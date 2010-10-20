Gary Busey Is the Best Contestant in ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ History

Do not be alarmed. This raving derelict waving pizza fliers at pedestrians is just Gary Busey hard at work in the newest edition of “Celebrity Apprentice.” Gawker says:
Busey was joined by former Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, rapperLil Jon, and washed up heartthrob David Cassidy at a pizza joint in the Village this afternoon as a part of some challenge for the show, which is currently filming in New York.
There are more pictures, and they’re all amazing. This one really captures his particular brand of crazy (click for larger):
Let’s see… disheveled hair — check. Second-hand suit from the ’70s — check. Shirt buttoned all the way up to the top button — check. Pants tucked into socks — check. And slip-on Converse All-Stars, because he’s not allowed to have laces any more. Also, I can’t decide if I want the can in his jacket pocket to be aerosol deodorant or spray paint. At this point he’s more wild animal than human. It’s like someone gave a bear opposable thumbs and told it not to attract attention.
For Busey it could easily be both but I’m hoping it turns out to be mace…. and that he uses it on Trump or Mark McGrath.
This guy is out there. Like, fucking Pluto, man.
I think the FCC needs to start regulating the use of words like “Celebrity” and “Stars” the same way the FDA regulates the word “Organic”.
Alternate caption for that picture: Utah! Get me two!
I once saw Busey on a Southwest flight from Phoenix to LAX. He preboarded and sat in the first row aisle seat, forcing all other passengers to tiptoe around his crazy eyes and giant teeth as we boarded. He had a large metal briefcase full open on his lap. The briefcase was full of loose, unlabeled audio cassette tapes (this was 2007) and highlighters. He was rummaging through the briefcase, obviously miffed that he could not find the particular (unlabeled) tape he wanted. During taxi he got up and knocked on the cockpit door. They let him in. “Don’t they know that’s Gary Busey?” I thought. I’m usually not afraid to fly, but that day was different.
Gary Busey guarantees your pizza in less than 30 minutes or he’ll cook it for you.
Donald Trump: Gary, you’re fired.
Busey: (*pulls Trump’s endocrine system out through his anus*)
“I once saw Busey on a Southwest flight from Phoenix to LAX”
/William Shatner (or John Lithgow if you prefer the movie) in The Twilight Zone.
Gary Busey believes that pizza stands for Property of Ian Ziering’s Zany Aunt.
He is too wearing laces, you ass. They just happen to be invisible. He weaved them out of a rare type of invisible silk that he produces himself from a special gland on his inner thigh.
Lehman Brothers is no more but Trump and his merry band of idiots carry on as the face of American business.
Uruguayan peso? Anybody? Hungarian forint? Anything?
WHen Busey checked into Celebrity Rehab, his suitcase was filled only with highlighters and spare change.
Huh, I figured McGrath and Cassidy where just there for their regular shifts and got caught on camera.
“Who ordered the parrot and mushroom?”
@Zack Pluto isn’t technically a planet anymore. Does that mean Busey isn’t technically a human?
damn you gary. always staying 2 steps ahead of charlie sheen.