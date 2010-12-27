Gary Busey Tried to Fight Meat Loaf

The fourth season of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” won’t air until March, but the early word from behind the scenes is that Gary Busey was a terrifying maniac who picked fights and scared the women. Which is to say: he was Gary Busey.
Although it’s yet to be determined how much drama will make the final cut for the reality series, one source tells us actor Gary Busey initially caused problems with his touchy-feely ways. The source says Busey had a habit of putting “his hands on many of the contestants and the crew,” and even picked a fight with fellow cast member Meat Loaf.
Our insider says the strapping “Bat Out of Hell” singer [since when does “strapping” mean “fat”? – Ed.], characterized by one contestant as a “sweetheart,” almost “came to blows” with Busey early in the production. The two were “separated by security” before any of Meat’s juices or Busey’s blood got spilled. [NYDN Gatecrasher]
The report says that Busey gets fired relatively early in the show (the first 15 minutes, if Donald Trump is smart), which isn’t exactly fair to Busey. Other celebrities aren’t his peers. If TV executives want to make a level playing field for Busey, they need to make a reality show in which he squares off against a circus bear, a rabid badger, a bodybuilder with Down syndrome, a team of chimpanzees manning a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and an old box of dynamite.
don’t discount Meatloaf, dude.
He’d move mountains if you’d ask him to. If you’d just believe in him.
I tried to fight eggnog over the holiday and lost.
“a team of chimpanzees manning a Bradley Fighting Vehicle”
Please please make this happen. Pretty please.
Why are jobs moving to Bangalore when American business expresses such vitality? That show is an MBA in a box, I tell you wut…
At the rate I’ve been eating slices of chocolate chip pecan pie, I’ll be as strapping as a pig by the end of the holidays.
When I first read the headline, I was thinking an actual meatloaf, not the singer. And I wasn’t surprised anyway.
Oh, and DG, I’ll take some of that pie off your hands.
I thought the same as Patty. Photoshop that now.
Patty, if you have illusions about coming to my house and getting your hands on my chocolate chip pecan pie, you best be armed and prepared to kill or be killed.
@Vince: Thy will be done.
I’m relieved that Meat’s juices remain inside of him.
You know Busey gets his meat straight from the dead animal. Loaf-shaped meat is unnatural.
Hold on, DG, let me get the shotgun.
Did someone say pie?
Gary Busey vs rabid badger? Hmmm….Sounds like a SyFy Channel movie that’s long overdue.
+1000 to donturtuccio.
right after he did the buddy holly story and was playing a gig with willie nelson in austin,texas..he came on stage so drunk and stoned he fell into the drum set..and just lay there..eventually someone picked him up and carried him off..it was sorta sad..all that talent and he’s just bat shit crazy on drugs..
Busey better be careful. He dont want the monster loose because he will be gone like a bat out of hell.
Dear Editor,
Meatloaf hasn’t been “fat” for quite some time, after losing a lot of weight. The definition of strapping is:
muscular and heavily built; “a beefy wrestler”; “had a tall burly frame”; “clothing sizes for husky boys”; “a strapping boy of eighteen”; “`buirdly’ is a Scottish term”
______
Meatloaf is six feet tall and now weighs a hundred pounds less than he did in his heaviest days.