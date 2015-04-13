‘Game Of Thrones’ Discussion: ‘The Future Is Sh*t, Just Like The Past’

With so many book-to-show changes this season, and the fact that many plots are caught up with George R.R. Martin’s text, we’re only doing one Game of Thrones recap: this one. Please try to talk about last night’s episode, not plot points half a season away (context from the books will be provided as needed, though nothing will be spoiled). Also, each week’s recap will be broken down into (Faith of the) seven questions that need answering, beginning with…
1. What’s the deal with that flashback?
You’re supposed to read that in a Seinfeld voice. Anyway, Game of Thrones‘ first flashback takes us to when Cersei was a confident brat. But, like, a younger confident brat. She and her friend visit swampy fortune teller Maggy the Frog, who tells Cersei that she will be queen, “for a time; in comes another, younger and more beautiful, to cast you down and take all you hold dear.” It’s suitably creepy, and Nell Williams does a great Lena Headey impression, but much like the Young Nucky scenes during the final season of Boardwalk Empire, I’m not sure how much extra detail it provides. Especially because an important line was curiously left out.
TV Maggy says, “The king will have 20 children, and you will have three. Gold will be their crowns, gold their shrouds.” Then, maniacal laughter, instead of Book Maggy, who finishes, “And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” “Valonqar” is High Valyrian for “little brother,” adding an extra sense of dread to an already disturbing fortune. It’ll be interesting to see if we return to Young Cersei.
2. Who the hell is this again?
That would be Lancel Lannister, last seen getting his injured arm punched by Cersei during the Battle of the Blackwater. He was Robert Baratheon’s squire (and played a large role in his death), but Lancel is now a Sparrow, a religious group that we’ll eventually learn more about.
@irishda agreed.
Tyrions pretty much hit rock bottom here, pooping out airholes and puking up wine, so hopefully nowhere to go but up!
@Burnsyfan66 varys said it best though. Self pity isn’t one of tyrions better qualities. If his role this season is “Ugh I just hate everyone” complete with required “I’m an outcast” beard, I’m going to be so disappointed
Of course, Jon snow is the queen that was promised!
So the Sons of the Harpy are the KKK?
@Horatio
Strong Belwas is the Irish. No one remembers Strong Belwas…
@Horatio Cornblower
The Starks are the Wolves and are busy carving Ws into the heads of Wights
But who are the Irish, and who’s working for them?
Yeah, and The Sparrows are basically ISIS.
Love the write up, dissapointing about the combining of the two articles as I have already seen two comments that can be considered very mild spoilers. I guess I’ll just have to skip the comments section on this one article. Plenty of others to choose from on his uproxx network.
[uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
Well, I’m very glad I saw this as the first comment. Thanks.
Yea, I guess I’ll be skipping the comment section this season. So dumb
Yeah, I’m already like five spoilers deep – THANKS UPROXX!
Side note: I’ll die happy if Tyrion ends up wedding Danaerys in the end.
“At this point in my life Tyrion, I pretty much hate all men. That’s why I fell in love with you!”
Theory: Mance isn’t Mance. The story doesn’t make sense otherwise.
@Horatio Cornblower Thanks. For some reason I was having a hard time working out how and what they were doing with this bit. That was the closure with Mance I was looking for.
It makes sense if they’re going to do away with most of the Winterfell action from Book 5. If they are going to drop that then Jon killing Mance before the latter started screaming in front of his followers would probably make the Wildings, especially Tormund, more willing to follow him. If the Wildings are more willing to follow him then that raises Jon’s standing with Stannis because he needs an army.
And if both of those things are true then it eliminates a whole bunch of stuff from the story, which is apparently going to be the case if the spoilers about the first four episodes are true.
Long story short, I think that was really Mance and the show’s moving way off the book.
And I would like to be wrong, because Ciaran Hinds is awesome.
Can anyone tell me why the bloody hell Melisandre’s hair is BLACK?!
It’s Castle Black, not Castle Red.
Duh.
Because she is hot?
Ok so with the fighting pits opening back up, probably next episode, that means we can get us some Strong Belwas right? It’s not too late? Please?
