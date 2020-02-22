The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Showrunners’ First Netflix Show Will Star Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh’s still the Eve in Killing Eve, for now, but her next project is certainly just as intriguing. Oh is reportedly signed on to star in The Chair, the first Netflix show in development as part of the Game of Thrones showrunners massive new deal with the streaming service.

According to Variety, Oh will play the titular character and serve as executive producer for the dramedy, which is helmed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Because the “chair” in The Chair is a person, not a piece of furniture.

The six-episode half-hour series is titled “The Chair” and centers on the Chair of an English department at a major university, who will be played by Oh. Jay Duplass is also attached to star in an unspecified role. Peet will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series, while Annie Julia-Wyman co-wrote the pilot. David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Bernie Caulfield will serve as executive producers along with Oh.

This is the first series that Benioff and Weiss will EP in their Netflix deal, though they did co-direct Leslie Jones’ Netflix comedy special. Serving as showrunner here, however, is Amanda Peet, who married Benioff in 2006. Few other details are out there other than the inclusion of Duplass, though we’ll know more about the six-episode show soon enough.