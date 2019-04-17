HBO

Ever since “Winterfell,” the first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, premiered Sunday night, fans and cast members alike have been theorizing about where HBO’s flagship series might go in episode two. Of course, this being Game of Thrones, no one will know precisely what happens during the next entry until it airs this coming Sunday. We don’t even know the episode title! Though we do have a few visual teases now, as the first photos from the next episode have been released.

For example, we’ve got a new glimpse of Lyanna Mormont, the young Lady of Bear Island and head of House Mormont whose snarky comments for Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Davos Seaworth were heard ’round the internet way back in 2016.