.

1. Who was the horniest pairing this episode?

Before we get to the stupid rulers acting stupidly and death and questionable dialogue, let’s have some fun. The first half of this episode was very horny. Maybe the horniest episode of Game of Thrones to date, which is saying something considering we’re only two weeks removed from Arya and Gendry getting it on in the bowels (uh, phrasing) of Winterfell. Speaking of: Gendry — make that Lord Gendry Baratheon of Storm’s End — professed his love of Arya and asked her to be his wife. Her response: thank u, next, basically. She is no one’s (not No One’s) wife. While I respect Arya’s decision (more on her later), let’s also take a moment to empathize with Gendry, who went from kissing and proposing to the love of his wife, er, life to never seeing her again in record time. Ah well. He’s not the only contestant in the Game of Horniness, though: there’s also Jaime and Brienne (again, for a time), Jon and Daenerys (but only when the booze is flowing), Tormund and literally everyone. Really, everyone in the post-battle celebration was feeling it, but the winner is, of course, Podrick.

HBO

While everyone else is fighting, Podrick is loving. My man. — Josh Kurp