I figured out what I hate about Dany, beyond simply the “She’s stupid” aspect. It’s how she’s pretty much cut from the same cloth as Cersei. “I’m not a politician; I’m a queen.” Sounds like a boss thing to say, but it still betrays her as seeing lordship as her right to rule, not her duty. Like Cersei, she sees the complicity of her people as a certainty, that rebellion is limited to only those that are unjust or would never follow her anyways. She is unbelievably cruel to those she sees as against her and makes no attempts to compromise or understand others. In short, THE FUCK YOU TALKIN’ BOUT VARYS?! She’s not clever. She’s not a warrior. She’s not even any kinder than the other lords of Westeros. The only thing she has going for her as a ruler is she’s hot and she hatched some hell beasts that fuck everyone’s lives up.
I think that’s why I was kind of team Aegon in the book, even if he’s a Blackfyre. The boy had a temper, and he was growing more arrogant when they made landfall. But even Tyrion said he made for the perfect prince.
Yes, but in the season finale (and before) from last season you saw her struggling with what what was “just” and what her people wanted, particularly in the case of slaves who wished to return to the service of their former masters. She may not always get the balance exactly right, but you can see that she recognizes the tension that exists between being a “savior” and a “ruler” and how the ruled may not always see things the same way.
Also, for Danys, the “smallfolk” are real people, who have wants/needs/desires. She may not always judge accurately what they are, but she at least makes an attempt to do so. For Cersei, they don’t exist at all. She has no concern for anyone outside of her immediate circle, EVERYONE is a disposable means to an end, which is her own power and vanity fulfillment.
@I’d take her over the Boltons , the Baratheons or Tywin Lannister, prior to his current condition.
@Horatio Cornblower
For slaver’s bay, but westeros outlawed slavery. Considering how reviled mormont is among the westerossi, I’d say she’s going to be pretty indistinguishable from many of the other lords
Actually for Westeros and the Slaver’s Bay area Daenrys is fucking Gandhi.
Like I said, it’s not just cause she’s young and dumb. Cruelty is not solely the result of immaturity. She’s just as inflexible and uncaring as Cersei.
It’s possible she grows into it and becomes a better ruler, but I don’t see that happening outside of the showrunners/author forcing that on us. “And then she became the greatest and smartest ruler of all because she totally did!”
That’s actually sort of where Varys and Tyrion would come in. Right now she has very little in the way of advisors, and she consistently looks at Barristan and his advice as being nothing more than a warrior.
The hope would be she is young enough, and flexible enough to not become Cersei.
And Dany wasn’t being bred for the throne. That was her brother. So, she’s really making it up as she goes.
And she’s 4-5 years younger in the books.
Well she may be played by a 28 yr old I think she is technically 16-18 yrs old on the show so she is dumb.
Someone wrote a book about this show????
Are the tits as good in print?
No, but South Park will have you know that the penis descriptions go beyond anything you could ever see in the show
Any thoughts/bets where Littlefinger and Emo-Sansa are going? Obvious (according to rumors about character, er, contractions) would be to make some pies, but that isn’t outside the reach of Cersei.
Cleveland.
No one would ever look for her in Cleveland.
Littlefinger said they were going west. Winterfell would be north – course they would have to go west before going north… Riverrun would be interesting, its still under seige I would assume right now. Im thinking its Winterfell, too (due to pre-season rumors) – thus, my alluding to Sansa taking the part of a very cool and very fat character from the books.
Iron Islands would be wicked, too. Fuck. Im kinda liking not knowing what the hell is going on.
The Wall since all they wear is black up there.
By the way, wouldn’t wearing all black in a place that’s all ice and snow be a bad idea?
Winterfell
The new Hot Topic at Harrenhal.
Any episode without Bran’s story line is a god episode.
No Bran this season, thank the Goods.
“Any episode without Bran’s story line is a god episode.”
Best typo ever? Best typo ever.
You’re in luck then – don’t think he’s in this season at all.
agree. I forget that Wicky Boy Bran’s story line is actually the only thing keeping Mereen from being the worst.
Did Dany forget that she is fire proof? You would think that is something you would file away as “relevant” when you own fire breathing dragons.
@DeezNutz13 Is “Amy damage” what you get from too much exposure to Amy Schumer on Uproxx? Because I don’t think any of us are arguing that any one is immune to that.
@chocolatewafer its so embarrassing when book readers like you freak on out people about trivial nonsense and aren’t even right. Season One Day got in a scalding bath without batting an eye. She also handled burning hot dragon eggs without Amy damage. In the books, she gets burnt by Dragons fire but only loses her hair. She is fireproof you dummy.
