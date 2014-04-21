‘Game Of Thrones’ GIFs: Watch Dany Ransack Another City With Style

Oh good, an episode of Game Of Thrones where Daenerys and her crew are doing more than walking around.

The local warrior was unimpressed.

He wasn’t for long.

And Dany once again provided her brand of freedom.

Some other stuff happened, which you can check out on the next page. Josh will be here later with a full recap of everything.

