‘Game Of Thrones’ GIF Highlights: ‘Oathkeeper’

Spoiler-filled highlights from tonight’s Game Of Thrones…
Dany claimed another city.
Jaimie is getting better at the left-handed thing.
SER POUNCE!!!
Pod and Brienne set off to find Sansa and all of the awkward pauses.
Bran and the Reeds got captured by the mutineers at Craster’s. It’s wasn’t very Hodor at all.
And this is what’s been happening to all the male borns. Yikes.
Ha! Sir Pounce! …Say what you will about Tommen, he sure loves pussy!
Seriously though, he’s screwed… both literally and figuratively.
Ser Pounce is the highlight of the episode.
My husband & I turned to each other at that exact moment & both said “Sir Pounce!!”
But shouldn’t it be SER Pounce?
^ Never mind, I’m not awake yet.
Yeah, I’m not sure if it’s Sir or Ser. Either way, it was the first moment of my life that I didn’t hate cats!
Hopefully he becomes a regular character, the first animal that is a warg and he leaps into humans, lapping up milk outta saucers and licking Natalie Dormer all over her face.
Book uses “Ser” rather than “Sir.” Not sure if it’s a creation by Martin or if Ser has some use in the real world as an alternative to Sir.
They are pronounced the same so I don’t think it matters.
Natalie Dormer can visit me in the middle of the night whenever she wants.
I love them redheads.
At this rate she wouldn’t have to stay more than 37 seconds at my place.
SER POUNCE!!! And he kinda’ looks like my cat!
Really, though, Lady Whiskers and Boots got the shaft. More cats! Always more cats!
Ser Pounce was a welcome addition.
Hopefully Margaery gifts them to Tommen, knowing he likes kitties. Ser Pounce was my super mark out moment for this season.
It’s funny that of all the developments of the episode, the one thing I knew would cause the internet to stir would be the appearance of a Cat (and a noble cat at that).
So apparently a lot of book readers/tumblr hated this episode for some reason.
Book readers because the second half wasn’t in the books
Tumblr because, ya know, rape.
Yeah, the whole Jon Snow planning on going to Craster’s/Bran being at Crasters was not in the books. Both have interesting stories in the book, so I was very confused why they chose to go this direction.
Good! Screw those book nerds!
Good. Fuck ’em.
@bry814 Really? This series is all about intrigue. Not war. Not constructing the world and history of Westeros. It’s not about the characters themselves, and not even about who wins. If it’s not to that end, then it’s useless and to be discarded.
It’s much better this way.
Book reader, didn’t like the episode not because the Craster’s Keep shitshow isn’t in the books, (there are a lot of differences between the show and the book; most of them have been good), but because it’s shaping up to be a big waste of time and it isn’t necessary. Snow’s story in the books at this point would be more than good enough but instead we’re dicking around with Dire wolves in cages and apparently tiger pits while Brandon and Company stumble around the woods and into the arms of a bunch of drunken…ah fuck it. I can’t even do this. This episode kind of sucked.
@Martin Pretty sure this series is all about costumes, murder, and titties
As a book reader I was kinda bummed Coldhands didn’t show up. But I loved how they showed The Lands of Eternal Winter and the lair of the White Walkers.
@Horatio Cornblower That is exactly it. I hate that Ser Alliser is somehow the acting Lord Commander and that Snow knows about Bran being alive but Locke might be interesting. The problem is that this is all shitty filler and clearly done because they don’t have the budget. They are cutting stuff out but Castle Black should have had a big battle scene already and it’s clear they are going to save that battle for the end of the season and combine it with another one.
In short, the change wasn’t about making the story better but about saving money.
You seriously think this is filler?
Compared to the fucking books?
@Martin Of course it is. Compared to what they’ve written out they are just wasting time here because they can’t afford to give us better. Usually they cut out a lot of the fat from the books and the show is better for it. No so with these events. Or are you just trying to troll?
I’m a book reader, and I thoroughly enjoyed the books, but I don’t get all this book-reader angst when a novel is adapted to a show/movie. The book is simply source material, and the show needs to stand on its own. They will be different by necessity. Why can’t we simply enjoy each medium on their own terms? There’s cool stuff in the books that wouldn’t have worked for the show, and vice versa.
This goes for a lot of books adapted to movies. The only one that I got really pissed off about was World War Z (because they completely fucking butchered that and wasted good source material).
Book reader as well. Hated the episode because it made no goddamn sense. No one (but Sam and Gilly) knows Bran and Rickon are alive and now all of a sudden Roose Bolton and his cronies know, Jon Snow knows and those ar-tards at Craster’s keep know. The whole point is that no one knows these damn kids are out there – no one knows there are heirs to Winterfell other than Sansa. I also hated that we got confronted with our first “Hey that dumb fatty is letting the show catch up to the books” moment with that last scene. If you’re going to invent story, invent it during the truly boring AFFC and ADWD crap, not while there’s actual good stuff from the books you can use.
Oh and the damn exposition of Joffrey’s killer. They might as well have had Olenna stand up, look directly at the camera and twirl her mustache screaming “I killed Joffrey!!!” She would never admit to killing him in the Lannister’s damn yard. Varys has birds everywhere. So dumb.