Spoiler-y*
——————————–
Doesn’t Drogon burn away all her clothes and hair later (vague to reduce spoilerness), so I was never under the impression it was a one time thing with the fire.
I don’t think it’s a question of whether she forgot that she’s “fireproof” towards the dragons breathing fire on her, I just think that it’s more like, she’s just surprised on how those 2 dragons came at her frustrated and angry that “mommy dearest” had chained them down and put them on time out, sort of speak. That reaction towards her is understandable. She was just surprised and scared and she just saw how close to death she had just come at the hands of her so-called “loyal and obedient” children. The older dragon is the one that she should fear the most. He’s the rebel of the bunch. He’s the one that’s gonna be really hard for her to control. We’ll see what happens. I am stoked though for I am a fan of dragons.
@chocolate_wafer
She says in the first episode after her brother dies “Targarians can’t be killed by fire”.
Also when she is in the boiling bath. In the first episode kinda made it seem like she was.
It does seem pretty muddled.
Doesn’t this discount when Dany was in the House of the Undying and the dragons blew fire right through her to fry the warlock?
Targs aren’t fireproof. That was a one time miracle. According to GRRM, anyway. Who knows what the fuck is going to happen on this show?
UGH. SHE IS NOT FIREPROOF. THAT THING WITH THE FIRE WHEN THE DRAGONS HATCHED WAS A MYSTICAL FLUKE THAT CANNOT BE REPEATED. NOW START PAYING ATTENTION.
Or read the books. Maybe both.
@NoHeadStark Didn’t stop her in season 2.
“You can’t face the warlocks alone. They have strong magic.”
“But what of my magic?”
“You’re right. If they come at you with a flamethrower, you’re perfectly fucking safe.”
Someone said the same thing to me but it seemed like she was cowering away from the fire even when she was out of reach of the chained up dragons.
She may be fireproof but is she “get chewed up and swallowed”-proof? I’m guessing no.
Does Margaery comfort Tommen? I say at least 2nd base.
Bring Back Ser Pounce!
Marg: “Sorry about your grandfather…”
Tommen: “No worries, he was an asshole, so it’s kinda ironic he died on the shitter!”
Marge: “Oh! I thought you were close. All well then…”
Tommen: “Uh… I mean, that’s just what my Uncle said. Me? I loved gramps with all my heart and I just don’t know if I want to go living cause I’m so sad. You know what would help, a little pussy…”
(Marg hands Tommen Ser Pounce)
Missandei is going to snuggle with Grey Worm hard.
Yeah, she’s wants to scissor his brains out.
It’s difficult to make me envy a guy that has been castrated but you have managed to do so.
They’ll scissor like Xerses and Mr. Garrison.
Hopefully Tyrion slaps around Dany like he used to slap around Joffery. She’s such a dumbass.
These giant reptiles who I’ve given almost no visible training to will surely continue to love me!
I bet the dragons I’ve ignored since locking them up will be happy to see me!
I’m not a big fan of deviating from the books but I am glad they seem to be rushing Tyrion to join up with Dany. I don’t want to mourn Crunch and it may make Dany’s story better, all of her stuff in Mereen is the worst part of the books.
Yep, I am totally fine with a world in which Penny never happened.
The lack of strong Belwas is heartbreaking. He was awesome.
Uh and Penny may have been one of the worst book characters.
Especially without Strong Belwas in the show.
Poor eunuch Whitey Herzog. We hardly knew ye.
I was so proud of Cersei and Jamie for not having awkward sex next to their dead father. Real growth.
He totally gave her the look though… like “hey sis… awkward rape sesh?”
You totally mispelled disappointed.
So I am buying into the current theory that Scientologists are leaking the Game of Thrones as revenge for “Going Clear”
No. It was some asshole who got ahold of one of the copies HBO sent to critics.
Operation: Going Peer-to-Peer
So how soon are we guessing till Sansa gets raped? …my money is on episode 6.
Hopefully it’s tasteful, I don’t want to feel creepy during my multiple viewings.
@BennyBlancofromtheRock – #notallmaesters
She is going to get raped in the episode where she enrolls at the citadel and has consensual sex with the maester that teaches alchemy.
@Alcoholics Gratuitous with a hint of deliverance.
Yeah, hopefully it’s more like Dirty Dancing and less like Wild at Heart.
Good summary.
