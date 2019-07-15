HBO

If you search “bad writers” on Google, Game of Thrones co-showrunners and future Star Wars storytellers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss now appear as the top results (“phew,” says this bad writer). The “Google bombing” campaign was spearheaded by the /freefolk subreddit in response to the final season of the HBO series, which “faltered” at best and “was inferior to Dexter“ at worst. But while appearing at the Game of Thrones fan convention, Con of Thrones, in Nashville over the weekend, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) called the backlash to the final season “silly” and defended Benioff and Weiss

“For anyone to imagine or to think that the two creators of the show are not the most passionate, the greatest, the most invested of all, and to, for a second, think that they didn’t spend the last 10 years thinking about how they were going to end it is kind of silly. And also know that they, too, read the comments. And it is, even though you sit on your own and go, ‘F*cking stupid writers. Assholes.’ They really ― like everyone on Game of Thrones, every single person and there are thousands ― we worked our asses off to make the best show we could for the ending.”

Coster-Waldau — who, unlike his frequent scene-mate Lena Headey, hasn’t criticized season eight, also revealed the cast keeps in touch through a WhatsApp group. “We have this WhatsApp group, the actors, and I saw some people getting a little upset because some of the stuff is vicious,” he said. “And if you make the mistake of start reading all that sh*t, because if you guys get really angry about something ― I’m sure you did, some of you ― so you write to each other and go, ‘F*cking assholes. This is so not what would happen! They ruined, they butchered George’s world!’ It’s just fun for you, but of course some got a little upset.” I would pay upwards of $20 ($20.01) to be a part of that WhatsApp chain. I bet Sophie Turner shares the dankest memes.