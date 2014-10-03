That Controversial ‘Game Of Thrones’ Nude Scene Was Filmed Yesterday

An actor or actress for the hit HBO series Game of Thrones was naked outside yesterday.
*OK, here’s the point where I say, the night is dark, and this post is full of SPOILERS*
After a kerfuffle involving God and boobs, the Croatian film commission was convinced that Game of Thrones filming a scene in which Lena Headey’s Cersei Lannister walks the streets of Dubrovik in the nude wouldn’t cause fire to rain from the skies or for delicious doughnuts to taste like disgusting pickles. Said scene was filmed yesterday, and someone snapped a picture (Lena’s under the umbrella).
Just a normal day at work, completely nude while escorted by men holding a pink umbrella.
Since I have no clue what happens as I’m pretty far behind in the books (reedin’ iz tuff), I hope she’s on her way to be stoned to death.
…..in the show that is. Not Lena Headey. I’m sure she’s a sweet woman.
Hey Lena!
This will not be over quickly. You will not enjoy this. I’m not your king.
You’re doing it wrong. Since we’re all on the internet, it is proper to say “This will be over quickly, and you will be very disappointed.”
The king thing can stay.
I do not remember the part in the books where Cersei had hot tattoos on her body.
“I don’t like something, therefore people who do like this thing in a subjective manner ARE STUPID HEADS AND POOPY BRAINS!!”
Whammys all around. She’s a damn fine woman.
Not only is she fine, but from the outtakes I’ve seen she has a sense of humor. And I loved The Sarah Conners Chronicles or whatever it was called. There. I said it. It’s out.
Yeah, liking TSCC is not a controversial stance, so the “Yeah I said it” routine is unnecessary.
It’s fine to like the Sarah Conner Chronicles man, there’s dozens of us. I would fast forward through the parts the uncle was in though, my god how fucking boring.
@Yogi Well me too. I’d bet there is over thirty.
TSCC was a cool show.
I hate to be the guy that complains about free content but are you fucking serious with that pic?
She’s been nude plenty of other times. Relax and put your dick away.
YOU CAN’T EVEN SEE HER MERKIN!!! GAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!
That is a lot of “extras”….
She is full of Headey goodness.
As far as the townspeople freaking; doesn’t Croatia have a ton of nude beaches?
Oh I hope so…..
Kate McKinnon in heavy Eastern European accent: In Dubrovnik, everything taste like pickles.
Goddamit. I hate Cersei, but I don’t want her to leave the show. Waaaaahmbulance, take me away!
Fapping is coming.
So to speak.