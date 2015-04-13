‘Game Of Thrones’ Discussion: ‘The Future Is Sh*t, Just Like The Past’

HBO

With so many book-to-show changes this season, and the fact that many plots are caught up with George R.R. Martin’s text, we’re only doing one Game of Thrones recap: this one. Please try to talk about last night’s episode, not plot points half a season away (context from the books will be provided as needed, though nothing will be spoiled). Also, each week’s recap will be broken down into (Faith of the) seven questions that need answering, beginning with…

1. What’s the deal with that flashback?

You’re supposed to read that in a Seinfeld voice. Anyway, Game of Thrones‘ first flashback takes us to when Cersei was a confident brat. But, like, a younger confident brat. She and her friend visit swampy fortune teller Maggy the Frog, who tells Cersei that she will be queen, “for a time; in comes another, younger and more beautiful, to cast you down and take all you hold dear.” It’s suitably creepy, and Nell Williams does a great Lena Headey impression, but much like the Young Nucky scenes during the final season of Boardwalk Empire, I’m not sure how much extra detail it provides. Especially because an important line was curiously left out.

TV Maggy says, “The king will have 20 children, and you will have three. Gold will be their crowns, gold their shrouds.” Then, maniacal laughter, instead of Book Maggy, who finishes, “And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” “Valonqar” is High Valyrian for “little brother,” adding an extra sense of dread to an already disturbing fortune. It’ll be interesting to see if we return to Young Cersei.

2. Who the hell is this again?

That would be Lancel Lannister, last seen getting his injured arm punched by Cersei during the Battle of the Blackwater. He was Robert Baratheon’s squire (and played a large role in his death), but Lancel is now a Sparrow, a religious group that we’ll eventually learn more about.