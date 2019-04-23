Is ‘Game Of Thrones’ Playing Up A Flaw In Winterfell’s Defense Strategy Against The White Walkers?

As we cruise into the halfway point of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, the dragon poop is really about to hit the fan. Winterfell is about to be under siege by an army of White Walkers led by the Night King, and those tasked with fighting off the undead have more or less accepted their doomed fates.

But all may not be lost, as Winterfell’s population of women, children, and those who otherwise need to be protected, are planning to hide out in the elaborate crypts underneath the ancestral home of House Stark. Indeed, the crypts of Winterfell are apparently so concealed and little-known that Bran and Rickon were even able to evade the Ironborn there during Theon’s raid back in season two.

This is a very good plan, viewers are informed, as characters repeated the claim that the crypts are the safest place in Winterfell over and over again in Sunday’s episode, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

It would have been a very good plan, anyway, if the think-tank over at Winterfell wasn’t overlooking one gaping hole in their logic — which is, that the Night King can resurrect the dead, and those crypts (with only one way in and one way out) happen to be chock full of Stark corpses. It’s unclear whether the bodies of Lyanna, Robb, and Talisa made it back from the Red Wedding, but even without them, there are plenty of other dead Starks that could be reanimated.

