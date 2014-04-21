‘Game Of Thrones’ GIFs: Watch Dany Ransack Another City With Style

Oh good, an episode of Game Of Thrones where Daenerys and her crew are doing more than walking around.
The local warrior was unimpressed.
He wasn’t for long.
And Dany once again provided her brand of freedom.
Some other stuff happened, which you can check out on the next page. Josh will be here later with a full recap of everything.
Are they gonna bury Joffery with those googly eyes?
That’s the plan.
Ser Dontos: IN THE FACE!!!!!!
Rob Riggle’d
Fuck me. That was the line I was thinking of.
You don’t often see people shot in the face with arrows in TV or movies, and that’s a fucking shame. Though the head is a much smaller target to hit so that’s some Hawkeye/Legolas level shit.
@Martin Come on… from that above angle, from that short distance, the fact that Ser Dontos wasn’t moving, and that he has big ol’ pumpkinhead… I coulda made that shot!
The only person in the kingdom better at the point blank crossbow shot at a stationary target was my boy Joff! …RIP.
@BurnsyFan66 True.
My brain started wandering and I was thinking more about being able to commonly hit targets at range and that being why headshots aren’t common in archery depictions.
Don’t post and drink, kids. At least not where tits aren’t involved.
@Martin …I was just messin with ya!
Though if there is going to be any arrow play in tv show or movie, then it should be a given that a headshot will happen. Cause if you don’t, then you are just a tease. And you know what happens to teases – they get raped on their son’s deathbed.
Also, posting and drinking is OK in any case.
That rape scene bothered me as an alteration from the book.
I thought about that one too, but she still went with it. Her voice said no, her loins said yes.
Uhhhh that is the pro-rape argument of every pro-rape apologist in the world Monkey.
She was pulling his clothes off as quickly as he was pulling hers. This lady knows the value of a good knee to the crotch, literally & metaphorically. She could have used either if she wanted him to stop.
It was an all around disturbing scene.
I was trying to determine if her now was, “No, not next to our dead son” or if it was just plain ol’ “No”.
Hard to blame him though… Sword fighting with a different hand is one thing, but m@sturbation is another.
Really missed Strong Belwas tonight.
Seriously, his version of that scene was much more hilariously over the top. Still, watching a 300 eunuch poop on a decapitated corpse may be a little too much, even for this show.
*snap* That’s who they are missing. I couldn’t remember and I didn’t want to look it up. Thanks!
Yea especially as she is going down the list of who is important to her army and just goes hey daario ignore the fact that you command my sellswords…
You’ve gotta hand it to Jaime
Jamie WOULD give you a slow clap…
+1 to you both
So Daenerys continued to be the worst character in the series, Stannis is still made to look like a villian rather than the only king looking out for the good of the realm, Jaime’s a rapist, and Kit Harrington is back to having gormless looks on his face. Bravo D&D, top adaptation.
Stannis doesn’t care about the good of the realm. He just wants the throne because he feels it’s his right.
You can leave right now if you are going to try to make some sort of claim that Stannis would be good for the realm. Just get out!!!
Yeah, Stannis always stuck me more of a stickler for rules rather than someone looking out for the good of the realm.
He’s little loved by other lords and the smallfolk, which make him a poor king.
Oberyn didn’t know Dany was still alive?
I think he was more surprised about the dragons.
I’m glad someone in the Seven Kingdoms is taking Dany seriously. Hopefully she’ll invade the Seven Kingdoms next season.
The Hound’s a cunt. He’s right, but he’s a cunt.
Tywin kiled Joffrey right? With the help of Lord Cunt Beard and the Queen of Thorns right?
They sure as shit aren’t subtle about suggesting it.
I like King Tommen. Kid’s first finger bang is going to be with Margaery. It’s good to be the King.
Given the situation with Jaime, Cersei might get there first just to spite him.
Tommen is way older in the series than he was in the books. I wonder what they are going to do with that.
@Hitmanmonkey: Less kitties.
“No I need someone smart for this”
-hands an 8 year girl a pen
I liked that scene though.
Except when he kissed her forehead. No offense, but I am not kissing a girl with face cooties!
Or acne. Or freckles. Or whos face isn’t perfectly symetrical.
