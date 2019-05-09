HBO/Uproxx

Only two Game of Thrones episodes remain, and a whole lot of chess pieces still remain in play. The Battle of Winterfell saw the living defeat the dead, but things did not go as planned for Daenerys at King’s Landing, and Cersei now holds a visible advantage. We’ve all got our opinions about that, of course, but are you ready to defend yours in a fiery trial by conversational combat? Uproxx’s Kimberly Ricci and Jason Tabrys are very ready to do exactly that, and this week, they’re going to dig into the controversial subjects of fridging and Sansa’s “little bird” quote, along with god only knows what Jaime is doing before turning the discussion over to you in the comments section.

Kimberly: This past episode ended with an emotional rollercoaster for everyone but Cersei, it seems. Well, the Mountain seemed alright with how things ended as well, but my, how the tide has turned for Daenerys. Whereas she once seemed unstoppable, she’s suffered a crushing series of losses: Jorah, Missandei, and another dragon! That makes her the Mother of One Dragon, and I’m honestly not sure where she goes from here. People seem convinced that Dany’s streaking down the path of becoming the Mad Queen, but does it matter? Unless Tyrion and Sansa (and maybe Arya) pull something off, Cersei may have the ultimate victory on her hands. Jason, that brings to mind one of your predictions from last week … do I owe you a beer?

Jason: WIne coolers only, please. But yeah, definitely got that monstrous act that solidified Cersei’s baddest-on-the-block bonafides. It’s become infinitely more clear that the show will need two episodes to reckon with her reign. Or, I guess, cynically confirm that only dark hearts rise and that villain-y comes with a natural predilection for chaos that can’t be defeated by the forces of good? Bummmmmmmmmer. But are we sure dragon #2 is really dead? I feel like, no body, no confirmation. I know the producers confirmed it later, but maybe they’re lying? I’m gonna go ahead and abandon facts, misread some tea leaves, and come to the conclusion that the stage is clearly set for Aquaman (who, OMG, is Khal Drago’s identical twin brother!) to ride that good boy out of the sea and be a difference maker. Let’s just create bad fan fiction the rest of the way, so we don’t have to deal with some of the more distressing directions this episode took with regard to heartbreak, pet abandonment, fridging, and rape, yeah huh?

Kimberly: Before we dig into the problematic developments, let’s do a quick diversion because I need to settle something. Why was Jon Snow perfectly cool with shoving Ghost out of the picture? His direwolf hasn’t been around much because of CGI practicalities (White Walkers were the budget priority), but damn, he did Ghost dirty. Am I wrong to feel that this was out of character?