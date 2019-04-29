‘Game Of Thrones’ Death Watch: Let The Bodies Hit The Floor

HBO

The Game of Thrones Death Watch is a weekly roundup of who died and who looks like they might be headed for death, written by me, a person who has not read the books and will go a long, long way to make a very stupid joke. This is what we’re doing here. This is not science. Please do not yell at me.

Season 8, Episode 3 – “The Long Night”

WHO DIED THIS WEEK?

HBO

The Night King

You know, it didn’t have to end this way for the Night King. He had the battle won. He had a clean shot at Bran and his goons were in control at the castle and Jon was cornered by an undead ice dragon that breathes blue laserflames. All he had to do was not take so much time admiring his work and maybe break into a light jog at literally any point on his way to the tree. That’s it. He just needed to buy himself 5-10 seconds to finish the job and not allow a petite assassin to track him down and gut him with a dagger. That’s all he had to do.

And yet!

HBO

Absolutely no hustle. Shameful. Deserved what he got.

It’s even worse when you realize he doesn’t talk. At least a Bond villain gets in a good speech while he’s wasting enough time for Bond to escape whatever death machine he’s semi-trapped in. Maybe the villain explains the whole plan, maybe there’s some personal history that needs airing out, maybe — usually — there’s a “We’re not so different, you and I” either stated explicitly or strongly implied. The Night King didn’t even have that as an excuse. He just wasted entire minutes staring at people and admiring his handiwork and walking in a deliberate but menacing manner.

To use a sports metaphor, this was like a batter hitting a ball to deep left, flipping his bat, staring at the ball from the batter’s box, making a stink eye at the pitcher, and then somehow getting thrown out at first when the ball hit the wall and the left fielder rifled a throw into the infield. Such a tremendous error. I am usually very much of the belief that showboating rules and everyone should do it, but maybe not in this one instance. Come on, guy. Run it out. You did this to yourself.

Lyanna Mormont and the ice giant

HBO

This is going to sound weird. I need you to stick with me. I need you to really hear me out on this one. Don’t just yell at me. Let me finish. Okay, here goes.

I’m glad that Lyanna Mormont got the heck killed out of her. Not because I wanted her to die. (You promised you’d listen!) I liked her as much as anyone. She was a tiny badass and grown men were terrified of her and it ruled. I just liked that, after years of building her up into this forceful and intimidating figure, they gave her a real Game of Thrones death, not some watered-down “but she’s just a little girl” death. I mean, they really killed her, a lot, with an ice giant zombie crushing her bones with his bare hands. It’s weird to be in a position where I’m applauding the brutal death of a child. I respect that. I don’t feel great about it. But in the context of the show, it felt… I don’t know, right?

It helped that she took him down on her way out. That did ease the mental burden of a monster crushing all of her small bones. Not a great season for child warriors so far, between her and Ned Umber.