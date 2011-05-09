Game of Thrones: Just the Badass Parts

Last night’s episode of “Game of Thrones” (S1E4, “Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things”) was nothing short of brilliant. Ordinarily, I find expositional dialogue to be lazy or boring, but “Game of Thrones” built an episode on it: almost the entire hour was spent with characters discussing the past, filling in the details that give the land of Westeros meaning and the story context. It’s a high degree of difficulty, and the actors deserve credit for giving the scenes such life.

But you don’t care about acting and exposition, do you? You want titties and wolves and gory death, and “Game of Thrones” delivered there, too:

Remember the soap-beating scene in Full Metal Jacket? There was something like that, but with a wolf.

This line: “The next time you raise a hand to me will be the last time you have hands.”

Sex in a bath tub while the guy recited the names of dragons.

Goriest TV death in 2011: a knight takes a shattered lance to the throat, and the camera lingers on him for a VERY extended shot as blood bubbles out of his throat and neck. SO METAL.

Of course, words alone don’t do those scenes justice, and that’s why the Internet gods created animated GIFs. Click through for the visuals.

UPDATE: Now with more GIFs thanks to this recap from ScreenJunkies.

(via)

(via)