@dummypants The poisoning exposition between Olenna and Baelish was over the fucking top. It’s almost like the writers were reading all the conspiracy theories around the web and said “fuck it, we’ll give them the answers.”
@Martin I concede your point about the books being filled with, well, filler, but for me the show is getting a bunch of filler because the show is catching up to the books too fast so they’ve invented a bunch of stuff that never happened in order to stall. That seems to be particularly the case with Craster’s Keep and that story, for whatever reason, just bugs the hell out of me.
But whatever. If more people watch the show it stays on longer and gets a bigger budget and we get more dragons.
If a book reader is still watching this series and expecting a realist adaptation of the books, they haven’t been paying attention.
I’ve read the books, not #5 yet, but it was so long ago that most of the show feels new. Then I realized that it’s NOT book related, so duh.
@Fire Wok With Me Hey, I know they’re going to take liberties and sometimes it will pay off (the awesome Tywin/Arya scenes) and sometimes they won’t (all that claptrap from last night). Ugh, why is Ghost chained up by those mongoloids? Are they going to have Nymeria suddenly join him and Summer and have a wolfie reunion? Although, if they have Bran and Jon simultaneously warg into the wolves and f@ck sh!t up at the keep, I’ll forgive them their trespasses.
The Littlefinger scene with him spelling out his involvement to Sansa confused me as I thought he made it obvious as hell last week with the necklace. Also, the fact that he was on the boat in the first place. I then realised that scene was more for the benefit of Sansa’s character to give her a chance to call him out on his motives. Would have worked better if she had brought up the subject instead of Littlefinger.
@dummypants Theon told roose and ramsy bolton that the other two starks were alive. Twice now.
Unfortunately I’m going to have dreams tonight about the albino Darth Maul not Margaery Tyrell showing up in my room. So it goes.
So Craster has been building the ranks of the Others with his sons? That’s how I saw it.
Craster : The White Walkers :: Boba Fett : Stormtroopers
Ser Pounce being petted by Margery made me think of that old Johnny Carson/Zsa Zsa Gabor joke.
Pod doesn’t get to be a knight after all.
Loyalty means fuck-all, kiddo.
He was only going to be knighted if he turned on Tyrion and that wasn’t gonna happen.
Jaime getting bitch slapped with his own hand cracks me up.
Weird Question: Is Jamie’s golden hand solid gold? If so how the hell does he wear it?
No, I think they covered that when Jamie and Tyrion were having dinner a couple of episodes back. it’s some kind of metal plated with gold. Still must hurt like a son of a bitch when Bronn hits you in the face with it.
It’s gilded steel.
Gold really isn’t that heavy. In fact the problem if it were gold would be that it’s too soft a metal to use as a weapon, which Jaime still doesn’t grasp that it is.
To be fair, Jamie can’t grasp much with that hand …
@Carl Spackler ZING!
What do you mean “Gold isn’t really that heavy”? It’s far heavier than steel. You’re right about the softness though.
I’ve been hoping he adopts a steel hand instead so he can use it for blocking. And chainsaw and boomstick attachments.
Needs more Bronn saying, “Why you hitting yourself? Why you hitting yourself?”
So now that Craster’s supersperm is gone, are the white walkers screwed?
I think they’ll be become more active in raiding further south.
Was it my imagination or did Arya stab The Hound in the previews for next week?
That’s certainly what it looks like, but I’m guessing Needle just hits his chain mail and does nothing. The Hound might laugh. The Hound WILL want chicken.
This show needs to expand to 12 episodes per season and stop cheaping out on the action. Don’t give us morons at Crasters instead of the big battle at Castle Black that should have already taken place.
This show’s going to need to expand to 12 episodes just because the “previously on…” segment is soon going to chew up the first 15 minutes of each episode.
Previously on Game of Thrones – we continue to think our viewers are idiots and need this recap to know what’s going on.
guys, the show is hitting record high viewerships for itself with millions of new people that know less than jon snow about anything on it. it’s needed.
Do the zombie babies continue to grow or are we about to see The March of the Undead Army of Infants?
Excellent question, I was wondering the same thing myself.
An army of undead infants would be both adorable and terrifying at the same time.
Could be worse; an army of undead Corgis would overwhelm the world with no one lifting a finger to stop them.
@Horatio Cornblower I think they would all roll over at once & ask for their undead bellies to be scratched. & we would all comply.
They are not zombies, they are still alive. The Wights in their army are the zombies. All the dead people they bring back. The babies clearly weren’t killed.
Littlefinger/Sansa:
[images5.fanpop.com]
Haha, the Pedobear sigil is a nice touch.
Great acting by the kid playing Tommen. I hope for his sake, Tommen knows how to make the bald man cry…otherwise, he got zero sleep after Margaery left.
“how to make the bald man cry”
probably my favourite description of the thing ever. +1
Pod: “Just what I always wanted, a tiny battleaxe!”
Not even a month old and that baby’s already addicted to the Spice.
I was hoping for a gif of Pod’s big dumb adorable smile. That was maybe my favorite cut ever, “I have one more gift.” / :)