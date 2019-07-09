HBO

George R.R. Martin’s preferred title for the Game of Thrones prequel was The Long Night, but that was before “The Long Night” episode of the original series. So, that’s probably off the board, although Martin could convince people (readers of his delightfully old-school blog) that the episode never happened; it’s not like anyone could see it, anyway. But, just in case, the A Song of Ice and Fire author has recommended another title that he would be OK with.

“I heard a suggestion that it could be called The Longest Night, which is a variant I wouldn’t mind,” Martin told Entertainment Weekly. “That would be pretty good.” Someone’s been listening to Men at Work and/or Howie Day…

In that same interview, Martin also revealed that the Starks, direwolves, and the White Walkers (or the Others, as they’re known in the books) will be in prequel, but not the Lannisters. “The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” he said. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

Hope you like remembering kingdoms, too!

“We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest. But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and twelve kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

Filming has begun on the series, but no premiere date has been announced.

