All The Important GIFs From This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

We already covered the shocking final moment from this week’s Game of Thrones. Now here are the rest of the episode’s (spoiler-heavy) moments you need to see on a continuous loop.
Arya got stabby.
Tyrion said goodbye to his sellsword.
Dany got hers…
which led to this hilarity.
Hop Pie came back, passionate as ever about food.
Robin went all Snoop Dogg on Sansa’s castle.
2 weeks? I have to wait two more weeks for the Red Viper vs. The Mountain. Fuuuuuuuurrrrrrrck!
Whaaaaaaat! I had to go look that up to believe it.
Do they think that by substituting a movie for episode 8 will somehow get more eyes on that movie, they’re insane! It’ll just make for a lot of frustrated viewers.
They assume more ppl with be out celebrating Memorial Day weekend…
I love what a dramatic bitch Sansa was after that kid accidentally bumped one of the towers to install a sweet new moon door!… “OMG! You like so totally RUINED it, you spaz! It is like so totally destroyed and I’ll have to start all over again! Worst day of my life!!”
Followed by Littlefinger, “Calm down little children… and give Uncle Petyr a wet kiss…”
You would think that after all Sansa’s been through, she would handle her snow castle being destroyed a little better.
You would think.
In the last 2 weeks I’ve learned 2 things.
1. If Lorne Malvo asks you for a drill, don’t give it to him.
2. If The Hound asks your name, don’t give it to him.
In short, if a bad person asks you for something, don’t give it to them.
Conversely, if Daenerys tell you to take your clothes off, do it with the quickness.
I’m sure Dario must have been in a constant state of “porno-hardness” to have just flopped his breeches down on command like that. #bluballs
It’s good to be the Khaleesi.
How Dany got her groove back.
Absolutely loved The Hound watching like a mentor: yeah, that was pretty good there little lassy. +1 internets for you.
I’m sure Westeros has the internets somewhere.
She’ a quick learner. It was only a couple of scenes earlier where The Hound showed her where the heart is.
It’s good to be the queen.
Come down to Uncle Petyr’s naked puzzle basement.
You won’t wear a shirt and you’ll cry.
I don’t know, the new Mountain doesn’t have enough crazy look about him. The other actors looked crazy evil as fuck. Go watch the scene from s1 when the Mountain cuts off his horse’s head.
Season Two Mountain sucked. He looked like a tall twig. But I agree with you that Season 1 Mountain was the best.
This version of The Mountain looks like he would be a very friendly and hugable dude. Not a fan. The first mountain chopping the head off of his horse was terrifying.
I kind of wanted petyr to say “I only ever loved one person… myself”.
Holy shit, that would have been awesome.
“Robin went all Snoop Dogg on Sansa’s castle”
I would have went with Robin went Rick James on Sansa’s castle:
“FUCK YO CASTLE BITCH!!”
Milk of the Poppy is a helluva drug….
About 10 years ago someone gave me Baby Boy on VHS as a joke gift. Joke’s on them, I loved it.
Someone needs to edit Ser Jorah’s friendzone scenes into the “Ralph Wiggum’s heart ripping in half” scene from The Simpsons. I’m not asking… I’m telling you to do it. Please.
Can’t take credit for it, but I saw this in floating around.
You magnificent bastard…
Chet you are a god amongst men…
@Chet Manley i missed this gem last week. thank you so much
I was so mad at myself for not putting 2 and 2 together sooner. I was wondering who Tyrion would have as his champion and after Bronn visited him and explained why he wouldn’t be fighting for him this time, I felt “whelp, I guess Tyrion is going to fight The Mountain. How the hell is he going to survive this?”
Then Oberyn walked in and I immediately started kicking myself. I should have known as soon as Cersei picked Gregor that The Red Viper would be Tyrion’s champion. They’ve been setting it up all season and it made so much sense.
After I stopped kicking myself I became very happy because I knew that the fight is going to be awesome. I had to rewind the scene to watch it again since I had been so happy that I missed quite a bit of it the first time through.
I feel like I was robbed of having your same experience by all GoT’s stupid trailers and episode recaps or what’s coming in the next episode clips. they kept f*cking emphasizing that oberyn will fight the mountain every week or something!
The thing I’ve been waiting all series for: Sansa slapping that titty baby punk ass kid. Thing I’m missing lately: Hodor.