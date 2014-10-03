That Controversial ‘Game Of Thrones’ Nude Scene Was Filmed Yesterday

#Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.03.14 22 Comments

An actor or actress for the hit HBO series Game of Thrones was naked outside yesterday.

*OK, here’s the point where I say, the night is dark, and this post is full of SPOILERS*

After a kerfuffle involving God and boobs, the Croatian film commission was convinced that Game of Thrones filming a scene in which Lena Headey’s Cersei Lannister walks the streets of Dubrovik in the nude wouldn’t cause fire to rain from the skies or for delicious doughnuts to taste like disgusting pickles. Said scene was filmed yesterday, and someone snapped a picture (Lena’s under the umbrella).

Just a normal day at work, completely nude while escorted by men holding a pink umbrella.

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesLENA HEADEYNudity