They should take every scene from every season where Daenerys sits atop a dias and ignores sound advice, make three entire episodes from them, and delete them
Are you referring to what happens in the books , @chocolate_wafer? Because I think that’s what we’re all speculating is being avoided with Tyrion’s involvement.
Jesus christ, if you guys think Dany’s story is boring now, just fucking wait. It’s going to get a hell of a lot worse.
Let’s hope so. Now that Emilia Clarke has stopped going nude we won’t even be able to get any ancillary benefit of Dany getting involved in the swinger lifestyle.
Maybe that’s why Tyrion is taking the express lane to Maureen, so we don’t get the “Sand and not much else” Dany plotline.
Strap in, that is pretty much the sum of her character. Martin has not redeemed her and I doubt HBO can.
Varys taking Tyrion straight to Daenerys pretty much confirms fAegon right?
It only confirms that the showrunners felt the show would be entirely too bloated with even more characters, not that Varys didn’t think ahead when his city was being besieged
But Varys is the one who supposedly switched fAegon, so it doesn’t make sense that he would accompany Tyrion to Mereen instead of going to fAegon.
Yup, Storm’s End is not kind to invaders.
Maybe, Maybe not, all it means is Tyrion is taking a more direct route than the books.
**SPOILER-Y**
Why couldn’t the show just cut all the back and forth in essos with (f)Aegon and have him and Connington show up in Westeros with an army? Illyrio was conspicuously absent. Is there really anything we needed from those Tyrion chapters that couldn’t be told through dialogue in Westeros? This would also get Tyrion to Dany faster, which, given the many complaints about her story, is sorely needed.
Whether he is legit or not doesn’t really matter, I think it’s always going to be Danny in the end. Aegon or fAegon will surely die at some point to make way for the Mother of Dragons.
Yeah, they’re definitely throwing her a Tyrion lifeline.
That’s why Tyrion will never get killed, he needs to be around to stick into storylines when they begin to suck.
Robin practicing sword fighting was a highlight of the entire series for me so far. I think Sam could take him…maybe.
i loved how they clearly told the actor fighting him to “look like you’re trying as little as possible, but you’ll still be winning”. He was legit like slowly overhand swinging while barely holding the shield, and Robbin was flopping around like a fish. Loved it.
Jamie must be growing soft. It’s OK to bang your sister in front of your son’s corpse but NOT your dead dad? For shame.
Damint. Note to self: Always read down first.
Gold FINGAH WUNNN WAAAAAAAA WAAAA
Hypocrite Dany is so anti-slavery that she has no problem living in a damn pyramid while chaining her “children” up in the basement. She makes sense.
Sure it sends the wrong message, but the views are spectacular!
yea, i think that’s intentional. “She’s still kind of stupid” is one of the themes of her time in Slaver’s bay.
@Josh Kurp please reconsider two seperate discussion posts for GOT.
There’s book references littered all over the place, from your article down to the comment thread – avoiding anything spoilery, however minor or unintended, will be near impossible!
On the flipside, I’m sure book readers don’t enjoy having to watch what they say all the time. They want to openly discuss their theories and compare/contrast TV with the books.
Hopefully, I’m not the only one who feels this way…
Agreed. I want to talk about the divergences from the books, and I’m sure that would be considered very spoilery to NBRs.
@Leapin_Lizards consider yourself fortunate Daywalker. You can live in both worlds, and belong to none.
@Verbal Kunt ha, “BoNers”! Oh the memories.
I might have to declare peace in the name of self preservation. It’s easy to lob bombs at enemies in another country, much harder when you’re intertwined on the same battlefield. That’s why we lost Nam!
But what about us book readers who kinda forget almost everything from the books?
Spoiler: Goth Sansa ditches the Eyrie to tour with an all-girl Emo punk band called ‘Black Fluxes”. Jaime leaves the kingsguard to collect disability checks. Daenerys hosts a series of pot-luck brunches called “Get To Know Your Queen”, she is beheaded by the wise masters after running out of syrup. Tommen names Ser Pounce the new hand of the King, 300 years of peace and prosperity follow.
Weird little parallel that I haven’t seen mentioned anywhere else: the actress that plays the fortune teller was a primary character in The Last of the Mohicans, which also had a climatic scene where an Englishman was being burned at the stake and got mercy killed by a shot through the heart. The more you know….
If you want to go west, look north and then, real sudden-like, turn left.
