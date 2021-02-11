Bella Ramsey stole scenes in the later seasons of Game of Thrones, but her next gig will put her front and center of another major HBO project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lyanna Mormont herself will play Ellie in HBO’s adaptation of The Last Of Us video game series.

Ramsey, who played the young Stark ally in one of HBO’s biggest ever hits, has reportedly been cast to play one of the two major roles in the survival series based on the video game from Naughty Dog. The second Last Of Us game hit consoles in 2020, and later in the year word that HBO was adapting the franchise with the help of Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin

The story also has a brief explanation of the role, in case you’re much more well-versed on the world of Bear Island and not the post-apocalyptic gaming world Ramsey will explore next.

The story set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Ramsey will play Ellie, a 14-year-old orphan who has never known anything but a ravaged planet who struggles to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging … as well as the newfound reality that she may be the key to saving the world.

Ramsey’s nine episodes on Game of Thrones certainly are her most widely-recognized work, but she also voices the titular role in the Netflix animated series Hilda, which is just delightful. But be forewarned, The Last Of Us will be a very different show. One much more in the vein of Game of Thrones when it comes to bleak storytelling and grit.

[via THR]