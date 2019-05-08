HBO

Many of the greatest moments in Game of Thrones history happened in the penultimate episode of the season: Ned losing his head (season one), the Battle of the Blackwater (season two), the Red Wedding (season three), the Battle of the Bastards (season six). Well, guess what episode this Sunday is?

Not that HBO is going to spoil anything.

While the network released nine images from the next-to-last episode of the series, they only give vague hints of what’s to come, including Tyrion returning to the gates of King’s Landing with Varys, Jon Snow, and extra soldiers, and Euron looking like he’s ready to kill (and eat?) another dragon. There’s also possibly our last Cersei smirk (#CerseiSmirk). But the most interesting image is of Harry Strickland, who’s appeared on the show once before (in the season premiere) but he didn’t have any dialogue. Consider this our introduction to the captain of the Golden Company, the secret weapon in the final war.

