If you somehow knew the results of Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards days in advance, you could make a pretty good profit in places where gambling is legal. But even if Nikolaj Coster-Waldau wagered on who he thinks will win, he’d end up losing.

The Kingslayer himself and one of the many standout stars of Game of Thrones has been pretty blunt about his chances of getting an Emmy for acting on Sunday, and he’s decided his co-star will run away with it.

Coster-Waldau appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night and had a lot to say over two segments in the hot seat.

The conversation is interesting — Coster-Waldau is making a documentary about fandom in general, which seems pretty cool. But when it came to Emmys talk, he wasn’t interested in speculating about his fate. He knows he’s toast. Coster-Waldau is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama along with two co-stars, Peter Dinklage and Alfie Allen. And despite the good terms everyone seems to be on among the cast, he already knows he’s not winning on Sunday.

“We should just rename this category the Peter Dinklage category,” Coster-Waldau said, noting that he isn’t going to bother preparing a speech because he’s “not gonna win it.”

It’s all in good fun, and it truly does seem like he doesn’t mind that Dinklage has dominated the category in recent years. And in other Game of Thrones news, Coster-Waldau is completely fine with how the show ended, even if he does (spoilers) end up with his sister.

“I thought it was within reason,” he said. “It made sense to me.”

He also noted, of course, that many fans have felt otherwise. It certainly seems like he’s talked to a lot of them about the show in recent months, too.