‘Game Of Thrones’ GIF Highlights: ‘Oathkeeper’

#HBO #GIFs #Game of Thrones
Contributing Writer
04.27.14 75 Comments

Spoiler-filled highlights from tonight’s Game Of Thrones

Dany claimed another city.

jumped

nailed

Jaimie is getting better at the left-handed thing.

slap

SER POUNCE!!!

sir-pounce

Pod and Brienne set off to find Sansa and all of the awkward pauses.

Bran and the Reeds got captured by the mutineers at Craster’s. It’s wasn’t very Hodor at all.

And this is what’s been happening to all the male borns. Yikes.

