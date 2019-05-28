hbo

Before Game of Thrones season eight premiered, HBO’s president of original programming Casey Bloys hinted that there were going to be “multiple versions” of the ending, “so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.” He later backtracked on his comments, telling Deadline that “I don’t think they actually shot multiple endings” (maybe they should have…), but producers found other ways of protecting against leaks, including bringing back missing characters. But unlike Edmure and Hot Robyn, they were never going to be in the finale.

HBO’s Game of Thrones: The Last Watch documentary wasn’t only essential viewing for Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke’s reactions to Daenerys getting stabbed by Jon — it also revealed that the Waif (Faye Marsay) and Jaqen H’ghar (Tom Wlaschiha) were on set while “The Iron Throne” was being filmed. According to Comic Book, “Their returns were all about throwing off those who thought they knew what would happen, or those subscribing to popular theories,” including that Arya was the Waif all along. Also around: the Night King (Vladimir Furdik), who was also there to throw snoopers off the scent.

Between the Waif, Jaqen, and the Night King, it’s like producers were playing a cruel game of This Is Your Life for Arya. I’m surprised Hot Pie and Syrio Forel weren’t there, too. Imagine what the master of the Water Dance would have to say about his former-student vaulting off a pile of dead wights to save the Kingdom. “Is the Night King actually in the series finale? Not today…”

