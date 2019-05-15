HBO

Before the final season of Game of Thrones premiered (which was, somehow, only a few weeks ago), Bovada released the betting odds for “who will rule Westeros.” The odds-on favorite then was Jon Snow, followed by Bran Stark, Sansa Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, and, uh, Gendry. To the gambling website’s credit, all of those characters are still alive (although Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish was listed sixth, which is curious), but the odds have been updated in the days leading up to the series finale. The new future-ruler of Westeros: Bran!

According to Odds Shark, the Three-Eyed Raven is “now the -500 favorite (83.33% implied probability) to rule Westeros at the end of Game of Thrones,” finishing ahead of Sansa (+400) and Tyrion (+750). Here’s the full list.