@Alcoholics, excellent quote use. I always did wonder if his aim was any better than his judgement. Never got to find out.
Duncan was a man with a few admirable qualities, but taken as a whole, you were wrong to have thought so highly of him @BurnsyFan66.
Dunkin was shot in head!
Um, SPOILER ALERT please. I haven’t seen Last of the Mohicans yet!
@BurnsyFan66 surprised he has not appeared on Game of Thrones yet. I relish the chance to hear him yell, “I will have you beaten from this fort!”, in another production.
Idk why, but that blonde British dude was my fave character in that movie. I also love Joffrey. Guess I have a thing for assholes – no homo.
Really, I think it’s the way that dude went out, redeeming himself, that was cool to me.
And that’s, one to grow on.
Yup.
Was that Alice?
Melisandre would have banged Jon Snow if he said we was a virgin. You know nothing Jon Snow.
@Leapin_Lizards pretty sure Melisandre was a school teacher at one point
If there’s one thing girls love, it’s an inexperienced man.
She shoulda been more forward, “Feel how warm I am!” and then stuck his hand up her dress.
The lesson, as always, if an older woman asks if you’re a virgin, you say “yes.”
Those dragons are pissed. Wait till they tell their big brother about their treatment.
I never realized how much I need goth Sansa in my life.
Has been for a while.
She is old enough in real life now, that we are allowed to ogle her, right?
I (and alot of other people) have this theory that Jon Snow is actually the love child of Lianna Stark and Rhaegar Targareyen (sp?). When Melisandre asked him if he was a virgin, was she asking because she’s going to have sex with him – and draw his blood – and do the ‘leech curse’? Did she just confirm that he has king’s blood? If she suspects that’s his true identity wouldn’t he become a threat to Stannis’ claim – and therefore an adversary?
Sorry to lower the discourse – but it also seems like Carice Van Houten became more beautiful over the past year. Is that just my imagination?
She seems like she had some work done, and it seems that anyone who was blonde in the show has become dirty blonde and people who were redheads have become brunettes.
Melisandre wanted to know if he was a virgin because she has them fire god herpes.
I don’t think virginity is one of Melisandre’s standards. See: Baratheon, Stannis.
@Leapin_Lizards you forgot the “d” in hodor. :p
I just figured the Virgin question was because Missandre is a giant hoor.
very first comment and we get this obvious theory
And the the Starks were the Kings of Winter before Aegon the Conqueror took control of the 7 Kingdoms
Official Snow already has king’s blood though. His half-brother, Robb, was King in the North (which counts about as much as being the bastard grandson of a king, if Rhaegar was his pops.
So with that flashback, the book version that you talked about, is that really why she hates Tyrion, and not the mother killing bit? Or is it a combination of everything?
I have to think that there is a part 2 to that flashback to include the Valonqar prophecy as well as what Cersei does after leaving Maggy the Frog. How could they not show that?? I feel like they do that with whitewashing with Tyrion too because they don’t want us to hate him. They want us to sympathize a little with Cersei, especially this season. BS, I want to see little Cersei go HAM.
Dragons don’t usually choke people to death. They have other means that they tend to rely on
And on that note, Viserion could be considered the little brother to Drogon….
There is a different Valyrian word for sister than brother. The only two things that seem to have a gender neutral word is Dragon and Prince/princess
It’s also important, and I think overlooked by some, to remember Maggy said “the” valonquar, not “your” valonquar. So while Cersei may be stressing about Tyrion, there is a real possibility it could be any little brother. Or Jamie.
And then again, we have the issue some took with the prophecy about The Prince who was Promised and whether that could be Dany, because there was some confusion about the gender in the Valeryian translations.
So there’s the possibility it’s a translation/regional slang sort of thing that might be misunderstood too.
Either way we’re in new territory for book readers and show-only folks. I’m really interested to see how things play out. Benioff and Weiss have said we may reach the same destination but take different routes. That’s the intriguing part for me, because we’ve really not had the opportunity to experience a scenario playing out in two totally different ways like this before.
Pollyanna will now exit, stage right.
I have a pet theory that the Blackfish will be the new High Septon – based on the TV show, not the books.
As a book reader, I was first very annoyed that they were gonna change stuff (no Too Fat To Ride A Horse doing some cooking), but now that its happening, it DOES make the show more fun to watch.
