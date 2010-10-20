Gary Busey Is the Best Contestant in ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ History

#Reality TV
10.20.10 8 years ago 16 Comments

Do not be alarmed. This raving derelict waving pizza fliers at pedestrians is just Gary Busey hard at work in the newest edition of “Celebrity Apprentice.” Gawker says:

Busey was joined by former Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, rapperLil Jon, and washed up heartthrob David Cassidy at a pizza joint in the Village this afternoon as a part of some challenge for the show, which is currently filming in New York.

There are more pictures, and they’re all amazing. This one really captures his particular brand of crazy (click for larger):

Let’s see… disheveled hair — check. Second-hand suit from the ’70s — check. Shirt buttoned all the way up to the top button — check. Pants tucked into socks — check. And slip-on Converse All-Stars, because he’s not allowed to have laces any more. Also, I can’t decide if I want the can in his jacket pocket to be aerosol deodorant or spray paint. At this point he’s more wild animal than human. It’s like someone gave a bear opposable thumbs and told it not to attract attention.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reality TV
TAGSCELEBRITY APPRENTICEGARY BUSEYNBCReality TV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP