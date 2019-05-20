‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Sansa’s Sharp Retort To This Forgotten Character

News & Culture Writer
05.20.19

HBO

Warning: Game of Thrones spoilers will be found below.

So, the Game of Thrones finale finally happened, and fans are having, uh … mixed reactions, to put it gently. Yes, it took only two episodes for one of the strongest female characters, Daenerys Targaryen, to transform into the series villain, and — although that had been the showrunners’ endgame all along — people weren’t happy with that development. Nor were they happy with her fate in the final episode.

On the other side of the coin, most people were mostly pleased with the outcome of another strong female character, Sansa Stark. For eight seasons, viewers have seen poor Sansa abused and manipulated, only to come out of top as Queen of the North. It was really not so much of a surprise however, as Sansa has really come into her own as a cunning and scrupulous leader over the course of the past couple of seasons.

Nowhere else was this more apparent than when the faction of house leaders assembled to decide who the next king (or queen) would be, and Sansa took charge, declaring sovereignty for the north. She also had exactly three words when her uncle Edmure Tully, Catelyn Stark’s younger brother, made a case for why he should sit at the throne: “Uncle, please sit.”

(For what it’s worth, Edmure did sit but not before clumsily banging his sword against his chair, for the perfect kissing chef’s fingertips moment.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesgame of thrones season 8SANSA STARK

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP