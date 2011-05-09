Game of Thrones: Just the Badass Parts

Last night’s episode of “Game of Thrones” (S1E4, “Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things”) was nothing short of brilliant. Ordinarily, I find expositional dialogue to be lazy or boring, but “Game of Thrones” built an episode on it: almost the entire hour was spent with characters discussing the past, filling in the details that give the land of Westeros meaning and the story context. It’s a high degree of difficulty, and the actors deserve credit for giving the scenes such life.
But you don’t care about acting and exposition, do you? You want titties and wolves and gory death, and “Game of Thrones” delivered there, too:
- Remember the soap-beating scene in Full Metal Jacket? There was something like that, but with a wolf.
- This line: “The next time you raise a hand to me will be the last time you have hands.”
- Sex in a bath tub while the guy recited the names of dragons.
- Goriest TV death in 2011: a knight takes a shattered lance to the throat, and the camera lingers on him for a VERY extended shot as blood bubbles out of his throat and neck. SO METAL.
Of course, words alone don’t do those scenes justice, and that’s why the Internet gods created animated GIFs. Click through for the visuals.
UPDATE: Now with more GIFs thanks to this recap from ScreenJunkies.
GoT rocked last night. Not sure who I hate more: Joffrey or Viserys. Also, I can’t wait for Arya to kick some ass.
The knight coughing blood with lance to throat was metal as fuck. All it needed was some Slayer playing in the background. m/
Joffrey is worse. In the long run, he is just the bigger pain in the ass for everyone.
I dunno, man. Tons of exposition in the pilot was understandable, but we’re at episode 4 here and everything is still being told to me instead of shown. I’m starting to get a bit bored. It might be more interesting to just pick up the books.
Great episode. At some point the series needed an episode to bring everyone who did not read any of the novels up to speed, otherwise it would have been more of “I like what I see, but I don’t understand anything that’s going on.”
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion steals every scene. The Train Dwarf was real and he looked right at me with his dwarfy eyeballs!
I also really enjoyed the look on the Imp’s face when he realized what Lady Stark was doing.
And, yes, for all the talking/explaining, the episode really whipped along.
When they said “Winter is coming” I didn’t realize it meant it would happen in my pants.
Also, fuck Joffrey. Viserys is just a whiny/crazy prick. Joffrey is that, but he could become King one day. More than likely than Viserys.
Vicious89x is right on.
Not having read the novels, there’s been the right mix of dialogue and action to give me a better understanding of the interplay between the various houses without becoming bored. Add in good acting, good action and nice tits and well, I’m hooked.
Telling little girls terrible stories about a sibling who melts another’s face? Pretty fucked up Mayor Carcetti. But metal as fuck.
As someone who has read the books, all I’m saying is you ain’t seen nothing yet.
Also Joffery is indeed the worst. He is king of the bitches and I hope he is eaten by snow zombies.
The Mountain wins agaaaaiin
So true, Pat Bateman, so true. I’m partway through reading the series and Joffrey is indeed the king of all douchebags. I know he is a fictional character, but the hatred I feel for him is palpable. I really hope there is some gory, horrific death waiting for him.
Oh, and I also hope that the show lasts long enough for me to see this potential gory, horrific death play out on screen.
Hopefully, Tyrion says “bitch set me up” at some point in the next episode.
You know how goddamn complex and rich the history is of Westeros and how difficult it is to make this show and yet they are making it so well? Wish I had read these books when I was a young kid who read books instead of wasting my brainless hour a day perusing shitty blogs nowadays. I read that original Dragonlance trilogy as a kid, GoT is like a better adult version of those, they must be great books. Any of you pussies read the books? When does Ned die really soon I hope not but is inevitable.
GoT has been great. I never even heard of the books, so the explanations were nice. The HBO GoT website is also good to fill in more blanks without spoilers (I first looked at Wiki for an overview of who is who but it started explaining things that were getting ahead of the series). I hope Arya becomes like Hit Girl, a bad ass little death monkey!
This is a rare show were I actually enjoy the female characters, they seem to be getting more badass as the show goes on. It just proves feminazis have no idea what they are talking about.
+1 MattK
Daenerys isn’t like a “Dances with Wolves” knock-off; her motivations seem much more complicated — all tied up with duty and a responsibility to herself, the Dothraki and even her native people, since she clearly doesn’t think her brother has the nuts to be king.
@MattK just wait until season two. Their badassery exponentially increases. As a lady who very much enjoys this series, I kind of wanted to cockslap those reviewers who were on the “GoT hates women” tirade.
I also enjoyed this episode very much, however the titty and doggie style humping count was a bit down (that was the intellectual part of my comment). I didn’t like some of the cast at first, but as the characters develop it seems as though they are relating to their respective roles and their characters adversaries much better.
I really can’t wait to see how they film the battle scenes, which should really be on scale of the battles in the LOTR movies…
Things I appreciate so far are that Ned has encouraged his daughter’s interest in sword play and seems amused by her refusal to be a proper lady, that Peter Dinklage is actually a pretty good actor–a part like that could be screwed up so badly with hammy acting, that I have no idea what the motivation is of the one advisor to the king who keeps parsing information to everyone very selectively… Just lots of good intrigue.
If the show remains true to the books (and so far that appears to be the case), all this talk of “very metal” deaths makes me giggle when it comes to a certain wannabe king’s passing.
Did I say too much?
Peter Dinklage is one of the best applications of name to person EVER.
Fuck you, Chuffed.