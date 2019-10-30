It’s a been a wild ride for Game of Thrones fans over the last 24 hours. Late Monday it was revealed the Star Wars film trilogy to be spearheaded by GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss was cancelled. Then Monday word came that the GoT prequel show that was to star Naomi Watts was also no more. But mere hours after the latter news came a glimmer of sunlight in Westeros: As per The Hollywood Reporter, the other GoT prequel series — the one about the Targaryen clan — was given a full series order.

The show, which was previously in the rumor phase, will be called House of the Dragon, and its creators Colony’s Ryan Condal and no less than George R.R. Martin himself. Drawn from Martin’s book Fire & Blood, and it will trace House Targaryen back some 300 years before the events depicted in A Song of Ice and Fire and on the GoT show.

Probably needless to say that the Targaryens are quite popular among fans, being represented by Queen Daenerys, embodied by Last Christmas actress Emilia Clarke. Will she make some bookend-y appearance, reflecting on her ancestors in the pilot episode (which will be helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, who won an Emmy for directing “The Battle of the Bastards” episode)? Only time will tell. But at least there’s some peace in Westeros at long last.