@Mancy – The books are about nuance. There aren’t “bad guys” and “good guys”. Cersei isn’t straight “evil”, one of the points of the flashback is that she is trying to avoid this downfall that was predicted when she was young. But it’s in that avoidance, that desperation to destroy those she sees as her enemies that she creates her true enemies.
Because prophecies are always lies until they come true, and because Cersei is exceptionally selfish and stupid, I believe she’s barking up the wrong trees on both counts. The “younger queen” is not Margery Tyrell, it’s Danaerys. And the “little brother” is not Tyrion, it’s most likely Bran Stark, although Jon Snow is also possible.
Cersie believes that Maggie is talking about Tyrion as the Valonqar. the reader is supposed to think its Jaime because “Cersie was born first”, the truth is that Robert’s younger brother is Stannis, and he is the valonqar
The flash back wasn’t needed in the books and definetly not needed in the show. We know Cersei is an evil woman, and we already knew she was terrible as a kid.
Oh and interesting thing with the Volanqar – Cersei was born first out of her and Jaime which means that technically Jaime is also her little brother…
Combination of everything. Creepy prophesy, him killing their mother, him being a dwarf, him being an embarrassment to the family etc etc
I know they had all year bit mannnnn that episode was tight as a drum. Really did a great job introducing the major players this season.
@torniz and Arya
Most of them anyway, still waiting on the Sand Snakes.
Iono I found the episode to be rather underwhelming. Nothing happened….I get they have to set the table for the season but it really felt like they wasted an episode.
Then again they are deep into books 4/5 which are famous for nothing happening so at least they are sticking with the source material there.
There’s always one….
It wasn’t the most eventful episode but I think its unfair to say that nothing happened. The new threat of the Sons of the Harpy in Meereen was effectively established. We saw Jaime and Cersei adjusting to life without Tywin there to hold everything together. Varys revealed to Tyrion that he’s going to Daenerys and that he wants her to win the throne. It was revealed that Stannis wants to take the North and defeat the Boltons. Mance was killed – and Jon effectively mercy killed him before the flames could take him which may effect his relationship with Stannis negatively.
I really enjoy these discussions. I’ve missed them over the last 10-11 months. Is that weird?
I am so glad they just went ahead and roasted Mace. The Rattleshirt nonsense from the book would have taken 5 episodes and left most viewers as pissed as the book readers. Just get it over with and move on.
@irishda that makes more sense. And from a tv standpoint, it allows them to skip all of the magic/glamour shit and get to work.
This ain’t some Mission Impossible shit where dudes are wearing rubber face masks. My money is Tormund takes on some of the roles that Mance had in the books
I agree with the idea of Tormund…there Mance seemed a little off, and they of course offered quite a few obligatory shots of Tormund. Could be nothing, but my point was it was even hid in the books for a bit considering Melisandre was the only one to know at first.
Also “scene*” as I can’t edit my stupid misspelling in the first post…
They definitely might still do this with Tormund. Mance looked unusual going to his death, and Tormund looked like he about was to UNLEASH SOMETHING. Sure, he probably would have looked that way if Mance was actually being burned alive infront of him.
So who knows? I think it could go either way.
I was thinking maybe they’re substituting Tormund Giantsbane for Rattleshirt and he went to his death willingly? TV Tormund seems like a pretty depressed, broken man, and the camera briefly panned to him during the burning scene.
I am not 100% convinced they have not done the glamour deal. Jon is surprised when finds out later and it, so it could still happen.
Gippetto — If I recall the book correctly, Rattleshirt was an unwilling participant in the whole “disguise me as Mance and burn me alive” thing. I think Mance’s comments to Stannis right before he is tied to the stake eliminates any possibility that it was someone else in disguise.
I agree, although I won’t feel confident they are going in this direction until we know for sure. I wouldn’t be surprised if next week we find out that it was Rattleshirt and not Mance. That seen play out almost exactly like the book if I recall correctly (although it’s been awhile).
Did anyone else initially think that they had recast and quickly killed off Grey Worm?
Yeah, he was very similar to him, and with his nudie staring last season, it would have made sense he was nude spooning whores.
Is that the same Lancel, or did they recast him? he looks like a different person, but that’s entirely possible since he went from blond long haired Lannister-cloaked to bald sparrow with dark hair.
But he’s supposed to look different. That’s kind of the whole point of becoming a Sparrow.
