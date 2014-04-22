Check Out This Extremely Helpful, Fan-Made ‘Game Of Thrones’ Interactive Map

I’m what you’d call a casual Game of Thrones fan — I haven’t read the books, I don’t pore over the recaps, and half the time I can’t remember who the hell this person is and where they are. So I’ve found this interactive map created by Game of Thrones superfan serMountainGoat especially helpful. It takes you through individual character trajectories, links specific locations to the Game of Thrones wiki, and even lets you scroll back and forth in the narrative to avoid spoilers for those who aren’t yet caught up.
Now I finally understand the correlation between King’s Landing and wherever the hell Dany is right now. I’m sure most Game of Thrones hardcore fans will probably lose at least an hour or so geeking out over it as well.
(Via the AV Club)
Casual GOT fan? Heh heh heh… BURN HER!
I know, right? I’m pretty much asking for it with that one.
I have to admit, I have read the books, and watch the show, and I constantly go, ” Wait, what’s his name again, what is that other guys name? Where are they? These books are 1,200 pages and aren’t double spaced?! F*ck it, time for Dancing With The Stars.”
So neither of you are fans…
BURN THEM
Oh, I’m a fan, super fan, but there’s like a million people to remember in the show, and the recasting, as we’ve posted before, adds to the confusion. This is why I have to watch each season/episode multiple times….but agreed. We shall be burned for the one true God.
I mean, I like Game of Thrones a lot better than, say, “The 100” on the CW, which my husband has been stupidly making me watch.
Check out the “known world” map on the WOIAF mobile app. All the way to the East there is a town called Carcosa.
I KEEP FORGETTING BUT THE DOTHRAKI ARE ALL DEAD NOW ARNT THEY?
The particular group of Dothraki we saw in the first book/season? Yes.
All Dothraki in general? No, not even close.
Thanks for clearing that up
Woah no…..the group in the beginning was just the biggest khalasar. Once Drogo died another became the leader and left Dany alone with her bloodriders and a few that are loyal to her. That huge khalasar (and others) are still roaming. This is evident in season two when they are in The Red Wastes and one of the Dothraki she sends to scout ahead comes back beheaded and Jorah explains its a message from one of the khalasars.
The homie Drogo………[pours 40oz Dornish wine on ground]
@maug is right, @DaisyCutter is wrong. A few died, no doubt, but Drogo’s khalasar was essentially just split into three, with Dany keeping the smallest/weakest portion after Drogo died.
So I guess Valyria is the fantasy equivalent of ancient Rome?
Yes, but it got blown up by multiple volcanoes instead of being sacked by barbarians over and over again.
Surely the recaps are more casual-friendly than a big, highly-detailed interactive map, no?