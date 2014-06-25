Important News For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans: Everybody’s Getting Replaced With Pugs

We’ve seen the same three pugs (Roxy, Blue, and Bono) dressed up as Game Of Thrones characters last Halloween, but now pet owners Sue and Phillip Lauer have teamed with Josh Hittleman and blinkbox to make a short film with the pugs to celebrate season four being available on blinkbox. So, yeah, it’s an advertisement, which the making of video makes even more clear. But it’s also pugs dressed as GoT characters. Damn you, advertisers; you’ve discovered my weaknesses. Pugs, Game Of Thrones, and bullets. In that order.
“The Pugs Of Westeros” stars Roxy, Blue, and Bono as several characters from the series, and we’ve included pictures of their many guises below.
Wheezing is coming.
Robb Stark, Ned Stark, and Jon Snow
Tyrion Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, and Jon Snow
Oberyn Martell
Grand Maester Pycelle
Varys
Littlefinger
Daenerys Targaryen
:::Golf Clap:::
that Martell will hump anything
Points deducted for not using cutesie doggy character names… Oberuff… Littlepaw… Ned Bark…
This shit writes itself!!
No Ser Pounce the Pug?
I don’t know…
I prefer dogs who look like you’ve killed their soul when you try and dress them up in dog clothes. Dogs who will wear anything and then calmly pose for photos are disturbing to me.
So that’s what those “Share” icons are there for.
Maybe it’s because I’m turning into a 54 year old housewife on the inside, but this killed me.
Joffrey did epically the opposite of how original Joffrey used to make you feel.
+1,000,0000
That pug dressed as Oberyn is so cute. I just want to hug him till his eyes pop out.