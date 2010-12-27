Gary Busey Tried to Fight Meat Loaf

The fourth season of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” won’t air until March, but the early word from behind the scenes is that Gary Busey was a terrifying maniac who picked fights and scared the women. Which is to say: he was Gary Busey.

Although it’s yet to be determined how much drama will make the final cut for the reality series, one source tells us actor Gary Busey initially caused problems with his touchy-feely ways. The source says Busey had a habit of putting “his hands on many of the contestants and the crew,” and even picked a fight with fellow cast member Meat Loaf. Our insider says the strapping “Bat Out of Hell” singer [since when does “strapping” mean “fat”? – Ed.], characterized by one contestant as a “sweetheart,” almost “came to blows” with Busey early in the production. The two were “separated by security” before any of Meat’s juices or Busey’s blood got spilled. [NYDN Gatecrasher]

The report says that Busey gets fired relatively early in the show (the first 15 minutes, if Donald Trump is smart), which isn’t exactly fair to Busey. Other celebrities aren’t his peers. If TV executives want to make a level playing field for Busey, they need to make a reality show in which he squares off against a circus bear, a rabid badger, a bodybuilder with Down syndrome, a team of chimpanzees manning a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and an old box of dynamite.