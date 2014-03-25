'Game Of Thrones' Fans Behold: The Greatest Tyrion Cosplay Of All Time

Wil Wheaton tweeted a picture of the new GOAT at cosplaying Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage on Game Of Thrones. For this year’s MegaCon in Orlando, Mica Bethea converted his wheelchair into the Iron Throne, then disguised his calves with fake boots to make himself appear shorter.

Between this costume and the previous mind-blowing Iron Throne cosplay, the bar is being set high for any future Game Of Thrones cosplayers. Check out the full picture of this most excellent Tyrion Lannister cosplay below, and you can see a few more pictures at Mica Bethea’s Instagram.

I hope he rolled up on somebody dressed as Joffrey and slapped them. And the Joffrey couldn’t even be mad. If you’re dressed as Joffrey and a Tyrion in a rolling Iron Throne does a drive-by slapping, you should just add that to your bucket list then immediately cross it off and say thank you.

Via Geeks Are Sexy