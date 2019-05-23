HBO

There’s no spoiler warning here because, honestly, this happened nearly a month ago during the Battle of Winterfell, but remember when Ser Jorah died? It was one of the more shocking things (among many) to happen during the final season of Game of Thrones, but according to the show’s writers, it wasn’t originally supposed to be that way.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Dave Hill revealed that Jorah was originally supposed to live through “The Long Night” and make it all the way to the very end of the series. “We wanted Ser Jorah to be there at The Wall in the end,” he explained:

“The three coming out of the tunnel would be Jon and Jorah and Tormund. But the amount to logic we’d have to bend to get Jorah up to The Wall and get him to leave Dany’s side right before [the events in the finale] … there’s no way to do that blithely. And Jorah should have the noble death he craves defending the woman he loves.”

Had any of this actually happened, however, it would have meant forcing the character to confront what Daenerys Targaryen ultimately did to the people of King’s Landing. Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in season one, was more than willing to express his disdain for how things turned out for Dany. Would Scottish Iain Glen have done the same?

“There’s a sweetness in that because Jorah will never know what she did,” Glen says. “That’s probably best. It’s a blessing for him that he never found out what happened to her. And from a pragmatic story point of view, his death served a greater purpose. Where could we have taken Jorah from there? F— if I know.”

Guess we’ll never know.