That was rather interesting. We seem to be reaching a point in Westeros where reading is becoming possible and those who can’t are becoming liabilities.
I couldn’t argue with him. Stannis and his wife are bewitched, Melisandre is evil, that leaves the smart kid. She’ll make a great Hand of the King when he’s the Onion King someday. Or more likely she’ll write him a nice eulogy.
Any scene with Arya fills my hearth with joy, I just hope the actress playing her grows up to be healthy and awesome and doesn’t go all Lindsay Lohan on us.
She’ll be fine.
[www.youtube.com]
She always had impressive boobs.
Ah, so that’s the source of this gif: [i.imgur.com]
Jaime didn’t need any help to rape, he did it single-handedly.
Good one.
Given the fact that Jaime lost his right hand, I bet his prays more often to The Stranger than the other six gods.
Aaaaaaand Dany’s continued march without running into any sort of conflict remains boring. I really hope her story picks up some.
+1 …… and still no dragons fuckin shit up
@righteous axe For real.
I’m not a book reader, so I don’t know where GRRM intends to take Dany’s storyline. I get the feeling I’m SUPPOSED to be rooting for her to get to Westeros and dominate since she’s freeing the slaves and all, but I just… don’t. It’s boring as hell.
Step 1) Jorah and Barriston do work for Dany
Step 2) They walk
Step 3) They approach a city, Dany poses in front of it, yells at it, frees slaves
Step 4) Dany poses some more, I’m suppose to cheer
Step 5) They walk
Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
It is a bit boring, but I appreciate having a character whose journey is usually happy/triumphant, for the contrast with almost everyone else being either a real sonofabitch or a constant victim.
She’ll soon learn that conquering cities is the easy part, ruling them is hard.
@kubo It’s going to change some, but you’re KNOT going to like it any better.
You can tell GRRM is setting her up as the hero, and I’m not happy about it.
Anybody else think the episode ended kind of abruptly?
Yes.
I wouldn’t really call this ransacking. They killed one guy and then besieged the city with propaganda.
I figure we’ll get the ransacking in two weeks.
Rowles’d……wait…..
Slave guy: “Whoa. Wait. This dragon lady with hella soldiers is right. Being a slave is like, well, it’s like super not good. To be. A slave.”
Amazing how easily these people who’ve basically been programmed just need someone to tell them what’s happening to them is bad. Next season, Theon is freed because someone tells him people shouldn’t be castrated.
That peasant boy from the North is going to have some nightmares. Hopefully that cannibal dude has earned some healthy Jon Snow retribution.
I’m relieved. Gilly and her baby seem much safer in the whorehouse.
Whorehouse Madam: She could make money doing “other things.” (Under her breath: Not much more, though).
Not this Gilly: [youtu.be]
Oh Jaime, I was just starting to like you – but borderline raping your sister (next to your son’s corpse no less) is just not something I can look past; not to mention crippling Bran.
Prince Oberyn on the other hand, is rapidly becoming one of my favorite characters. I think he’s the character known as ‘The Red Viper’. I hope we’re going to find out why he’s called that and spend more time with him and Ellaria.
You will find out why he is The Red Viper. They hit on it a little since he studied venom. I wouldn’t fall to in love with him though. You know how GRRM is with some of his characters.
Last week I spun one of my (sort of) elaborate theories about who was behind Joffrey’s assassination and why. I can’t believe I overlooked Littlefinger’s involvement! When Sansa climbed up the side of the boat, and Littlefinger took her hand I thought “Of course! I forgot all about him!” I thought he was already in The Vale. Anytime there’s a plot hatched in Westeros he’s usually involved. Should have seen that coming.
Speaking of murder, Tyrion as usual, had my favorite line of night when he said that Joffrey’s death was one of the rare murders in King’s Landing that didn’t involve Cersei. This was followed closely by Oberyn’s explanation of his sexuality. It’s not my thing – but I have to admit – he made some good points.
@warrenbishop: A conspiracy usually involves more than ONE person…hint hint.
any forced sex is wrong. and for a Uncle Father, Brother to force it on an Mother, Aunt, Mother, Sister, In front of their dead Son, Nephew Is worse yet somehow appropriate in a sick sad way.