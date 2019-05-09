HBO

One of several heartbreaking Game of Thrones moments occurred last week when Euron (and his ridiculously big crossbow) took out Rhaegal the dragon. As a result, Daenerys Targaryen has now lost two of her children, which technically makes her the Mother of Only One Dragon. It’s not looking good for Northern interests at King’s Landing ahead of the series’ penultimate episode, but a fan theory suggests hope on the horizon. That is to say, it’s conceivable that there might be a secret stash of dragons — possibly unknown even to Dany — lurking in wait for the right moment. Also, it’s worth checking out these screencaps of Euron gazing into the sky during the teaser for Episode 5.

HBO