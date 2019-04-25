HBO

Potential spoilers ahead, continue reading at your own risk!

Game of Thrones left off on one heckuva cliffhanger with “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” with basically everyone at Winterfell preparing for imminent death at the hands of the Night King’s army — with the exception of those hiding out in the crypts of course, which, we are assured, are a super safest place to be! Emphasis on Night King’s army, however, because as we saw the White Walkers about to bear down on Winterfell, he of the glowing blue eyes and spiky head was nowhere in sight, and neither was the zombified Viserion.

So where is the Night King, anyway? Well, a popular theory making the rounds makes Winterfell’s crypt problem seem like the least of anyone’s worries. Last week Redditor u/qp0n predicted that we wouldn’t see the Night King ahead of the battle of Winterfell … as he’s actually on his way to King’s Landing with Viserion. Because why would old pointy head waste his biggest weapon fighting at Winterfell, where it could easily be toasted by Daenerys’ two remaining dragons, as wights are not immune to fire — not even dragon wights, evidently.

We know that Cersei is chilling out in King’s Landing expecting that the White Walkers and the human army at Winterfell will essentially cancel each other out, taking care of both problems for her. And the Night King probably knows this, too. So what would be stopping him from heading straight to King’s Landing with Viserion to take out the entire population to recruit into his army of the undead? Nothing, that’s what.

We’ve been reminded plenty of times that one million people live in King’s Landing, and what’s more, now Cersei has an extra 20,000 men and 2,000 horses from Euron Greyjoy.