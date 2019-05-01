Helen Sloan for HBO

Now that “The Long Night” is over, the surviving factions on Game of Thrones have at least one less world-ending catastrophe to contend with. Not that this means that things are about to get a whole lot easier for the denizens of Westeros, however, as the fate of the Iron Throne remains, waiting to inspire everyone who’s still standing to turn on each other following the tenuous alliance the late Night King‘s onslaught once required. But before any of that gobbledygook plot stuff can come to pass, there’s the cleanup.

Seriously, the invading white walkers and wights left one hell of a bloody battlefield for Jon Snow and his friends to clean up. And judging by the first photos from the fourth episode of Thrones season eight, it looks like House Stark and its allies, Daenerys Targaryen and her army, and everyone else gathered at Winterfell has quite the mess to deal with. Hopefully, they’ll at least be able to do this before the accusations and (literal) backstabbings begin anew.