HBO

Game of Thrones! It’s back! And in the time since “The Dragon and the Wolf” aired in August 2017, Daenerys, Jon Snow (or whatever you want to call him), Tyrion, Davos, Varys, the Dothraki, an army of the Unsullied, and, oh yeah, two dragons, among others, have traveled from Dragonstone to Winterfell. Arya is there to watch the arrivals — including her first crush, Gendry. It’s one of the many reunions in the episode, all of which had viewers delighted.

There’s Jon Snow and Bran Stark/Three-Eyed Raven (who’s now the guy at the party who tells everyone “it’s actually pronounced…”); Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark (as they noted, the last time they spoke was at Joffrey’s wedding); Bronn and sex workers; Arya Stark and Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (who she memorably left to die); Samwell Tarly and Jon (much more on that later); Jaime Lannister and Bran (the Kingslayer pushed the now-Raven out of a tower in the very first episode of the series; hm, maybe he shouldn’t have come to Winterfell); and the most significant and long-overdue reunion, Jon and Arya.

They haven’t shared a scene together since episode two, “The Kingsroad,” but remember, it’s Jon who gives his sister (“sister”) her trusty sword, Needle, and they were closer than any of the Stark kids, due to them both being outcasts. She was a tomboy who was interested in fighting; he… wasn’t a Stark. Oops.