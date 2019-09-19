Last week, reports of a second Game of Thrones prequel series nearing a pilot greenlight sparked the interest of George R.R. Martin fans. This second prequel — which would stand separately from the official first prequel that burrows into secrets of Westeros’ history — would focus on House Targaryen. If this pilot (and series) were to be greenlit (and it sounds promising), we’d presumably get a deep dive into the house that birthed siblings Daenerys and Viserys, along with Jon Snow.

Well, that sounded like thrilling enough news on its own, but then there’s the important possibility that this second prequel would contain an important ingredient that the first one does not: dragons. Well, George R.R. Martin read the reports from last week and decided to do his thing (blog). The dude wants to tell fans everything, obviously, but cannot definitively state that the second prequel is happening. However, he clarified that there are still multiple series in development, including a House Targaren-focused one, which would be based upon material in his Fire & Blood book. Also relevant: “I can say that there will be dragons.”

Martin added that this series would be set thousands of years after the first prequel, and he still can’t reveal the titles for either the second prequel or the first one. What a mess. He could, however, gush about his hopes for working with Colony co-creator Ryan Condal on the second prequel:

It has a script and a bible, and both of them are terrific, first rate, exciting. They’re the work of RYAN CONDAL … He’s a helluva strong writer, and a huge fan of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, Dunk & Egg, and Westeros in general. I’ve loved working with him, and if the Seven Gods and HBO are kind, I hope to keep on working with him for years to come on this new successor show, the title of which is… Ooops. Almost slipped. Can’t say yet.

Finally, Martin added that he’s toured sets for the first prequel (which is filming in a familiar location), and he calls them “spectacular.” One would expect that (again) HBO will spare no expense for the first prequel series with no known release date.

(Via Geoge R.R. Martin)