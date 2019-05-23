HBO

It’s okay to not like the Game of Thrones series finale. For that matter, it’s totally fine if you didn’t enjoy the show’s last season on HBO. Plenty of people, including former cast members and professional NFL players, have expressed as much publicly. But to launch a GoFundMe to raise money for a plane to fly a banner demanding an entire season rewrite over a major American city? That’s a whole other level of fandom — even if it’s a big joke, as angry Thrones fan and Seattle resident Ryan Geddes claims of Wednesday’s hilarious act.

Yes, that’s right. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which later spoke with Geddes, the Seattle-area Thrones aficionado started the GoFundMe as a joke before “The Iron Throne” had even aired. The thing is, many people were just as angry as he was, so while they weren’t able to get the funds in time before the finale, they managed to snag the necessary $698 in time for Wednesday, May 22nd.

So if you happened to be in downtown Seattle at around three o’clock in the afternoon local time, then you probably say Geddes’ hired plane flying his banner, which read “SOMEONE REWRITE GAME OF THRONES SEASON 8 PLZ.”

Somebody is flying a plane over Seattle right now dragging a banner that reads “Someone rewrite Game of Thrones Season 8 plz” What a time to be alive. @KING5Seattle @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iQLZb0ziCF — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 22, 2019