I actually thought they recast Grey Worm, so his “death” was totally shocking for a minute.
@Wizardeyes Right? It seems so weird to spend half the season talking about what a great leader he is, how he united all these people for one purpose, and then they go into battle and he’s… sitting in a tent somewhere by himself? Why would he not be there directing his army and inspiring his troops?
It is indeed the same actor – Eugene Simon but yeah he does look completely different. I saw a photo of him on the red carpet at the premiere and I was like ‘who the fuck is this?’
Looks like it is the same guy, but he was last seen 3 years ago. I was kinda wondering the same this as well.
Considering how often they recast it wouldn’t be a surprise at all.
I was surprised by how powerful the Mance burning scene was. Despite limited screentime he was a really cool character and Ciarin Hinds was amazing in that last scene – conveying just the right about of fear (cause you fucking would be) while also being brave and dignified. Loved the ‘fair enough’ look on Stannis’ face when Mance refused to surrender. Some amazing and subtle acting from those guys.
@Wizardeyes Right? It seems so weird to spend half the season talking about what a great leader he is, how he united all these people for one purpose, and then they go into battle and he’s… sitting in a tent somewhere by himself? Why would he not be there directing his army and inspiring his troops?
Yeah they really could have done more with Mance. I was disappointed he wasn’t in the Battle for the Wall episode. How difficult would it have been to include a few shots of him going “Send in the giants” or whatever.
Yeah that scene was perfect. Apparently if you give good actors good material it comes across well. who knew?
Ciaran is the fucking man. I was so glad they cast him, but so disappointed they didn’t do much with him. He is amazing.
Dumb question: Where is the youngest Stark boy and will Gendry be on this season?
@lubz102 Oh snap, you’re right. I got him confused with Book-Gendry. Show-Gendry is a composite of the Baratheon bastards.
I wish they’d show what Osha is up to, even for a little while. Osha is a badass.
Gendry could be coming up in Brienne’s story, but since they’re changing stuff, who knows?
Rickon is with the wildling woman (Asha?) probably growing and training during a montage. I’d be very surprised if Gendry is on this season.
Gendry didn’t go with the Bw/oB he got sold to the Red Woman, then got sent off in a rowboat by the Onion Knight to row to Kings Landing and disappear.
No Book Spoilers:
Rickon went with Osha, they haven’t said where they end up.
Gendry went with the Brotherhood without Banners, and will probably pop up at some point.
I’m guessing we’ll go back to Cersei’s flashback, so we can see the rest of the prophecy and the aftermath to her visit with Maggy.
And Mance is totally dead, so they’ve fulfilled the “people who don’t die in the books will die this season” promise right out of the gate. Nobody is safe and I’m actually super excited about that.
@miamidiesel
Go back to those shit stained rocks you call home.
The only people happy about the wholesale cutting of the Iron Islands storyline are pussies who don’t have what it takes to pay the iron price for anything in life. I do not sow.
@Hingle McCringleberry That’s part of the problem though. The fans can’t agree on which stuff should be cut. I like the Iron Isles stuff, but I enjoyed the TV version of the battle on the wall much more.
Both fights at castle black in the books were mostly people standing on roofs and walls throwing things at people. Other than the scene in the tunnel it never felt like there was any chance the wildings would win.
I miss Blackfish. I’m excited about the whole Jamie/Bronn road trip to Dorne, though.
@Leapin_Lizards The show is great because it cuts out some of the unnecessary parts of the books, or the storylines that aren’t as appealing. The show is terrible because it cuts our some of the necessary parts of the books, or the storylines that are appealing.
It’s a double edged sword. Less iron islands stuff – good. The battle at castle black – not good (way too short, lost all of it’s chess-match appeal, no Donald Noie, etc).
I’ll second that, the Kingsmoot was one of the few scenes from the third book that I really enjoyed. I also really liked the scene between Jamie and the Blackfish, which we probably won’t get.
I kinda liked the Kingsmoot, and the Euron/Victarion story. It took up about twice as many pages it needed to though.
I love the books, but seeing as the show is now outpacing the books, I’d rather have them going in different directions. I want to be surprised when I finally get my hands on the last two novels.
Not a huge Iron Islands fan, but I do miss Asha. Book Asha is one of my favs.
Hot Taek: The books were kind of all over the place. I already like this season’s direction more than Books 4 and 5.
And who missed the constant Iron Islands talk? NOBODY